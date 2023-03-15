Brits warned to stay away from 83 beaches due to sewage being dumped into nearby waters - including Britain's 'best'

15 March 2023, 12:44 | Updated: 15 March 2023, 13:49

One of the beaches affected by sewage dumping is Gorleston Beach in Norfolk (L)
One of the beaches affected by sewage dumping is Gorleston Beach in Norfolk (L). Picture: Alamy/Sewage Pollution Alerts
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Brits are being urged not to swim at nearly 100 beaches after heavy rainfall caused sewage to be discharged into waters.

Campaigners Surfers Against Sewage have warned that swimming in these areas could cause illnesses from bacteria in the water.

There are 83 beach hotspots that Brits are being urged to avoid, including Gorleston Beach in Norfolk, which was recently named the 'best' beach in the country on TripAdvisor.

The beach, which was also named number 12 in Europe, was slapped with a warning by the charity.

It read: "Gorleston-on-Sea became popular in Edwardian times and is still a busy seaside resort. A number of sewer overflows discharge into the River Yare that flows to the sea at the northern end of the beach."

Read More: Which Wilko stores are closing? Full list of shop closures

Read More: Budget chains B&M, Iceland and Wilko closing dozens of high street stores as 'culture of bargain-hunting is over'

There's a number of popular beaches on the list, including Southend Jubilee Beach, Sheerness, Folkestone, and Brighton.

Blackpool, Whitstable, Scarborough, Whitby and Seaham are also all on the list.

Southend Jubilee Beach
Southend Jubilee Beach. Picture: Getty

Some 400,000 discharges of untreated sewage into UK rivers took place in 2020, according the Surfers Against Sewage, as well as more than 5,000 into coastal bathing waters.

The Labour Party has also accused water companies of failing to tackle growing sewage in UK waters.

Jim McMahon, Labour's environment spokesman, said: "Labour will put a stop to this disgraceful practice by ensuring there can be enforcement of unlimited fines, holding water company bosses legally and financially accountable for their negligence, and by toughening up regulations that currently allow the system to be abused."

It comes after data from the Environment Agency showed since 2016, raw sewage has been released into the UK waters for a total of 9,427,355 hours. 

There has also been a 2,553 per cent increase in the number of monitored discharge hours between 2016 and 2021.

Full list of Britain's polluted beaches

Gorleston Beach in Norfolk
Gorleston Beach in Norfolk. Picture: Getty
  1. Dhoon Bay
  2. Spittal
  3. Warkworth
  4. Amble Links
  5. Druridge Bay North
  6. Druridge Bay South
  7. Blyth South Beach
  8. Tynemouth Cullercoats
  9. Seaham Hall Beach
  10. Seaham Beach
  11. Seaton Carew North
  12. Redcar Coatham
  13. Redcar Granville
  14. Redcar Stray
  15. Marske Sands
  16. Saltburn
  17. Whitby
  18. Scarborough North Bay
  19. Scarborough South Bay
  20. Bridlington South Beach
  21. Heacham
  22. Gorleston Beach
  23. Southend Three Shells
  24. Southend Jubilee Beach
  25. Sheerness Canterbury
  26. Minster Leas
  27. Leysdown
  28. West Beach, Whitstable
  29. Tankerton
  30. Herne Bay Central
  31. Herne Bay
  32. Sandgate
  33. Hythe
  34. St Marys Bay (Kent)
  35. St Leonards
  36. Bexhill
  37. Normans Bay
  38. Pevensey Bay
  39. Seaford
  40. Saltdean
  41. Brighton Kemptown
  42. Brighton Central - Brighton
  43. Hove Lawn
  44. Littlehampton
  45. Bognor Regis East
  46. Bognor Regis (Aldwick)
  47. Pagham
  48. Langstone Harbour
  49. Eastney
  50. Southsea East
  51. Stokes Bay
  52. Ryde
  53. Seagrove
  54. St Helens
  55. Bembridge
  56. Whitecliff Bay
  57. Yaverland
  58. Sandown
  59. Shanklin
  60. Lee-on-Solent
  61. Hillhead
  62. Cowes
  63. Gurnard
  64. Colwell Bay
  65. Totland Bay
  66. Pentewan
  67. Dunster North West
  68. Weston Main
  69. Weston-super-Mare Sand Bay
  70. Wharfe at Cromwheel - Ilkley Bathing Water
  71. Southport
  72. St Annes
  73. St Annes North
  74. Blackpool South
  75. Blackpool Central
  76. Blackpool North
  77. Bispham
  78. Cleveleys
  79. Fleetwood
  80. Morecambe North
  81. Walney Biggar Bank
  82. Walney Sandy Gap
  83. Walney West Shore

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jeremy Hunt pictures alongside woman working out her pension

Spring Budget 2023: What are the pension tax changes?

Jeremy Hunt has presented his Spring Budget

What the budget means for you: Jeremy Hunt unveils help with pensions, childcare and the cost of fuel

A US MQ-9 drone

Russia seeks to recover debris of US drone from Black Sea

Child colouring in at childcare setting

Childcare reform: When can you claim new 30 hours free childcare for one and two-year-olds?

Jeremy Hunt set to make changes to childcare in a bid to get people back to work

Spring Budget 2023 childcare: What did Jeremy Hunt say about childcare?

St Stephen's Cathedral

Austrian police warn of possible threat to Vienna churches

Jeremy Hunt said the UK will avoid a technical recession in 2023

Jeremy Hunt's 'back to work' Budget boost for old and young - as UK to avoid recession this year

The BBC has apologised after Claudia Lawrence's home was sent licence fee letters

BBC says sorry after missing Claudia Lawrence's home sent licence fee warnings and threats of a fine

Iranian warships

China, Russia and Iran hold joint naval drills in Gulf of Oman

Marek Hecko has been sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum of 26 years

Terrifying moment smiling murderer tells police 'I know what happened' as he returns to crime scene

Jeremy Hunt speaking

Who is Jeremy Hunt? Everything you need to know including his age, net worth and wife

Mark Rutte

Dutch go to polls in mid-term provincial elections

Germany Migration Raids

German police carry out raids on suspected people smugglers

Jeremy Hunt and the red chancellor of exchequer suitcase

When is the Spring Budget 2023: Time and predictions

The shooting took place in January

Three arrests and one charge after drive-by shooting near church in Euston

The RAF scrambled to intercept an unresponsive bomber

RAF jets scramble to intercept unresponsive Russian military plane after US drone downed in Black Sea

Latest News

See more Latest News

Shirley Bothroyd jailed for 22 weeks in 2017 for a series of assaults

Female 'Basil Fawlty' disbarred after attacking guests at her seaside hotel

Gary Lineker is in a fresh spat with a Tory

'Outrageous': Gary Lineker in fresh Tory row as he hits out at accusations he called northern voters 'racist and Nazis'
A woman at a displacement centre

Cyclone Freddy to ease after bringing chaos and death to Mozambique and Malawi

Jeremy Hunt is delivering his Spring Budget

Energy bills support extended for an extra three months as Hunt prepares to unveil back-to-work Budget
France Pension Protests

Political tensions amid new protests over French pension bill

Rioters in Pakistan

More clashes in Pakistan as police try to arrest Imran Khan

The White House has said the downing of an American drone was "unsafe and unprofessional"

Russian ambassador accuses US of 'act of provocation' and denies Kremlin was behind downing of American Reaper drone
Jeremy Hunt unveiled a series of measures in his Spring Budget

Budget 2023 as it happened: Key points from Jeremy Hunt's 'Budget for growth'

Stock image of a wooden sauna

German man stabs friend 11 times following 'row in a sauna about the length of their penises'
Former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating

Former Australian prime minister says submarines deal ‘worst in all history’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

JoB Strike and press

'It's out of sight, out of mind': James O’Brien shocked at lacklustre media coverage on strikes
Fundraiser tells Nick Ferrari Allison Johnson owes him £22,000 for money he raised following false claims of Eleanor Williams.

Mother of teen who lied about being raped by Asian gang has not returned £22,000 donated LBC told
'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis

'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis
Shelagh on 'woeful' language used in Migrant talks

Shelagh Fogarty deems rhetoric around Illegal Migration Bill ‘woeful’ and ‘designed to make you terrified’
'Why?!': James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien on 'Illegal' rhetoric around migrant bill

‘There's no such thing as an illegal human being’: James O'Brien despairs at use of word 'illegal' in migrant rhetoric
Nick Ferrari and Rishi Sunak

'We’re dancing on pinheads' around China, says former chief of the UK's Special Forces

Tom Swarbrick on anti-hunting bill

‘What do you get from gazing at a stuffed lion's head you shot?’: Tom Swarbrick quizzes trophy hunting fanatic
Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that all BBC emplyees should be impartial.

Agitated caller questions why Gary Lineker should be given 'special treatment' following impartiality row
James O'Brien talks to Junior Doctor about strikes

Junior doctor near tears as she tells James O’Brien she's 'really close to leaving' her job

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit