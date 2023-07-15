Typical! Brits set for six thunderstorm warnings and flash-flooding despite record breaking temperatures in Europe

15 July 2023

Brits will need their brollies this weekend as the Met Office issues six thunderstorm warnings across the UK
Brits will need their brollies this weekend as the Met Office issues six thunderstorm warnings across the UK. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Brits are being issued with six thunderstorm warnings for the weekend - despite the rest of Europe baking in a record-breaking heatwave.

Met Office yellow warnings have been issued in Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland as lightning strikes are expected in these areas on Saturday.

Meteorologists also forecast heavy rain and strong winds on the south coast and nearby parts of England and Wales until 11pm.

Events such as the Goodwood Festival of Speed have had to be cancelled because of the inclement weather resulting in danger for the motorsports event.

Read More: Europe hit by forest fires and tourists stretchered away as temperatures soar to 45C in heatwave - but worst yet to come

The Met Office warned: "There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus. Delays to train services are possible.

Stormclouds are gathering over the northern UK
Stormclouds are gathering over the northern UK. Picture: Alamy

"Some flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, leading to some damage to buildings or structures. There will probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

"Strong winds will develop across the South West early on Friday, pushing further north across parts of Wales through the day. 'Gusts of 35 to 45 mph are likely quite widely for a time, with gusts over 50 mph affecting some coasts and hills, mainly across Cornwall and west Wales."

The cold and unseasonal weather comes as large parts of southern Europe have been hit by baking hot weather this week, with temperatures soaring to 45C.

Croatian towns have been evacuated after a number of wildfires broke out amid the Cerberus heatwave.

The weather has resulting in the cancellation of the Goodwood Festival of Speed
The weather has resulting in the cancellation of the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Picture: Getty

Several people have died in Italy, while tourists in Athens were forced to withstand the temporary closure of the Acropolis as a tourist was stretchered away.

But despite near-record temperatures, devastation and medical emergencies, there are warnings the worst is yet come.

Temperatures in some countries could reach a record 49C as the high-pressure system affecting the continent spreads from the south to northern Europe.

The hottest temperature ever recorded in Europe was in Sicily in August 2021 when it hit 48.8C.

"Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Poland are all facing a major heat wave, with temperatures expected to climb to 48 degrees Celsius on the islands of Sicily and Sardinia - potentially the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Europe," the European Space Agency has warned.

Royals

