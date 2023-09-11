Mum of girl, 11, who was attacked by crazed 'Bully XL' in Birmingham 'thanks god' her daughter is alive

The mother of a girl, 11, attacked by an XL bully has thanked god she survived. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

The mother of an 11-year-old girl who was attacked by an out-of-control XL Bully dog in Birmingham has ‘thanked God’ her daughter is still alive.

The girl, along with two men who helped stop the dog, needed treatment after being bitten on Saturday in Bordesley Green.

Video of the attack was widely circulated online, with the dog filmed attacking the girl, before going on to target several other men. In distressing scenes, the girl runs into a shop for help after the attack, nursing an injured wrist.

The girl’s mother has spoken out, telling the BBC: “I'm thanking to God she is alive and [you] just keep going," the mum said, adding her daughter was feeling fine.

The girl had popped to the shops with her sister when the dog attacked - she ended up spending a night in hospital being treated for serious injuries to her shoulder and forearms before being allowed to return home on Sunday evening.

"[I] just keep going and look after my daughter,” her mother added.

Police said the dog involved was a Bully XL crossed with a Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

Suella Braverman is looking into banning the American XL Bully breed after the horrific mauling of the girl.

The Cabinet minister announced that she has commissioned "urgent advice" on outlawing the breed after she highlighted the "appalling" attack.

West Midlands Police were investigating after the girl and two men who intervened were injured in the incident in the Bordesley Green area on Saturday.

"This is appalling. The American XL Bully is a clear and lethal danger to our communities, particularly to children," Ms Braverman wrote on social media.

Warning: Graphic scenes. Viewer discretion is advised

WARNING DISTRESSING VIDEO - out of control bully breed attacking multiple people in Birmingham today. pic.twitter.com/Gm1wRApetH — Bully Watch (@BullyWatchUK) September 9, 2023

The Home Secretary said she wants to ban the breed which has been attributed to the rising numbers of dog attacks. Picture: Getty

"We can't go on like this.

"I have commissioned urgent advice on banning them."

The advice was commissioned last week, an adviser said, with it being the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs' responsibility to add the breed to the banned list.

Speaking to LBC, Labour leader Keir Starmer said that "nobody should feel comfortable" with the footage, adding that anyone viewing it would be "shocked."

He went on to state that he hoped government action would be taken "speedily and constructively", adding that "clearly something needs to change."

Last week, two of the breed were shot dead for mauling 22 sheep in North Wales.

Portrait of an American bully puppy on a background of green foliage of trees. Walking a small dog. A dog on a leash is walking on the street. Picture: Alamy

The owner of two dogs has been convicted following the livestock attack, which took place in Wrexham.

David Hughes, 26, admitted being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and being the owner of a dog worrying livestock.

Mr Hughes was banned from keeping dogs for five years and ordered to pay £900 in fines.