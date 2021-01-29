Brits 'watching TV and gaming more in third lockdown, and exercising less'

29 January 2021, 06:18

People are playing more video games in lockdown, according to a major study
People are playing more video games in lockdown, according to a major study. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

People are spending more time watching TV and gaming, exercising less and are more unhappy in this lockdown compared to the first, research suggests.

According to a study by University College London (UCL), four in 10 people said they are exercising less. However 13 per cent said they were doing more exercise.

Nearly a fifth of people (19%) said they were watching television, streaming films and gaming more, with 13% saying they were doing so less than before.

READ MORE: Novavax Covid vaccine proves 89% effective in trials

A third (34%) say they are working more, while people are spending less time on hobbies such as arts and crafts, gardening and DIY, and volunteering.

UCL's Covid-19 Social Study, funded by the Nuffield Foundation, is the UK's largest study into how adults are feeling during lockdown.

More than 70,000 people have been questioned weekly over the past 44 weeks.

The research shows levels of happiness and life satisfaction have decreased alongside these behaviour changes.

Average happiness scores are lower during this lockdown than those reported during April 2020, and life satisfaction scores are at a similar level.

Almost half (45%) of people are now worried about catching or becoming seriously ill from Covid-19 - the highest level since the middle of the first lockdown back in April.

Lead author, Dr Daisy Fancourt, from UCL's Institute of Epidemiology and Health Care, said the drop in exercise is concerning but not surprising, given the current lockdown is taking place in winter.

She said: "The reduction in time spent on hobbies and volunteering can partially be explained by the increased time spent working, but also hints that the novelty of increased free time that came with the first lockdown has worn thin among much of the population, with many turning towards television and gaming to fill their time.

"This is further reflected in the lower levels of happiness during the current lockdown, another sign that many people are finding this lockdown much tougher than the first and are now more focussed on coping with their current circumstances, rather than attempting to find ways to enjoy them."

The survey found just 25% of people said their lives feel the same as during the first lockdown.

Cheryl Lloyd, education programme head at the Nuffield Foundation, said: "This week's findings highlight the mental health impact of the current Covid-19 lockdown with people reporting worsening levels of depression and anxiety, along with lower levels of life satisfaction.

"Some groups are more at risk than others including women, those on lower incomes and people from ethnic minority backgrounds.

"With lockdown set to continue for the foreseeable future, it is crucial that efforts are made to ensure people know how to access mental health support and that this support is available to those who need it."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dubai

Dubai blamed for virus cases abroad amid questions over Covid-19 spike at home
Nancy Pelosi

Pelosi urges more security funding to face ‘enemy within’

A three-year-old boy's snowman was kicked by the binman

Binman sacked after kicking head off three-year-old's snowman
Fire in Romania

Deadly fire at Romanian hospital treating Covid-19 patients

A Rohingya refugee carries another as they prepare to be relocated to the island of Bhasan Char, in Chattogram, Bangladesh

Bangladesh sends third group of Rohingya refugees to island

Carlos Ghosn, CEO of Nissan, during the unveiling of the next generation crossover – the all-new Nissan Qashqai

Judge approves extradition of US men to Japan over Carlos Ghosn escape

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Passengers walk in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport

Quarantine hotel countries full list - and how the plan will work
Dean Dunham's advice: UK unemployment rises - what help and support is available?

Dean Dunham: What help and support is available as UK unemployment rises?
Travellers arriving into the UK could soon be forced to quarantine in hotels on arrival.

Quarantine hotels: What measures could UK travellers face?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cladding crisis: Cancer research scientist at risk of losing her job due to unsellable home

Cladding crisis: Cancer research scientist at risk of job loss due to unsellable home
'Terrible mistake': Top virologist reacts to German regulators advising against AstraZeneca

Top virologist questions 'strange' German regulators advising against AstraZeneca
'The vaccine dispute between the EU and AstraZeneca has become extremely bitter'

'The EU-AstraZeneca vaccine dispute has become extremely bitter'
Cladding Crisis: Government should take risk off leaseholders, Labour MP tells LBC

Cladding Crisis: Government should take risk off leaseholders, Labour MP tells LBC
The NHS doctor joined James for this week's podcast

Full Disclosure with James O'Brien - and Doctor Rachel Clarke
The LBC presenter dismissed the comments as unhelpful

Desmond Swayne's comments are 'pant wettingly ludicrous and dangerous'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London