McDonald's launches £185 wedding package with burgers and McNuggets

The wedding package includes 100 chicken nuggets and 100 cheeseburgers. Picture: social media/getty

By Kieran Kelly

McDonald's has launched an entirely new menu to cater for weddings, offering staple items including burgers and McNuggets.

Newly-wed couples can now get the full McDonald's service for less than £200.

The catering includes 100 chicken burgers, as well as 11 McNuggets. You can also replace chicken with cheeseburgers.

The new menu has been launched worldwide first, starting in Jakarta, Indonesia, but could implemented in McDonald's across the world if it proves popular.

The wedding package's slogan reads: "Make wedding moments unforgettable."

Meanwhile, Rizki Haryadi, from McDonald's Indonesia, told The Sun: "There are other service options as well, where we can also provide food stalls at an additional cost.

"The wedding package is not for holding a wedding at a McD store , but only for food, such as catering with prices starting from £185 with a minimum purchase of 200 products."

A number of people reacted to the news on social media, with one McDonald's fan commenting: "Do we get the clown too?"

Another said: "The new breakthrough now is for international restaurant brands to enter weddings."

Another added: "YEESSSSSSSS…got the wedding package. Now for the candidate."

It continues McDonald's attempts to put itself at the heart of weddings across the world, including in Hong Kong, where couples can actually get married.