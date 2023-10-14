'American Bully XL' to be destroyed after attacking two women in Staffordshire

14 October 2023, 18:22

A dog thought to be an American Bully XL will be destroyed after attacking two women in Staffordshire.
A dog thought to be an American Bully XL will be destroyed after attacking two women in Staffordshire. Picture: Google

By Chay Quinn

A dog thought to be an American Bully XL will be destroyed after attacking two women in Staffordshire.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police attended a property in Baddeley Green, Stoke-on-Trent, on Thursday at 11.40am after reports the dog was crazed and out of control.

On Saturday, Staffordshire Police had been in "liaison with its owners" - and that the animal had now been marked to be destroyed.

The controversial breed will be banned before the end of 2024 after it has been blamed for a rising number of fatal attacks on people.

Protests have taken place against the bad which is incoming - with one such march taking place in central London earlier this month.

Placards made up of Rishi Sunak in a muzzle were frequently seen at the protest - as the addition of XL Bullies to the Banned Breed List will require the dogs to wear the mouth-restrictors in public places.

Read More: Police hunt grey XL Bully and owner after man mauled by dog in south London

Another placard read: "Don't ban our babies".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A gun is fired

Israeli military preparing ‘co-ordinated’ offensive in Gaza Strip

The Louvre

Louvre Museum and Versailles Palace evacuated as France on high alert

Netanyahu has said that 'the next stage is coming' as his army prepares to invade Gaza

Israel troops on Gaza border are 'gearing up for a comprehensive offensive' involving 'land, sea and air', IDF says

Exclusive
Noam Ben Ami has told LBC of her final conversation with her mother Hava, who was killed by Hamas last weekend

'I promise we'll be there soon': Heartbreaking final text from Israeli women to mother killed by Hamas

Air strike in Gaza

Palestinians struggle to follow Israeli evacuation order

Ring Of Fire Eclipse

‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse begins its path across the Americas

Sir Michael announced his retirement at the premier of his latest film The Great

Sir Michael Caine retires from acting at 90 after storied career including The Italian Job and The Dark Knight

Netanyahu has said that 'the next stage is coming' as his army prepares to invade Gaza

Benjamin Netanyahu says 'the next stage is coming' to Israel troops on Gaza border as bombing continues

Retuers videographer's body carried

Reuters videographer killed in Lebanon by Israeli shelling laid to rest

Exclusive
Ben Jamal

Palestine supporters' marches will take place in London every week 'for weeks or months' group chief says

Prayers at synagogues

Jews grieve and pray for peace in first Shabbat services since Hamas attack

A police officer stands guard outside the Louvre

Louvre evacuated after threat as France remains on high alert following attack

Police vehicles are seen as police officers stand guard outside the Louvre Museum as people are evacuated after it received a written threat

Major French landmarks evacuated after 'written threats' made after stabbing of teacher to death in Arras

Palestinians flee from northern Gaza

Palestinians struggling to flee south in Gaza after Israel’s evacuation order

Antony Blinken in Saudi Arabia

Blinken urges protection of civilians as Israel prepares for expected assault

A man waits as a woman drops her ballot into a box

Australian referendum to create indigenous advocacy committee fails

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen deploy to the front line

Fierce fighting persists in east as Kyiv reports non-stop assaults on key city

Scenes from the London pro-Palestine march on Saturday

London pro-Palestine march turns ugly as protesters clash with police, setting off flares and fireworks, as 7 arrested
French president Emmanuel Macron has said the teacher stabbed in a terrorist attack in Arras 'saved many lives' after the country's terror alert was raised to its highest level.

French teacher stabbed to death 'saved many lives' says Macron as 7,000 officers placed on high alert
New Zealand National Party leader Christopher Luxon speaks to supporters

Christopher Luxon wins New Zealand election as voters seek conservative change

Yes voters were left distraught when their campaign conceded the referendum

Australian referendum on indigenous recognition fails as voters say 'No' to constitutional change
A UK Government charter flight has landed in Cyprus carrying fleeing Brits from Israel - after passengers were charged £300 for a seat aboard the rescue plane.

Fleeing Brits from Israel land safely in Cyprus as passengers charged £300 to escape warzone
An Arctic blast is hitting the UK this weekend

Arctic blast to sweep UK as temperatures plummet and first snow of winter arrives

Police officers stand guard outside the school

France deploying 7,000 troops across country following deadly school stabbing

Police outside the school in France after a knifeman launched an attack on teachers

France to deploy 7,000 soldiers for extra security after fatal school stabbing 'linked to Israel-Hamas conflict'
Israel has carried out several airstrikes on Gaza in the past week

Israel kills key Hamas commander in airstrike as it launches first ground missions in Gaza

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan have condemned the conflict

'We stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality': Harry and Meghan join royals in condemning Israel-Hamas war
King Charles, Prince William and Kate have put out statements on Hamas' attack

Kate and William join King Charles in expressing 'profound distress' at Hamas' 'terrorist attack' on Israel
King Charles "appalled" by "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel following Hamas attacks

King Charles "appalled" by "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel following Hamas attacks

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Castle caller on the 'difficult position' Israel is in.

'Whatever it does, it's going to be perceived as the aggressor': Israel is in a 'difficult position' says this caller
JOB and Usman

Israel's current response will only 'strengthen' Hamas by rearing Gazans who seek revenge warns this James O'Brien caller
JOB on deaths in conflict

James O'Brien unpacks the 'controversial' feeling of being 'equally devastated' by Palestinian and Israeli deaths
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari urges FA to 'show leadership' after apparent reluctance to illuminate Wembley Arch in Israeli colours
Tom and caller

'Our family is there': Mother shares heartbreaking experience of being a British Jew during Israel-Hamas conflict
Distraught caller on Israel-Gaza conflict.

'This is a war against Hamas!': Distraught caller wants Israel and Palestine to take down the 'enemy' together
JOB on starmer speech

Keir Starmer is using 'working class as the opposite of having a sense of entitlement', notes James O'Brien
JOB on HS2 promises

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's watering down of 'illustrative' Network North projects funded by HS2 cut
'This is not a good time for antisemitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by antisemitism across the UK after Hamas attack

'This is not a good time for anti-Semitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by Jewish discrimination after Hamas attack
Shelagh and Alicia Kearns

Head of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee expresses concern over Israeli 'siege of Gaza'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit