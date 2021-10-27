Live

Budget 2021: Rishi Sunak to set out spending as country faces cost of living crisis

Rishi Sunak will set out the spending plans for the year later. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

The Chancellor is to set out the 2021 Budget after PMQs today. Many key measures have been leaked ahead of the statement, which is expected to see funding for government departments slashed.

Among key measures already announced, the Treasury has said:

Millions of public sector workers will get a pay boost as a freeze on wages is lifted

England's city regions will receive £6.9bn for transport links

NHS England will get £5.9bn to tackle the backlog of people waiting for tests and scans

The National Living Wage will rise from £8.91 per hour to £9.50, from 1 April next year

£1.8bn for around 160,000 new homes on derelict land in England

LBC will bring you live coverage of Rishi Sunak's Budget Review on Wednesday from 12:30 - you can watch it live on the Global Player or listen live on LBC.

Follow build-up and the announcements live in our blog below