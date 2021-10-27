Sir Keir Starmer misses PMQs after testing positive for Covid

By Megan Hinton

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been forced to self-isolate ahead of the budget after testing positive for Covid-19.

Shadow business secretary Ed Miliband has stood in for Sir Keir at Prime Minister's Questions this afternoon.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab were among those Conservative MPs wearing masks in the Commons chamber, although Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg was not.

It comes after the House of Commons ordered everyone except MPs to wear face coverings while on the parliamentary estate due to rising Covid-19 cases.

Ahead of the budget announcement the Labour leader took to Twitter to share a picture of himself, Rachel Reeves and Bridget Philipson in close proximity this morning.

He shared the picture, writing: "Today's Budget must create a more resilient economy and take the pressure off working people.

"Labour would grow our economy, with our plan to buy, make and sell more in Britain, and our Climate Investment Pledge to create the jobs of the future."

Both Rachel Reeves and Bridget Philipson have attended the House of Commons after testing negative with a lateral flow test.

Standing in for Sir Keir Starmer after he tested positive for Covid-19, shadow business secretary Ed Miliband joked: "Just like the old days... I just want to reassure both sides of the House it's one time only that I'm back."

Deputy leader Angela Rayner, who would usually stand in for Sir Keir at the despatch box, is on bereavement leave.

It is the fifth time Sir Keir has had to self-isolate since the start of the pandemic - the most recent occasion was in July when one of his children tested positive.

Shadow Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, will respond to Rishi Sunak’s Budget adue to the Labour leader’s isolation, after meeting Sir Keir this morning.