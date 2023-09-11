Mum of girl, 11, who was attacked by crazed 'Bully XL' in Birmingham 'thanks god' her daughter is alive

11 September 2023, 15:03 | Updated: 11 September 2023, 15:18

The mother of a girl, 11, attacked by an XL bully has thanked god she survived
The mother of a girl, 11, attacked by an XL bully has thanked god she survived. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

The mother of an 11-year-old girl who was attacked by an out-of-control XL Bully dog in Birmingham has ‘thanked God’ her daughter is still alive.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The girl, along with two men who helped stop the dog, needed treatment after being bitten on Saturday in Bordesley Green.

Video of the attack was widely circulated online, with the dog filmed attacking the girl, before going on to target several other men. In distressing scenes, the girl runs into a shop for help after the attack, nursing an injured wrist.

The girl’s mother has spoken out, telling the BBC: “I'm thanking to God she is alive and [you] just keep going," the mum said, adding her daughter was feeling fine.

The girl had popped to the shops with her sister when the dog attacked - she ended up spending a night in hospital being treated for serious injuries to her shoulder and forearms before being allowed to return home on Sunday evening.

"[I] just keep going and look after my daughter,” her mother added.

Police said the dog involved was a Bully XL crossed with a Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

Suella Braverman is looking into banning the American XL Bully breed after the horrific mauling of the girl.

The Cabinet minister announced that she has commissioned "urgent advice" on outlawing the breed after she highlighted the "appalling" attack.

West Midlands Police were investigating after the girl and two men who intervened were injured in the incident in the Bordesley Green area on Saturday.

Read More: Shocking moment caught on CCTV shows pensioner and pet labradoodle attacked by crazed dog

"This is appalling. The American XL Bully is a clear and lethal danger to our communities, particularly to children," Ms Braverman wrote on social media.

Warning: Graphic scenes. Viewer discretion is advised

The Home Secretary said she wants to ban the breed which has been attributed to the rising numbers of dog attacks
The Home Secretary said she wants to ban the breed which has been attributed to the rising numbers of dog attacks. Picture: Getty

"We can't go on like this.

"I have commissioned urgent advice on banning them."

The advice was commissioned last week, an adviser said, with it being the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs' responsibility to add the breed to the banned list.

Speaking to LBC, Labour leader Keir Starmer said that "nobody should feel comfortable" with the footage, adding that anyone viewing it would be "shocked."

He went on to state that he hoped government action would be taken "speedily and constructively", adding that "clearly something needs to change."

Last week, two of the breed were shot dead for mauling 22 sheep in North Wales.

Portrait of an American bully puppy on a background of green foliage of trees. Walking a small dog. A dog on a leash is walking on the street.
Portrait of an American bully puppy on a background of green foliage of trees. Walking a small dog. A dog on a leash is walking on the street. Picture: Alamy

The owner of two dogs has been convicted following the livestock attack, which took place in Wrexham.

David Hughes, 26, admitted being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and being the owner of a dog worrying livestock.

Mr Hughes was banned from keeping dogs for five years and ordered to pay £900 in fines.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Chile Coup Anniversary

Chile marks 50 years since coup that ushered in brutal military dictatorship

Darius Danesh

Darius Campbell Danesh's family say pop star had dinner with friends before he died but was suffering ‘severe nerve pain

North Korea Russia

North Korean train thought to be carrying Kim Jong Un departs for Russia

Greece Floods

Public health warning issued in flood-stricken Greece

Woman who breastfeeds 30-year-old husband claims he is 'obsessed' with her breast milk

Mother-of-three divides internet by breastfeeding husband, 30, claiming he is 'obsessed' with her breast milk

Sara Sharif (r). Her dad Urfan Sharif appeared in a video statement with his partner Beinash Batool after the pair left the UK (l)

Five children who travelled from UK to Pakistan with Sara Sharif's father found in police raid

King Charles has sent good wishes to Kim Jong-un as he prepares to meet Putin

King Charles wishes North Korea well as Kim Jong-un travels to meet Putin for arms deal

Russia Ukraine War Germany

Ukraine ‘recaptures Black Sea oil platforms seized during Crimea’s annexation’

Flintoff was covering his face until recently, says Steve Harmison

Andrew Flintoff was covering up his face until six weeks ago, says former England team-mate Steve Harmison

Farrah-Leigh (L) and Gaia (R)

Girl, 5, has her cheek eaten by Bully dog in brutal attack - as dog owners reveal how pets are being ripped apart

Snowflake emojis denote which lines have air conditioning.

One small change made to London’s Tube map reveals the best lines to take in scorching hot weather

Victim of Bully XL calls for the breed to be banned and the owner jailed after attack in Birmingham

'It should be put down and it's owner jailed': Child victim of crazed 'Bully XL' speaks out after Birmingham attack

Man arrested for planting GPS tracker on employees car amid ongoing sick leave dispute

Man arrested for planting GPS tracker on employee's car amid ongoing sick leave dispute

A 9/11 memorial event

Bells toll as US marks 22 years since horror of September 11

Exclusive
Hospital consultants undertake more than 100,000 treatments for dog attacks in the last 15 years

Hospital consultants undertake more than 100,000 treatments for dog attacks in the last 15 years

James and father

'Any dog can be triggered': Father shares horrifying moment he witnessed family dog attack his 5-year-old daughter

Latest News

See more Latest News

reland fans are seen ahead of the team's match against Romania on Saturday

Irish female rugby fan kidnapped and gang-raped after watching World Cup match in Bordeaux

Shocking footage shows families fleeing as smoke rises from historic mosque as death toll following quake nears 2,500

Shocking footage shows families fleeing as historic Marrakech mosque burns, with quake death toll nearing 2,500
Joe Biden was interrupted by his press secretary but continued speaking with a muted microphone.

Joe Biden's 'rambling' speech during Vietnam press conference cut short by White House staff
Scott Mitchell with Tanya Franks (l) and Barbara Windsor (r)

'They Are Polar Opposites': Barbara Windsor's widower Scott Mitchell on finding love with EastEnders star
Keir Starmer responds to horrific dog attack.

'Clearly something needs to change': Keir Starmer calls for action against XL Bully'Clearly something needs to change': Keir Starmer calls for action against XL Bully 'devil dogs' after attacks
A child shows distress

Aid teams battle to reach Moroccan quake-hit towns as death toll tops 2,400

Dozens of Wilko shops are shutting across the country

Wilko to disappear from UK high streets as rescue deal collapses - full list of shops to shut from tomorrow
New DNA tests, paired with Levi Bellfield's apparent confession, may prove Michael Stone's innocence.

'I didn't do this': Man convicted of gruesome 1996 hammer double killings pleads innocence, blaming another murderer
XL bullies could be banned

XL bullies explained: How dangerous is the breed, and will it be banned after Birmingham dog attack?
Angel Lynn has spoken her first words in three years

Woman left paralysed after falling from a van during ex-boyfriend's kidnap bid says first word in three years

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry opening the 2023 Invictus Games

Prince Harry opens Invictus Games with JFK reference as he jokes things will be 'competitive' between him and Meghan
Kate urges well-wisher to 'hold onto' and 'cherish' memories of the late Queen

Kate tells well-wisher to 'hold on and cherish' memories of late Queen as Royal Family leads nation's tributes
Charles and Camilla travelled to Crathie Kirk to commemorate the life and service of the former monarch

Charles and Camilla greet well-wishers as they remember Queen Elizabeth II on the anniversary of her death

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh and caller Richard

'I've come to hate my mum': Full-time carer blames 13 years of Tory budget cuts for lack of local authority support
Journalist calls out Home Office for delayed action on dangerous dogs following attack.

Journalist and campaigner criticises timing of Suella Braverman's call to ban XL Bullies

David Lammy and caller Fatima

‘No school wants him’: This desperate mother cries as son with SEN is failed by the system

Andrew Castle and caller on net-zero

'It would be helpful if you were to do some proper research': Caller challenges Andrew Castle on Net-Zero
Shelagh and neonatal nurse

Neonatal nurse expresses 'real concern' about midwifery profession to Shelagh Fogarty

James O'Brien

'Musk had a chance to shorten the war', says James O'Brien as Twitter boss denies sabotaging Ukrainian counter-attack
The education secretary discusses educational reforms with Tom Swarbrick

Shadow education secretary says 'Building Schools for the Future Programme' would have prevented Raac crisis
Shelagh and Wes Streeting

'There's nothing more important': Wes Streeting sends brazen message to Rishi Sunak ahead of further NHS strikes
James O'Brien

'It's mad we're so sheep-like': James O'Brien highlights the 'political pertinence' of prisons after terror suspect escape
A Leicester primary school headteacher tells Nick Ferrari that schools did "get on with it" during the RAAC crisis.

'We got on with it': Headteacher criticises 'insults' exchanged during PMQ's surrounding RAAC crisis

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit