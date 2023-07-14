Exact date sunshine and hot temperatures will hit UK - as Brits brace for downpours and 50mph winds this weekend

By Kieran Kelly

A deadly heatwave has been sweeping across Europe, with temperatures reaching 45C - but Britain has been hit by rain for large parts of the month.

It appears the wet weather will continue in the UK for some time, with yellow warnings for wind put in place by the Met Office for today and tomorrow.

Brits living in parts of Wales, including Cardiff, as well as the south east and west of England, could experience 45mph winds on Saturday.

The weather warning will begin at 9am on Saturday, ending just before midnight.

That doesn't mean it's going to be raining for the rest of summer, though.

In fact, Brits could see a return to sunshine by the end of this month.

A spokesperson for Met Office said: "Towards the end of the month, there are tentative signs of slightly drier conditions taking hold, with fewer in the way of showers and longer, drier spells, and consequently it should feel a little warmer too."

Meanwhile, temperatures will stay slightly above average levels throughout the rest of July, which usually sits at around 23C.

It is unlikely Britain will experience any of the extreme temperatures currently gripping Europe in the Cerberus heatwave.

Several people have died, including in Italy and Spain, while the Acropolis site in Athens was forced to close due to high temperatures.