Met Police hunt 'attempted abductors' after girl, 11, saved by hero stranger in Bromley
30 August 2023, 19:54
Police are hunting two men in connection with the attempted abduction of an 11-year-old girl in Bromley on Saturday.
Metropolitan Police say that the girl was approached by a man in West Wickham on Saturday before midday - with the man attempting to get the child to leave with him.
A member of the public intervened in the situation and took the child into a shop before the police were called.
The Met released photos of two men who they want to speak to in the case.
"At 11:45hrs on Saturday, 24 June, an 11-year-old girl was approached by a man on High Street, West Wickham who tried to convince her to leave with him.
"A member of the public, seeing the child looked nervous, intervened and took her into a shop.
"Officers are keen to hear from anyone who can name the men in the images."
The incident comes days after another attempted kidnapping in South London when the driver of a silver Ford Transit van tried to entice a child into the back.
Another parent reported an attempted abduction on Purneys Road in Greenwich on June 15 at around 9am when the child was on their way to school.
A Met Police spokesperson said an investigation was being conducted into the incident - but the child was safe and well after the quick-thinking intervention of their parent.