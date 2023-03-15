Brits warned to stay away from 83 beaches due to sewage being dumped into nearby waters - including Britain's 'best'

One of the beaches affected by sewage dumping is Gorleston Beach in Norfolk (L). Picture: Alamy/Sewage Pollution Alerts

By Kieran Kelly

Brits are being urged not to swim at nearly 100 beaches after heavy rainfall caused sewage to be discharged into waters.

Campaigners Surfers Against Sewage have warned that swimming in these areas could cause illnesses from bacteria in the water.

There are 83 beach hotspots that Brits are being urged to avoid, including Gorleston Beach in Norfolk, which was recently named the 'best' beach in the country on TripAdvisor.

The beach, which was also named number 12 in Europe, was slapped with a warning by the charity.

It read: "Gorleston-on-Sea became popular in Edwardian times and is still a busy seaside resort. A number of sewer overflows discharge into the River Yare that flows to the sea at the northern end of the beach."

There's a number of popular beaches on the list, including Southend Jubilee Beach, Sheerness, Folkestone, and Brighton.

Blackpool, Whitstable, Scarborough, Whitby and Seaham are also all on the list.

Southend Jubilee Beach. Picture: Getty

Some 400,000 discharges of untreated sewage into UK rivers took place in 2020, according the Surfers Against Sewage, as well as more than 5,000 into coastal bathing waters.

The Labour Party has also accused water companies of failing to tackle growing sewage in UK waters.

Jim McMahon, Labour's environment spokesman, said: "Labour will put a stop to this disgraceful practice by ensuring there can be enforcement of unlimited fines, holding water company bosses legally and financially accountable for their negligence, and by toughening up regulations that currently allow the system to be abused."

It comes after data from the Environment Agency showed since 2016, raw sewage has been released into the UK waters for a total of 9,427,355 hours.

There has also been a 2,553 per cent increase in the number of monitored discharge hours between 2016 and 2021.

Full list of Britain's polluted beaches

Gorleston Beach in Norfolk. Picture: Getty