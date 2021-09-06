Brits to bask in glorious sunshine as forecasters predict highs of 29C

6 September 2021, 10:28 | Updated: 6 September 2021, 11:39

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Brits are set to bask in hotter temperatures than Athens and Istanbul over the coming days as the mercury hits almost 30C.

Forecasters say temperatures could peak at 29C on Tuesday after a plume of warm air from Europe reaches the UK, bringing clear blue skies.

This is well above the 18C average temperature for September in the UK and comes after a grey and cooler August.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said: "Today there is a north south divide with cloudier conditions in the north and a good level of sunshine in the south, with temperatures widely in their mid-20s, possibly hitting 28C.

"Tomorrow the heat from today will spread north, covering Northern Ireland and Scotland.

"It will be widely dry and fine, with temperatures widely in their mid-20s again and possible peaking at 29C in the South East.

"Wednesday will be a warm, dry day again for most with similar temperatures."

However, from Wednesday afternoon an area of low pressure will move in from the west, bringing the hot spell to an end.

It will be replaced by grey and wet conditions for much of the UK, with thunder and lightning possible.

Mr Dixon added: "Later in the day there will be thundery showers starting in the west and spreading east and north.

"There will be more rain and possible thunder on Thursday as conditions become more widespread."

