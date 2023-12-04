Builder admits to murdering woman, 58, he met through church friends after row over extension

By Jenny Medlicott

A builder has admitted to murdering his client after a row broke out about the extension he had been building at her home.

Sharon Gordon, 58, was found dead at the foot of the stairs in her Sedgley, West Midlands home after concerned friends called to her house on July 21.

Ms Gordon was found with severe head injuries and had died the day before, police said.

Peter Norgrove, 43, from Sedgley, pleaded guilty to murdering Sharon Gordon when he appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday. He will be sentenced on January 26.

Norgrove was a recently qualified bricklayer and met Ms Gorgon through mutual friends at the church they both attended, West Midlands Police said.

The bricklayer had been building an extension at Ms Gordon’s home for several months and had encountered a number of problems along the way.

When Ms Gordon failed to show up for work on July 21, her friends called to her home where they found her body.

Norgrove claimed to have left the property the previous day. Police found blood-stained items in a wheelie bin at a family-related address related to the builder and later discovered a hammer in a shed after additional searches.

“This appears to have been a disagreement over work carried out at the victim’s property which has escalated into violence”, Detective Inspector Damian Forrest said.

“I am pleased the defendant has pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and spared Ms Gordon’s family the ordeal of a trial.”