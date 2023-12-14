Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel actor Camden Toy dies aged 68 after battle with pancreatic cancer

14 December 2023, 09:43

Camden Toy, who played supernatural creatures on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, died after a private two-year battle with pancreatic cancer
Camden Toy, who played supernatural creatures on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, died after a private two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Actor Camden Toy, who started in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has died at the age of 68 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

His partner took to Facebook to share that he had died after privately battling the disease for two years.

Bethany Henderson wrote in tribute: “For many reasons we were very hopeful for, at least, a longer and more fruitful time on planet Earth.

“Even the more recent challenges felt more like a hiccup in progress.

"Unfortunately, it looks like we've reached the end of the road with the doctor's treatment. His condition has declined a lot in the last two months and tremendously in the last several days."

She continued: "Unfortunately, this may be new and shocking news to many of his fans. We both apologise for this and please know that he has appreciated you all so much, as have I."

Read more: Mother who spent 20 years in prison for killing her four children has convictions overturned

Read more: Rishi Sunak dismisses Tory criticism of Rwanda bill as 'debating society behaviour'

He became a fan favourite on Buffy, specialising in playing monsters and demons in the show.

He played Gnarl in an early Season 7 episode played a Turok-Han vampire in multiple episodes in that series.

He also appeared in Buffy spin-off Angel as a vampire known as the Prince of Lies.

He went on to have recurring roles in The Bay, and Goodnight Burbank. He also appeared in The Mentalist, Shameless and Into the Dark.

Star Sarah Michelle Gellar once claimed she had never seen his actual face until a producer showed him a photo. 

Doug Jones, Toy's best friend and a fellow character actor said: “To know Camden Toy was to Love Camden Toy. We may have met on the set of Buffy as two hideous looking 'Gentlemen' but that only sparked a dear friendship that would continue for twenty-four years. It's rare to find a man so joyful, smiley, smart, giggly, huggie, good at listening with his heart, and accessible always to anyone he knew, including his many fans. May he rest in God's peace."

Buffy costar Juliet Landaus said: Camden was a beautiful soul, a beautiful friend, and a beautiful talent… From the first moment we met, I knew he was special. Under the visage of the monster he was made-up to be, shined the kindest of spirits. He's been a gift in our lives. We will miss him greatly."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Father, step-mother and uncle deny murdering 10-year-old Sara Sharif found dead in her bunk bed

Vladimir Putin

Putin says goals in Ukraine remain the same and no peace until they are achieved

Rishi Sunak has said a two-state solution remains the right outcome

'Two-state solution is the right outcome', Sunak insists, after Israel's ambassador to UK says it is 'absolutely not' possible
Breaking
Gaynor has been missing for nearly a week

Gaynor Lord's step-brother breaks silence on her 'out-of-character' disappearance

Amir Farhadi needed surgery after the violent theft

Pictured: Fearless car owner injured when thief stole his vehicle and rammed him into a brick wall while making escape

Tory MP Scott Benton

Sunak faces another by-election after standards watchdog recommends 35-day suspension for Tory MP

Palestinians salvage belongings after an Israeli strike in Rafah

Israel vows to fight on in Gaza despite rising international pressure

Ambulances outside an emergency department

Hundreds more middle-aged people dying each month of preventable conditions in 'pandemic of ill health' since Covid

Tzipi Hotovely furiously declared Israel will not accept a two-state solution after the war with Hamas

'Israel will not accept a two-state solution when the war against Hamas ends', ambassador to the UK furiously declares

EU leaders

EU leaders at summit face challenge from Orban over promises to Ukraine

The Schools Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Schools Minister says guidance on transgender pupils will be published 'soon' as 'we need to get it right'

A police car is blocked by a fallen tree

North-eastern Australia hit by first tropical cyclone of the season

Exclusive
The Covid Inquiry has cost the government £145m so far.

Government's Covid Inquiry costs soar as £145m spent on private contracts so far, new data shows

Gaynor Lord ‘performed a yoga pose in park’ moments before she disappeared, according to witnesses

Missing mum Gaynor Lord ‘performed yoga pose in park’ moments before she disappeared, eyewitnesses say

The 'doughnut', GCHQ's main office in Cheltenham

Can you solve GCHQ's Christmas brainteasers? Put your puzzle skills to the test against Britain's top spies

The man was sent a bottle of urine in his weekly shop

Morrisons 'extremely disappointed' after customer sent milk bottle of urine in weekly shop

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kathleen Folbigg has had her convictions for killing her four children overturned

Mother who spent 20 years in prison for killing her four children has convictions overturned
Rishi Sunak has dismissed Tory criticism of Rwanda bill as 'debating society behaviour'

Rishi Sunak dismisses Tory criticism of Rwanda bill as 'debating society behaviour'

Australia Suspcious Deaths

Court overturns mother’s convictions for killing her four children

The UK, Japan and Italy have agreed to build the Tempest jet

UK to build next generation of stealth fighter jet in deal with Japan and Italy, with HQ to be in Britain
Venezuela Guyana Territorial Dispute

Venezuelan and Guyanan presidents meeting over disputed territory

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables will stay in prison

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables 'went mad screaming and shouting' after parole bid rejected
One person is unaccounted for following the explosion

One person still missing after huge fire breaks out in south Wales following 'explosion'

Norfolk Police have been in contact with the force who worked on the Nicola Bulley case.

Missing mum Gaynor Lord 'may have met mystery person at Cathedral' as police probe 'lost 34 minutes'
Tesco has recalled its Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix

Tesco urgently recalls Christmas dinner staple due to 'possible presence of moths'

Oh My Cod is serving deep-fried mince pies and pigs in blankets

Fish and chip shop serves deep-fried mince pies and pigs in blankets to celebrate festive season

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan dubbed 'biggest losers' of 2023 by 'Hollywood Bible' after 'whiny biography' and failed Spotify deal
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Donations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell charity plunge by £9m in a year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Harry and Meghan release slick video of post-Royal charity work - hours after Kate's film of baby bank visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit