Brits set to knock back 15 million pints as England face Senegal in crunch World Cup knockout

4 December 2022, 16:24 | Updated: 4 December 2022, 16:47

England fans got on the pints early this morning ahead of the Three Lions' first knockout game
England fans got on the pints early this morning ahead of the Three Lions' first knockout game. Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Chris Samuel

England fans got on the pints early this morning ahead of the Three Lions' first World Cup knockout match against Senegal.

The Three Lions have gotten over the first hurdle of reaching the knockout stages with wins over Iran and Wales, and face Afcon champions Senegal in the last 16.

And it seems that watching players play in scorching temperatures works up quite a thirst among fans back home.

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) said expects pub-goers to knock back 15 million pints today, and thousands are expected to have booked off work tomorrow, the Mail reported.

It's expected that around £94m will be spent across the hospitality sector, with pubs raking in £22m alone.

Rob Henney, general manager of the Paxton's Head, Belgravia told MailOnline: "I'm feeling quite positive. I think we are going to do very well and we will progress. I think tonight we will win about 3-1.

"We are fully booked out in here tonight. People are going to be able to watch it on all three floors. It's been crazy so far and now the knock out stages are underway it's getting even busier."

Read more: Military personnel ready to step in as Christmas strike chaos looms

Read more: Prince Harry appears in adorable Christmas video for bereaved military children's charity

England fans are pictured before kick-off against Wales on Wednesday
England fans are pictured before kick-off against Wales on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

Matt Todd, who runs the Wonston Arms in Wonston, near Winchester, told the outlet: 'The World Cup is running over what would normally be our quietest weeks of the year.

'The first three England games saw our sales 320% up on this time last year.

'A good cup run will mean tills ringing louder and longer for me as a publican. The knockouts will drive more people into pubs craving that big match atmosphere.

'Our cellar is stocked full of beer for tonight and the phone has not stopped ringing with people wanting seats.

'It feels like this one is going to be a whopper — and it's only the last 16.'

England fans pose for a photograph at a souq in Doha this week
England fans pose for a photograph at a souq in Doha this week. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, Stockport's Chestergate pub has changed its name to The Southgate to honour the England boss.

Manager at the pub Stephanie Armstrong told the outlet she expects it to be packed before the game starts.

She said: 'There's going to be a brilliant atmosphere in here. I can't wait.

'We've got loads of screens showing the footie and we've ordered extra beer in. It's not going to be a usual Sunday night.'

