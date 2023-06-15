Homeowners with £300,000 mortgage could see annual payments rise by £13,200 by end of year

15 June 2023, 00:30

It comes amid predictions that the Bank of England’s interest rate could hit 6 per cent
It comes amid predictions that the Bank of England’s interest rate could hit 6 per cent. Picture: Getty/Bank of England
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Homeowners with a £300,000 mortgage face an annual increase of £13,200 in mortgage payments by the end of 2023, new analysis shows.

Mortgage lenders have been raising their rates - with some even withdrawing entire deals - as more predictions come in that the Bank of England could hike interest rates to six per cent by the end of the year.

On Tuesday, HSBC withdrew one of its mortgage offers from the market - the second time the banking giant has done so in a week, with subsequent deals offering higher rates.

Meanwhile, Coventry building society said it plans to suspend residential and buy-to-let deals.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

It comes amid warnings from the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt that interest rates must rise if it means bringing down inflation, suggesting.

There is "no alternative", Mr Hunt said.

He added that the government would support the Bank of England in doing what is needed to tame inflation, which is the "number one challenge" facing the UK.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. Picture: Getty

Mr Hunt said: "We understand there is real pressure on families with mortgages, on businesses with loans, as interest rates go up.

"In the end there is no alternative to bringing down inflation if we want to see consumers spending, if we want to see businesses investing, if we want to see long-term growth and prosperity."

Read More: Inflation in UK to be highest in developed world this year, OECD says

Read More: 'No one got hurt': UK’s reaction to Liz Truss’ premiership was 'a bit hysterical', former Bank of England governor says

Interest rate rises
Interest rate rises. Picture: Bank of England

Another interest rate rise by the Bank of England is expected, with the figure currently standing at 4.5 per cent.

Research by broker broker L&C Mortgages shows that rate rises have already added £9,564 a year for homeowners with a standard variable rate mortgage of £300,000.

Increasing interest rates to six per cent would mean homeowners with a SVR mortgage of £300,000 face paying an extra £1,103 a month compared to 18 months ago.

Lord Mervyn King says it ‘may not be compatible’ to both halve inflation & avoid recession.

It comes after the former Governor of the Bank of England Mervyn King told LBC that the "stickier that inflation seems to be", central banks - including the Bank of England - may be forced into taking "tougher action" to bring it back down.

As for how Rishi Sunak, who has promised to halve inflation in his five pledges, can take credit for falling inflation, Mr King said "it's convenient" but "not a bad thing to claim credit for" if there is confidence it will drop.

"I think it's going to be probably not wise to do so," Mr King told Andrew.

"If you think that the high energy and food prices of last year are going to drop out of the measure of inflation...it's convenient - it's something that happens.

"But if you are confident it will happen, it's not a bad thing to claim credit for when it's actually got nothing to do with you at all."

Read More: Increase productivity and taxes may be cut, Hunt urges public sector - after Boris' jibe to 'be more Conservative'

Mr King also warned that it may not be "compatible" to halve inflation and avoid a recession.

Mr Hunt has already signalled that he would be comfortable seeing the UK enter a recession if it meant bringing down inflation.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Allies of Boris Johnson believe the Privileges Committee's report will make him a "martyr"

Partygate report to make Boris a 'martyr', allies say, as ex-PM demands top Tory MP on Privileges Committee resigns

Prince Harry admitted to taking cocaine in his controversial memoir Spare

Biden administration 'refuses to release Prince Harry's immigration records' after Duke admitted drug use in Spare

The chase happened in Streatham, south London

Man, 34, dies on railway tracks in south London after police chase

The victim has been named as Christina Quinn

'She will be missed beyond words': NHS chief named as one of three victims who died after boat caught fire in Egypt

The house was granted to King Henry VIII's fourth wife Anne of Cleves

Sussex home that Henry VIII gave to his fourth wife Anne of Cleves after marriage annulment on sale for over £2m

Boris Johnson has called on Sir Bernard Jenkin to resign if the claims he broke lockdown rules are true

'Outrageous hypocrisy': Boris calls for Tory MP on Privileges Committee to resign over Covid party allegation

This is the moment the suspected Nottingham attacker is arrested

CCTV shows moment Nottingham attack suspect is tasered and arrested by police

Thousands gathered in the Italian city for Mr Belusconi's state funeral.

Thousands flock to Silvio Berlusconi’s funeral in Milan as Italy's Prime Minister comforts his grieving wife

Families of Nottingham attack victims Barnaby Webber, Grace Kumar and Ian Coates at a vigil in the city

'Look out for each other': Heartbroken families of Nottingham attack victims come together at emotional vigil

The suspect was pictured trying to break into a care home

Homeless have-a-go hero tells of terrifying moment he fought off Nottingham killings suspect trying to break into hostel

Nottingham knife and van suspect is not cooperating with police

Nottingham attack suspect is refusing to answer police questions as detectives probe his mental health

Georgia Bilham

Woman found guilty of sexual assault after tricking short-sighted teenager into thinking that she was a man

What came first...the chicken or the egg

Scientists believe they have cracked evolution's biggest mystery... what came first the chicken or the egg!

Grenfell United chairwoman tells James O'Brien 'we will continue to fight'.

'It feels like yesterday': Grenfell United Chairwoman questions the point of inquiry on tragedy's sixth anniversary

Aslef members have voted to continue strikes

Train driver strikes extended for another six months amid long-running pay dispute

Mark M. Dicara shot himself in the leg

Man shot himself in leg 'while dreaming he was being burgled' - and gets charged for gun crime

Latest News

See more Latest News

Silvio Berlusconi's coffin is carried into Milan's cathedral

Italian ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi honoured with state funeral in Milan

Holidaymakers have been warned by the UK Foreign Office about the rules.

Spain holidaymakers issued warning over swimwear rule that could land Brits £250 fine in 'drunken tourism' restrictions
Tributes have come in for Grace Kumar, who was killed in a knife attack in Nottingham on Tuesday

Heartbroken family of Grace Kumar pay tribute to 'wonderful and beautiful' student killed in Nottingham
Survivors arrive at the Greek port of Kalamata

78 migrants dead, dozens feared missing after fishing boat capsizes off Greece

David was delighted to learn of the British custom.

American man shares wholesome reaction to British custom of sharing torn-open bag of crisps with pals in the pub
Jonnie Irwin has recalled the ‘devastating moment’ he told wife his cancer was terminal

Jonnie Irwin 'removes himself' from family home to stay in hospice amid terminal cancer

The suspect was pictured trying to break into a care home

First photo emerges of Nottingham killings suspect as he 'tries to break into homeless hostel'
Barnaby Webber's cricket coach has paid tribute

'A big soft puppy': Cricket coach's tribute to 'fine young man' killed in Nottingham as he recalled his 'cheeky grin'
Just Stop Oil blocked up several streets in London on Wednesday morning

Just Stop Oil eco-activists halt traffic again, on same day police get fresh powers to clear protesters from roads
A Mary's Meals cup of porridge with fruit smiley face

Scottish charity Mary’s Meals wins Spain’s Princess of Asturias Award

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Fergie has branded the pair 'brave' for making the move to California.

Fergie labels Harry and Meghan 'brave' for moving to US and says they are 'blazing a trail'
Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge mansion during roof works over fears King Charles won't let him back in
Archie, pictured with his family, was said to be thrilled by the gift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie was given a free bike for his birthday as shop shares ‘thank you’ letter

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr questions the ethics behind resignation honours lists.

‘They get anyone they've chummed around with ennobled’: Andrew Marr unpacks the ethics of resignation honours
Junior Doctor defends attending a wedding instead of going to a picket line

'You are the face of this': Tom Swarbrick interrogates BMA leader on picket line absence

James O'Brien takes aim at Boris Johnson

'Boris Johnson - an incontinent Labrador, weeing and pooing all over the place': James O'Brien takes aim at the ex-PM
Wes Streeting sends strong message to PM over junior doctors' strikes which could happen 'every month into next year'

Wes Streeting sends strong message to PM over junior doctors' strikes which could happen 'every month into next year'
Tom and Rachel Reeves

Labour's green pledge delayed due to 'mess' Tories made of the economy, Rachel Reeves tells LBC
Women express outrage as mum-of-three jailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit

'Shame on her midwife!': Women outraged after mum-of-three jailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit
Shelagh Fogarty and this caller discuss mother Carla Foster's jail term, after being found guilty of terminating her pregnancy after the legal limit.

Was it right for a woman to be jailed after aborting her baby after 34 weeks? Shelagh Fogarty and this caller, discuss
The News Agent's Jon Sopel brands Donald Trump as 'chaotic' and deems his mishandling of confidential documents as for 'bragging rights'.

Donald Trump has 'driven a coach and horses' through security laws says Jon Sopel

James O'Brien slammed Nadine Dorries calling her claim that she was left off Boris Johnson's Honours list a 'sob story'.

James O'Brien slams Nadine Dorries' honours snub 'sob story'

'Chaos, crisis and confusion': Nick Ferrari sums up the Tory 'fights' over housing migrants on barges

'Chaos, crisis and confusion': Nick Ferrari sums up the Tory 'fights' over housing migrants on barges

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit