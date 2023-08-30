Met Police hunt 'attempted abductors' after girl, 11, saved by hero stranger in Bromley

Police are hunting two men in connection with the attempted abduction of an 11-year-old girl in Bromley on Saturday. Picture: Met Police

By Chay Quinn

Police are hunting two men in connection with the attempted abduction of an 11-year-old girl in Bromley on Saturday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Metropolitan Police say that the girl was approached by a man in West Wickham on Saturday before midday - with the man attempting to get the child to leave with him.

A member of the public intervened in the situation and took the child into a shop before the police were called.

The Met released photos of two men who they want to speak to in the case.

Read More: Man Uses Five-Year-Old Boy To Steal Phone In Bromley Shop

"At 11:45hrs on Saturday, 24 June, an 11-year-old girl was approached by a man on High Street, West Wickham who tried to convince her to leave with him.

"A member of the public, seeing the child looked nervous, intervened and took her into a shop.

A member of the public intervened in the situation and took the child into a shop before the police were called. Picture: MPS

Police wish to talk to two men in connection to the case. Picture: MPS

"Officers are keen to hear from anyone who can name the men in the images."

The incident comes days after another attempted kidnapping in South London when the driver of a silver Ford Transit van tried to entice a child into the back.

Another parent reported an attempted abduction on Purneys Road in Greenwich on June 15 at around 9am when the child was on their way to school.

A Met Police spokesperson said an investigation was being conducted into the incident - but the child was safe and well after the quick-thinking intervention of their parent.