Couple making their way home from Black Pride fall victim to homophobic attack in south London

Michael Smith needed stitches in his lower lip after the attack. Picture: JustGiving

By Asher McShane

A couple heading home from Black Pride were attacked while waiting at a bus stop in Brixton, south London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Teacher Michael Smith and his boyfriend, performer Nat Asabere, were waiting on Brixton Road when a stranger assaulted them in a homophobic attack at around 11pm last Saturday.

Mr Smith needed stitches to his lip after being punched in the face.

On a JustGiving page about the attack, Mr Smith said: “A stranger who was also waiting at the bus stop, hit the guy who I was with and then started hitting me in the face.

“Luckily the bus we were getting turned up and we ran on it.

“That’s when I noticed blood on my t-shirt and it was coming from my mouth.

Read more: CCTV image released of man sought by Met Police after homophobic stabbings outside Clapham nightclub

“I was punched so much that I had a split lip. I was in shock and so confused what happened.

“There have been LGBTQ+ people who have been hurt a lot worse than me, or even killed.”

Less than a week ago, two men were stabbed outside LGTBQ+ nightclub Two Brewers in Clapham in a separate homophobic attack.

Police have issued CCTV of a man they want to trace.

No arrests have been made over the Brixton attack.

Mr Smith has set up a fundraising page to raise money for Stonewall, in support of LGBTQ+ people.

The Met police said they are treating the incident as a homophobic attack.

The force said in a statement: “Police are investigating an attack in which two men were assaulted.

“The incident happened at approximately 23:00hrs on Saturday, 19 August, when the two men were stood waiting at a bus stop on Brixton Road, SW9. They were approached by an unknown man who assaulted them.

“Both men, one aged in his 30s and the other aged in his 40s, were taken to hospital for treatment and have since been discharged.

“The incident was reported to police the following day, Sunday 20 August.

“While the investigation is ongoing, at this stage the incident is being treated as a homophobic attack.

“At this time no arrests have been made.

“The victims are currently being supported by a dedicated LGBT+ Community Liaison Officer. Their role is to support individuals who have been involved in hate crimes towards the LGBT+ community.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting the following reference 8673/22AUG.