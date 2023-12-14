Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel actor Camden Toy dies aged 68 after battle with pancreatic cancer

Camden Toy, who played supernatural creatures on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, died after a private two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Actor Camden Toy, who started in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has died at the age of 68 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

His partner took to Facebook to share that he had died after privately battling the disease for two years.

Bethany Henderson wrote in tribute: “For many reasons we were very hopeful for, at least, a longer and more fruitful time on planet Earth.

“Even the more recent challenges felt more like a hiccup in progress.

"Unfortunately, it looks like we've reached the end of the road with the doctor's treatment. His condition has declined a lot in the last two months and tremendously in the last several days."

She continued: "Unfortunately, this may be new and shocking news to many of his fans. We both apologise for this and please know that he has appreciated you all so much, as have I."

This is hard. So many memories including working together, decades of laughing, sharing mutual friends, get togethers, travel, conventions, and huggles with each other and our fans.

From Buffy on, 24 years blessed to have this friend.

May he rest in God’s peace.#RIP #CamdenToy pic.twitter.com/25daJ5Jw41 — Doug Jones (@actordougjones) December 13, 2023

Read more: Mother who spent 20 years in prison for killing her four children has convictions overturned

Read more: Rishi Sunak dismisses Tory criticism of Rwanda bill as 'debating society behaviour'

He became a fan favourite on Buffy, specialising in playing monsters and demons in the show.

He played Gnarl in an early Season 7 episode played a Turok-Han vampire in multiple episodes in that series.

He also appeared in Buffy spin-off Angel as a vampire known as the Prince of Lies.

He went on to have recurring roles in The Bay, and Goodnight Burbank. He also appeared in The Mentalist, Shameless and Into the Dark.

Star Sarah Michelle Gellar once claimed she had never seen his actual face until a producer showed him a photo.

Doug Jones, Toy's best friend and a fellow character actor said: “To know Camden Toy was to Love Camden Toy. We may have met on the set of Buffy as two hideous looking 'Gentlemen' but that only sparked a dear friendship that would continue for twenty-four years. It's rare to find a man so joyful, smiley, smart, giggly, huggie, good at listening with his heart, and accessible always to anyone he knew, including his many fans. May he rest in God's peace."

Buffy costar Juliet Landaus said: Camden was a beautiful soul, a beautiful friend, and a beautiful talent… From the first moment we met, I knew he was special. Under the visage of the monster he was made-up to be, shined the kindest of spirits. He's been a gift in our lives. We will miss him greatly."