Millions set for pay rise with Sunak 'set to makes changes to Universal Credit'

Rishi Sunak is reportedly set to announce a reduction in the taper rate for Universal Credit. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The taper rate for Universal Credit is set to be cut, allowing claimants to keep more of the money even as they start to earn more, according to reports.

The taper rate is the rate at which Universal Credit is reduced once a claimant starts to earn enough.

Currently it is 63 per cent, meaning that for every £1 claimants earn over their work allowance, Universal Credit is reduced by 63p.

This can act as a disincentive for claimants to take on more work or get a better paid job - but today's cut aims to tackle this by allowing Universal Credit claimants to keep more of the money they earn.

There is speculation that there also could be other changes to universal credit.

Former Tory minister Robert Jenrick told LBC on Wednesday that a reduction in the taper rate would be "sensible".

"It seems to me to be a very sensible step because Universal Credit is designed to make work pay, so if somebody takes on some extra hours they get to keep as much of that as possible and at the moment you see taper rates that mean that you lose as much as 60 per cent and that doesn't seem sensible," said Mr Jenrick, when asked by LBC's Nick Ferrari.

"So I think that's an attractive option to the Chancellor which targets money at the people who need it the most and helps to incentivise work, which must be at the core of what we as Conservatives believe."

