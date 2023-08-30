Burger King sued over size of classic Whopper burger after US man says patties do not match advertisements

Burger King is facing a lawsuit after it was accused of making its Whopper burger appear larger on its menus than in real life. Picture: Getty/Burger King

By Chay Quinn

Burger King is facing a lawsuit after it was accused of making its Whopper burger appear larger on its menus than in real life.

The class action suit claims that the Whopper pictured on Burger King menus is around 35% larger than those that are sold to customers.

The fast food giant hit back at the claims, saying "the flame-grilled beef patties portrayed in our advertising are the same patties used in the millions of Whopper sandwiches we serve to guests nationwide."

It told the BBC: "The plaintiffs' claims are false."

The plaintiffs also made the claim that the advertisements showed burgers overflowing with ingredients while the store-issue burgers were considerably less filled. Picture: Getty

Both McDonald's and Wendy's are also facing lawsuits regarding advertising for their products.

Burger King had attempted to have the lawsuit thrown out - arguing it is not required to deliver burgers that look exactly like the ads.

US District Judge Roy Altman rejected the attempts, saying it should be left to jurors to "tell us what reasonable people think".

The plaintiffs also made the claim that the advertisements showed burgers overflowing with ingredients while the store-issue burgers were considerably less filled.