Europe hit by forest fires and tourists stretchered away as temperatures soar to 45C in heatwave - but worst yet to come

15 July 2023, 00:16 | Updated: 15 July 2023, 00:30

The Cerberus heatwave has seen temperatures soar to 45C in some parts of Europe
The Cerberus heatwave has seen temperatures soar to 45C in some parts of Europe. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Large parts of southern Europe have been hit by baking hot weather this week, with temperatures soaring to 45C.

Croatian towns have been evacuated after a number of wildfires broke out amid the Cerberus heatwave.

Several people have died in Italy, while tourists in Athens were forced to withstand the temporary closure of the Acropolis as a tourist was stretchered away.

But despite near-record temperatures, devastation and medical emergencies, there are warnings the worst is yet come.

Temperatures in some countries could reach a record 49C as the high-pressure system affecting the continent spreads from the south to northern Europe.

The hottest temperature ever recorded in Europe was in Sicily in August 2021 when it hit 48.8C.

"Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Poland are all facing a major heat wave, with temperatures expected to climb to 48 degrees Celsius on the islands of Sicily and Sardinia - potentially the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Europe," the European Space Agency has warned.

Tourist needs help in Athens, Greece
Tourist needs help in Athens, Greece. Picture: Getty
Temperatures have been high in Rome, too
Temperatures have been high in Rome, too. Picture: Getty

Italy has so far been worst hit by the extreme conditions, with a 44-year-old road worker having become the first to die from the heatwave.

Meanwhile, two brothers, aged six and seven, are understood to have died after jumping in a reservoir in Manfredonia in southern Italy, to cool down.

There are also warnings the highest temperatures are yet to come in Spain, where it hit 45C in the southeastern town of Albox on Wednesday.

It comes as a number of regions in Spain were put on high alert for forest fires, including in Andalucia.

Meanwhile, between 4pm on Thursday and Friday, at least 52 forest fires were recorded in Greece alone.

Read More: Parts of Britain set to be battered by 50mph winds this weekend as Met Office issues double weather warning

Read More: El Niño returns: Rare weather event behind scorching temperatures set to hit UK

Greek officials have taken precautionary measures, introducing restrictions on the working hours of horses and donkeys and blocking people from accessing nature reserves.

But forecasters are already warning that the scorching weather will only get worse next week.

The jump in temperatures has been triggered, in part, by a rare weather event called El Niño, which occurs between every two to seven years as the Pacific Ocean warms up and charges parts of the atmosphere.

Meteorologists confirmed its arrival last month, saying there would be an increased risk of droughts as a result.

Forest fires in Croatia amid Cerberus heatwave
Forest fires in Croatia amid Cerberus heatwave. Picture: Getty
Temperatures could hit 48C in Europe next week
Temperatures could hit 48C in Europe next week. Picture: Getty

The last El Niño was in 2016, when the country suffered a record hot year, and the Met Office has now said that it is likely the UK will see a new record this year.

While there has been less sunshine in the UK this summer, with plenty of rain in July, the country did experience record-breaking temperatures in June.

Read More: Exact date sunshine and hot temperatures will hit UK - as Brits brace for downpours and 50mph winds this weekend

The average temperature in the UK in July is also between 23C and 24C, which may be topped this month - despite the lack of sunshine.

Temperatures should settle down in the UK during August, experts have said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Long Island Serial Killings

Architect charged with killing three women in Long Island deaths probe

Obit Rolfe Neill

Pulitzer-winning former publisher Rolfe Neill dies aged 90

A number of famous actors joined the picket line on Friday

Oscar-winner Susan Sarandon and Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis among stars to join Hollywood picket line

Just Stop Oil protestors disrupted the Proms on Friday evening

Now Just Stop Oil disrupts the Proms: Protestors blast horns and set off confetti bombs to chorus of boos

France India

Modi and Macron agree on defence ties but stand apart on Ukraine

Joe Abbess and Sunnah Khan

No police action to be taken over deaths of two teenagers on Bournemouth beach, cops say

Barclays is closing 14 more branches this year

Major UK bank to close down 14 more branches this year - is your local branch affected?

Rapper Killed Young Dolph

Two suspects in fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph to stand trial in March

There may be some time to wait before the sunshine returns to the UK

Exact date sunshine and hot temperatures will hit UK - as Brits brace for downpours and 50mph winds this weekend

Jesse Jackson Rainbow

Jesse Jackson to step down as head of civil rights organisation Rainbow PUSH

Major Hollywood actors are to strike as part of the industrial action.

US Oppenheimer red carpet premiere cancelled after star-studded cast walks out in London

Man who stayed with his convicted wife for having sex with a 15-year-old pupil has opened up about their split.

‘I wouldn’t change it’: Man who stood by paedophile wife after conviction opens up about his decision to finally split

Georgia Election Investigation

Trump asks Georgia court to disqualify election probe prosecutor

Sarah Somerset-How, 49, and George Webb, 40, have been jailed for 11 years

Woman and partner who enslaved vulnerable disabled husband in squalor jailed for 11 years

Obit Andre Watts

Pianist Andre Watts dies aged 77 of prostate cancer

Obama Threat Arrest

Capitol riot suspect arrested near Obama home indicted on firearms charges

Latest News

See more Latest News

Deadpool, Avatar 3 and Gladiator 2 are all expected to be affected

From Deadpool to Avatar: All the movies and TV shows that will stop filming due to Hollywood strikes
OceanGate has shut down its accounts on social media.

OceanGate wipes all social media accounts after rumours James Cameron 'in talks' of making drama on sub tragedy
Pakistan Monsoon Rains

14,000 people evacuated from flood-hit villages in eastern Pakistan

Myleene Klass

Myleene Klass reveals terrifying moment she had her drink spiked at height of Hear’Say fame aged 20
Shein RICO

Fast fashion retailer Shein faces lawsuit over ‘aggressive copyright violations’

France Bastille Day

France celebrates Bastille Day with extra police to prevent new unrest

De Niro Grandson Death Arrest

Woman ‘arrested on drug charges linked to De Niro grandson’s death’

Riders got stuck on the rollercoaster mid-air vertically.

Horrifying moment 100ft Alton Towers rollercoaster breaks down leaving thrill-seekers stuck vertically mid-air
Furious mum blasts Just Stop Oil protesters blocking a road as her family fear missing a flight to go on holiday.

'Get a life and get a job': Mum hit by family tragedy slams Just Stop Oil protesters blocking her from reaching airport
Gilgo Beach Serial Killings

Suspect held over Lost Girls serial killings on Long Island

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children enjoy a day out at an RAF air show

Royal squadron report for duty! William, Kate and their three children enjoy day out at RAF air show
The Duchess of York opened up about Prince Andrew's handling of grief on a podcast.

'The grief comes in tidal waves': Sarah Ferguson reveals Prince Andrew is 'lonely' after parents' deaths
Dele Alli has been backed by Prince William

'Brave and inspirational': Prince William backs footballer Dele Alli after he reveals he was sexually abused aged six

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Former consultant condemns 6% pay offer.

‘We should be respecting these people’: Former consultant condemns Tories 6% offer for doctors
Nick and ASCL leader

The government has been 'tribal' and treated union leaders as the 'enemy', says ASCL General Secretary
Shelagh Fogarty

Tories' ‘heartlessness’ will see them 'wiped out' at next general election, asserts Shelagh Fogarty
James O'Brien correctly predicts former PM's excuse for delay in handing over mobile phone to Covid-29 Inquiry.

'You couldn't make it up!': James O'Brien correctly predicts Boris Johnson's excuse for delay in handing over COVID Whatsapps
This is only the tip of the iceberg’: Chemical weapons expert banned from government event receives apology

'These things need scrutiny': Defence expert banned from government event receives apology but demands more
Inflation is the "enemy" of mortgages says Treasury Minister

Inflation is the 'enemy' of mortgages says Treasury Minister as they reach highest in 15 years
Tom Swarbrick

'We need to get Ukraine in as soon as possible': Ex-Defence Secretary disappointed by Ukraine's Nato delay
Shelagh Fogart's take on Nato-Ukraine relations

'Nato's at war with Russia but Ukraine is doing all the fighting': Shelagh Fogarty's take on Ukraine-Nato relations
James O'Brien and caller on rising mortgage costs.

We need more social housing 'immediately' as mortgage costs rise, this landlord declares

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit