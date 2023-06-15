Bungling man fumbles firebomb after 'massive argument' in street in west London

The man dropped a firebomb in the street after a 'massive argument'. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

A man appeared to drop a firebomb on himself in shocking footage filmed in a street in west London.

The man, in a red t-shirt, was seen holding a flaming object before running across a street in Neasden.

He tries to throw the device over a fence in Gresham Road but it drops at his feet - before fire spreads on the pavement.

One resident told the Evening Standard: “I just saw there was a massive argument happening but I don’t know what it was over. I stayed well back.”

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: “We were called by the Metropolitan Police to an incident on Gresham Road in Neasden this morning.

Warning: video contains strong language

only in neasden would this be happening at 8am. pic.twitter.com/9fFGdJNiOB — jas ✩ (@jasminefuller_) June 14, 2023

“The Brigade was called at 8.22am and the incident was over for firefighters by 8.34am.

“A crew from Willesden Fire Station attended the scene.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 8.15am on Wednesday, 14 June to Gresham Road, NW10.

“A man was reported to have thrown petrol at a car before attempting to set it alight. A man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and assault on an emergency worker.No reports of any injuries.Enquiries are ongoing.”