Budweiser releases patriotic commercial following trans influencer backlash

By Danielle DeWolfe

Budweiser has released a new 'patriotic' beer advertisement in a bid to win back fans after its deal with a transgender influencer was met with widespread backlash.

The 'all-American' beer company faced criticism earlier this month for partnering with influencer Dylan Mulvaney to endorse its Bud Light beer.

A popular social media personality, Ms Mulvaney gained a loyal following as she documented her transition into a woman on Instagram and TikTok.

Now, in a bid to halt the damage inflicted to the brand following the move - with beer sales dropping in response to the partnership, Budweiser's parent company Anheuser-Busch has released a patriotic new ad to warm the hearts of a nation.

Opening with the line "This is a story bigger than beer", the commercial aims to stoke the fire of patriotism with it's traditionally American persuits.

The new advert features a horse galloping down the street alongside the ultimate patriotic symbol - the raising of the American flag, hands on hearts, and a patch reading 'Land of the Free'.

The animal can be seen galloping over the Brooklyn Bridge as well as multiple 'quintessentially American' settings - including a scene which sees two men drinking beer whilst stood on their front porch surveying a corn field.

However, despite the advert attempting to bring back Bud fans, many - including top Hollywood actors - have criticised the brand for backtracking.

"You aren’t putting that genie back in the bottle, guys.", wrote Rambo and Black Hawk Down actor Matthew Marsden as he retweeting the video.

The partnership sparked mass outrage among drinkers, with many loyal Bud fans accusing the company of “going woke”.

The Bud Light campaign, which saw Ms Mulvaney post images of customised beer cans with her face on, as well as her drinking in the bath, was branded tone deaf by critics.

Following the endorsement, footage began circulating showing people shooting up bottles of bud with machine guns and axes in protest.

Budweiser lost more than $6billion off its market price since announcing the partnership Mulvaney.

Brendan Whitworth, Anheuser-Busch CEO, finally addressed the backlash in a statement last Friday, noting he never intended to divide people.

"We have thousands of partners, millions of fans and a proud history supporting our communities, military, first responders, sports fans and hard-working Americans everywhere," Mr Whitworth said.

"We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer."