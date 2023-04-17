Transgender prisoner in women's prison wants NHS gender reassignment to 'feel comfortable in shower'

Paris Green, a trans woman in HMP Edinburgh, has requested a full gender reassignment surgery from the NHS. Picture: Social Media/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

A transgender prisoner in a Scottish women's unit has announced she requested gender reassignment surgery on the Scottish NHS.

Paris Green, born Peter Laing, was jailed for tying up and beating 42-year-old Robert Shankland and transitioned two years later, beginning to take hormones.

Green, 30, has announced they are requested a full gender reassignment paid for by the taxpayer while they are serving time at His Majesty's pleasure.

If granted, Green would be the first prisoner to receive the surgery while serving a custodial sentence.

Green, Kevin McDonagh and Dean Smith were convicted after they invited Mr Shankland to a party at a flat in Fife

The trio tied Mr Shankland up after he was inside the flat and then punched, kicked, and beat him with a rolling pin.

They also placed a plastic bag over his head and tied a ligature around his neck before he succumbed to the injuries he sustained during the ordeal.

Paris Green was convicted after beating 42-year-old Robert Shankland to death in a Fife flat before transitioning to become a woman. Picture: Social Media

Green was moved after her 2014 conviction to the women's wing of Edinburgh's Saughton jail after reports she was having sexual relations with fellow convicts.

Green told the Daily Record newspaper that though she believes that "a lot of people will say [she doesn't] deserve the affirmative surgery" that she will not be deterred in seeking it.

The convict added: "I want to feel comfortable in the shower rather than feeling repulsed. Having male genitalia feels wrong."

"It's a major operation. It takes you a long time to be prepared for it and long time to recover.

"I'll have a better chance of making a good recovery if I have it in my 30s rather than my 40s.

"I'd be able to come out of prison with my past completely behind me, which gives the best chance of succeeding outside.

She concluded: "I realise it's not just as simple as me wanting the operation and everyone having to help make it happen and I understand the security concerns because I was convicted of an awful crime, but that's past and I'm no danger to anyone."