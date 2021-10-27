Budget 2021: Chancellor to insist UK is entering 'age of optimism' as he unveils plans

27 October 2021, 00:44

Rishi Sunak will deliver his Budget and Spending Review in Parliament today.
Rishi Sunak will deliver his Budget and Spending Review in Parliament today. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Rishi Sunak will use his Budget and Spending Review today to insist the UK is entering an "age of optimism", making a raft of promises to pay workers more, increase the National Living Wage and invest in transport and skills.

This afternoon the chancellor is due to announce a number of policies, including new funding to tackle NHS backlogs, nearly £7 billion to overhaul local transport, a new Global Britain Investment Fund and an increase in the National Living Wage.

Speaking about his priorities in his speech to the House of Commons, the Chancellor of the Exchequer is due to say that the Budget will begin work on creating an "economy fit for a new age of optimism".

He is expected to say: “Today’s Budget begins the work of preparing for a new economy post Covid. An economy of higher wages, higher skills, and rising productivity.

“Of strong public services, vibrant communities and safer streets."

Read more: Budget 2021: What can we expect from the Chancellor?

The Budget Review comes amid soaring gas prices, supply chain issues, and looming uncertainty about what's next for Covid-19 - meaning it is one of most important budgets a chancellor has ever had to deliver.

A number of Budget announcements have already been released ahead of the chancellor's speech, causing anger from the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

A total of eighteen preview press releases have been handed to journalists in the run-up to Wednesday.

"This House will not be taken for granted," said the Speaker.

"It is not right for everybody to be briefed. It's not more important to go on the news in the morning, it's more important to come here.

"Let's get this message across, these are the elected members that represents this United Kingdom."

Read more: Budget 2021: Millions of public sector workers to benefit as pay freeze set to be axed

Read more: Budget 2021: Business will struggle as living wage rises, trade body warns

What is the chancellor set to announce?

Public sector pay freeze to be axed

The chancellor previously announced a pay freeze for public sector workers - such as teachers, police officers and firefighters - during the pandemic.

This will be lifted in Wednesday's Budget.

Minimum wage to rise

The chancellor is also set to announce an increase in minimum wage.

Currently, the minimum wage for those over the age of 23, known as the national living wage, is £8.91 per hour - that is now set to climb to £9.50.

NHS backlog funding

The NHS will receive almost £6bn to help the clear the backlog of patients as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

This will allow them to deliver around 30 per cent more elective - meaning non-urgent - activity such as checks, scans and procedures.

There has also been speculation about changes to alcohol prices, the student loan threshold and council tax - but none of these have been confirmed.

The Chancellor will outline his plans at Wednesday's Budget - check back at LBC for all the live coverage.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

MPs have claimed the NHS Test and Trace app has not achieved its main objective.

NHS Test and Trace criticised as 'eye-watering' waste of money in damning report

Boris Johnson has not been wearing a face covering in the House of Commons.

Face masks made mandatory again in Parliament - for everyone except MPs

Youth climate activists have taken over part of London's Science Museum

Eco protesters storm London Science Museum as they vow to protest all night

Activist Steve Bray protests outside Downing Street

Govt U-turns on dumping of raw sewage in English rivers after huge backlash

The funeral of David Amess will take place next month

Funeral of murdered MP Sir David Amess to be held at Westminster Cathedral

The Queen will not attend COP26, Buckingham Palace confirmed

The Queen will not attend COP26 climate summit in Glasgow after advice to rest

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have reportedly been targeted by burglars, who stole £800k worth of goods from their Manchester home.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury 'victims of £800k burglary at Manchester flat'

The footage shows sewage being dumped into Langstone Harbour

Shocking drone footage shows raw sewage being pumped into sea in conservation area

Detectives are investigating six reports of women being injected while on nights out in Brighton

Police probe multiple reports of 'injection spiking' in Brighton

Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to fly to the US from November 8

US announces details of Covid-19 travel requirements after November 8

The report warned measures being taken to reduce climate change are nowhere near enough

Global plans to avert climate change not enough to avoid 'endless suffering' - UN

Labour councillor Karen Constantine posted a clip of the comment on social media

Tories slammed over council meeting 'sweepstake' on Universal Credit

Police issued this image of a man they want to trace

Police launch CCTV appeal after man raped in Bristol city centre park

Boris Johnson has said 'urgent action' is needed from COP26

COP26: What could be decided at the key climate summit?

The Met Office have issued four separate yellow weather warnings

Danger to life flood warning issued as three days of torrential rain forecast

The Queen has carried out her first official duties since being told to rest

Queen carries out first official duties since doctors ordered her to rest

Latest News

See more Latest News

The infamous interview is reportedly set to be recreated in the Netflix drama

Martin Bashir's infamous Diana interview to be recreated in Netflix's The Crown
Joanna Lumley suggested wartime-style rationing to help solve the climate crisis

Joanna Lumley suggests wartime rationing to solve climate crisis
Mr Paterson repeatedly broke lobbying rules

Tory MP faces 30 day suspension from Parliament after lobbying investigation
Insulate Britain doesn't want drivers to use the M25 so its members can protest

Don't use the M25 because we want to protest on it, eco mob tells motorists
Search craft have been dispatched

Border Force calls off search for migrant missing off Essex coast
Dave Chappelle has been the centre of a transgender row

Dave Chappelle hits out at cancel culture and 'nonsense' transphobia accusations
The Government is determined to avoid "stifling" the pandemic recovery.

No need for Covid Plan B – we can have Christmas so long as we're careful, minister says
Brian Cairns has been jailed for 13 years

'Depraved' paedophile paid for children to be tortured and abused as he watched online
Prince Andrew has denied all sexual assault allegations made against him by Virginia Giuffre.

Judge sets deadline for Prince Andrew's testimony in sex-assault case
The IOPC said there has been a "sharp rise" in the number of police officers and staff facing disciplinary action over allegations they abused their position for sexual purposes.

'Sharp rise' in police facing action over claims they abused role for sexual purpose

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tory MP: This is the probably the greenest government we've ever had

Tory MP: This is the probably the greenest government we've ever had
Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

The Business Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Budget 2021: Business will struggle as living wage rises, trade body warns
ULEZ: Transport Secretary Grant Shapps takes aim at Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

ULEZ: Transport Secretary Grant Shapps takes aim at Mayor of London Sadiq Khan
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch again

James O'Brien's powerful assessment of Insulate Britain coverage

James O'Brien's powerful assessment of Insulate Britain coverage
The Health Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Sajid Javid pledges 'Christmas is safe' dismissing calls to bring in Plan B
Irate caller blasts 'arrogant' Greta Thunberg for 'rude' manner of speech

Irate caller blasts 'arrogant' Greta Thunberg for 'rude' manner of speech
Maajid Nawaz defends Jesy Nelson in 'blackfishing' row

Maajid Nawaz defends Jesy Nelson in 'blackfishing' row

Govt must step up jabs and local covid prevention measures, expert says

Govt must step up jabs and Covid prevention measures, expert says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police