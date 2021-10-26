Budget 2021: Business will struggle as living wage rises, trade body warns

26 October 2021, 09:21

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Mike Cherry, the chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses, told LBC he has reservations about the Budget.

The comments come as it looks set more than 5 million workers could receive a pay rise next year - after Chancellor Rishi Sunak confirmed he's lifting the public sector freeze.

It was also announced workers on the minimum wage will get a pay boost from April.

The Chancellor announced adults aged 23 and over will see the rate go from £8.91 to £9.50 per hour, but the FSB has hit out at the plans, warning it could have a tragic impact on small businesses.

Read more: Millions of public sector workers to benefit as pay freeze set to be axed

Mr Cherry told LBC's Nick Ferrari: "For the smallest employers they will struggle to maintain jobs they need because of the increase of the national living wage, and employees will have to face the increase of NI contributions next April so it is problems all around.

"As we look at consumers we should look at businesses and tradesmen, the cost of diesel and the cost of materials. That's alongside debts and coming out of the pandemic."

The 6.6% hike is twice the current consumer price inflation rate.

Read more: No need for Covid Plan B – we can have Christmas so long as we're careful, minister says

Mr Cherry added: "The smallest businesses will really struggle to keep people employed with the living wage going up higher than expected.

"The Government should increase the employment allowance to allow businesses to employ people on their books.

"We believe it will go a long way in supporting those businesses."

He said he would ask Paul Scully, minister for small business, where the support is "to keep people in the jobs they need".

He added: "Small businesses need that support coming out of the pandemic and we hope the Chancellor will announce that tomorrow."

The Health Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Sajid Javid pledges 'Christmas is safe' dismissing calls to bring in Plan B

The Care Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Where is Maggie Throup?!': Nick Ferrari asks why the Vaccines Minister is AWOL

'How extraordinary': Nick Ferrari reacts to Universal Credit photo-pose rules

'Dear god': Nick Ferrari reacts to Universal Credit photo-pose rules

The Business Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Kwasi Kwarteng says UK can be 'world leaders or laggards' in net zero quest

Kwasi Kwarteng has "categorically" ruled out bringing back lockdown restrictions

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng: Another Covid lockdown is 'not going to happen'

The lawyer was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Dennis Hutchings death: Northern Ireland veteran's lawyer hits out at trial

The International Trade Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Cabinet member reveals online troll 'threatened to burn down my house with my kids inside'

Dominic Raab said it was "wrong" to use anonymous social media accounts to abuse MPs

Dominic Raab: It's wrong that people can post abuse anonymously online

The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Raab: Giving Southend city status would be 'fitting tribute' to slain MP Sir David Amess

Christmas saved but pig farmers at their “wit’s end” over butcher shortage

Christmas saved but pig farmers at their 'wit’s end' over butcher shortage

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Transport Secretary savages 'pathetic and dangerous' road blocking eco mob

The Shadow International Trade Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Emily Thornberry calls for 'a bit of grown-up politics' in Brexit negotiations

Nick Ferrari gave his take on the issue

'Why the hell are we calling off the fireworks? Why is the Mayor such a killjoy?'

The Tory Party Chair was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We are very sorry': Tory Party Chair apologises after damning Covid report

The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Why isn't there a student loan scheme to train HGV drivers?' caller asks

Nick Ferrari quizzed the Cabinet Office minister

Nick Ferrari savages minister who has not read damning Covid report

Nick Ferrari challenged the minister over the pledge

'Where's the £350m a week for the NHS we were promised when we left the EU?'
The Vaccines Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Only 25% of your staff are in?' Ferrari rips into Vaccines Minister
The Vaccines Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Downing Street and ministers deny 'October firebreak lockdown' plans
Karim Mussilhy was speaking LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We haven't been consulted': Grenfell activist on plans to demolish tower
The former LAS chief was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Ex-London Ambulance chief admits LTNs have delayed 999 response times
Matt Twist told LBC about the difficulties around policing Extinction Rebellion protesters

XR comes unstuck: Met reveals 81 protesters unglued by officers during demos

