Pet pig rescued after being fed junk food in small flat for seven years

Portia was rescued from the Manchester flat and taken to Whitegate Animal Sanctuary in Wirral, Merseyside. Picture: BBC

By Adam Solomons

A pet pig fed only junk food and fizzy drinks in a small flat for seven years has been rescued and taken to an animal sanctuary.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Portia could barely walk and had become "very depressed" before being moved from her small flat in Manchester.

She is now recovering and losing weight at Whitegate Animal Sanctuary in Wirral, Merseyside, the BBC reported.

Jill Jolly from the sanctuary said: “She could barely walk, we had to roll her to get her up. She would spend up to 48 hour lying in bed, having to be hand fed, she was in a lot of pain.

“It was almost as though she had shut down.”

Read more: Children more at risk from dog attacks in summer months, charity warns as school holidays approach

Read more: Vet calls out dangerous viral TikTok trend which 'encourages members of the public' to dye dog fur

Footage shows shocking moment man kicks dog twice after canine knocks his food out of his hand

At her heaviest, Portia weighed in at 26 stone (165kg), three times her healthy weight.

Portia is now on a pet-friendly diet, Ms Jolly added.

She added: “With time, love, care and patience we’ve managed to basically get her back introduced to being a pig.”