Mixed reviews as Burger King releases new 'cheeseburger' with 20 slices of cheese and no meat

The Real Cheeseburger only has...cheese. Picture: social media

By Kieran Kelly

Burger King has divided opinion after releasing its new cheeseburger which contains nothing but...cheese.

The American chain's new burger contains 20 slices of cheese, rather than the usual mix of meat and cheese.

Dubbed 'the real cheeseburger', it has only released in Thailand, but may be extended to restaurants across the world if the pilot is successful.

The 'real cheeseburger' will set you back 109 Thai bat, which is worth roughly around £2.50.

The real cheeseburger. Picture: Burger King

A post promoting the new burger on Facebook reads: "This is no joke. This is for real.

"Not for fun, this is for real!

"Real cheeseburger from Burger King! Carrying up to 20 slices of American cheese!!!"

A shift manager was apparently overheard saying in a Bangkok restaurant that they had to stop taking orders because it was so popular, CNN reported.

But the new cheeseburger recipe appears to have divided opinion, with one person commenting: "Mate, that's a cheese sandwich."

Another said: "Could you even eat this? It's disgusting! They must love American cheese?

A third added: "Dear God, no. Just no."