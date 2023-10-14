'American Bully XL' to be destroyed after attacking two women in Staffordshire

A dog thought to be an American Bully XL will be destroyed after attacking two women in Staffordshire. Picture: Google

By Chay Quinn

A dog thought to be an American Bully XL will be destroyed after attacking two women in Staffordshire.

Police attended a property in Baddeley Green, Stoke-on-Trent, on Thursday at 11.40am after reports the dog was crazed and out of control.

On Saturday, Staffordshire Police had been in "liaison with its owners" - and that the animal had now been marked to be destroyed.

The controversial breed will be banned before the end of 2024 after it has been blamed for a rising number of fatal attacks on people.

Protests have taken place against the bad which is incoming - with one such march taking place in central London earlier this month.

Placards made up of Rishi Sunak in a muzzle were frequently seen at the protest - as the addition of XL Bullies to the Banned Breed List will require the dogs to wear the mouth-restrictors in public places.

Another placard read: "Don't ban our babies".