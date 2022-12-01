Christmas chaos: Brits set to suffer strikes every day in festive build up throughout December

Thousands are set to strike in the lead up to Christmas. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Brits are set to suffer strike chaos every day in the lead up to Christmas - here is every walkout taking place and which industries will be affected.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Trade unions will bring the country to a halt in coming weeks amid ongoing disputes over pay and working conditions.

The huge scale of disruption will reach across industries from travel to teaching, with even more dates expected be confirmed.

It comes as the union representing civil servants, including Border Force officers, Passport Office staff and National Highways employees, has also backed strike action but is yet to announce dates.

Unions have to give two two weeks' notice, but several have hinted at plans to walk out before Christmas.

The NHS will be one of the areas hit hardest, with Unite and GMB unions on Wednesday announcing that ambulance service workers had voted for industrial action.

It followed a similar announcement from Unison, which said on Tuesday that 80,000 health workers had backed taking industrial action.

Read more: Three days of London bus strikes involving thousands of drivers called off after last ditch pay offer

Read more: NHS winter walkouts as 10,000 ambulance workers join nurses in voting to strike

Health workers "strike to save the NHS". Picture: Alamy

Who will be striking in December?

Royal Mail workers are taking action at the most critical of times for the company, with present deliveries and Christmas cards set to be delayed in the lead up to the big day.

Transport services will also take a hard hit, with both rail and bus strikes on the way due to ongoing disputes over pay.

Meanwhile, nurses are walking out during one of the most pressurised times for the NHS, with a looming winter of discontent on the way for the health service.

Joining them will be ambulance workers, but dates are yet to be confirmed.

Among others taking industrial action are teachers and driving instructors.

Royal Mail workers stand at the picket line outside the Islington Delivery Office. Picture: Alamy

When will the strikes take place?

Dec 1 - Royal Mail and bus strikes

Dec 2 - Rail and bus strikes

Dec 3 - Rail and bus strikes

Dec 4 - Bus strikes

Dec 5 - G4S Cash strikes

Dec 6 - G4S Cash strikes

Dec 7 - Teacher and G4S Cash strikes

Dec 8 - Teacher and bus strikes

Dec 9 - Royal Mail, teacher and bus strikes

Dec 10 - Bus strikes

Dec 11 - Royal Mail and rail strikes

Dec 12 - Rail strikes

Dec 13 - Rail and driving instructor strikes

Dec 14 - Royal Mail, rail and driving instructor strikes

Dec 15 - Nurse, Royal Mail and driving instructor strikes

Dec 16 - Rail, bus and driving instructor strikes

Dec 17 - Rail, bus and driving instructor strikes

Dec 18 - Rail and driving instructor strikes

Dec 19 - Driving instructor strikes

Dec 20 - Nurse and driving instructor strikes

Dec 21 - Driving instructor strikes

Dec 22 - Rail and driving instructor strikes

Dec 23 - Royal Mail, rail and driving instructor strikes

Dec 24 - Royal Mail, rail and driving instructor strikes

Travel disruption is expected. Picture: Alamy

Reacting to the upcoming month of disruption, Tory MP Simon Clarke said: "These are very difficult times for the economy because of Putin’s war, but the public sector needs to recognise the private sector isn’t getting anywhere near the increases they are demanding, which, if pursued, would lead to a self-defeating inflationary spiral.

"If the unions refuse to come to their senses, the Government should absolutely push ahead with minimum service legislation."