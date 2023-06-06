Vet calls out dangerous viral TikTok trend which 'encourages members of the public' to dye dog fur

6 June 2023, 09:15

One TikTok of a dyed dog has over 116 million views
One TikTok of a dyed dog has over 116 million views. Picture: TikTok
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A vet has called out a 'dangerous' viral TikTok trend where pet owners dye their dog's fur.

Several clips show owners dying their dog's fur to make them look like other animals, including pandas and foxes, amassing millions of views.

According to Dr. Anna Foreman from Everypaw Pet Insurance’s, these viral videos are "promoting dyeing an animal’s fur, and encouraging members of the public to do the same to their animals"

Dr Anna said: "There is no situation (apart from when dyeing a dog’s tail to discourage theft as mentioned below) where dyeing a pet’s fur is benefiting the animal themselves.

"It is purely benefiting us for aesthetic purposes. Some dogs enjoy being groomed or being bathed, however there is no way we can say that animals specifically enjoy being dyed."

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Research carried out by Everypaw shows that searches for 'blue dog hair dye' have increased by 200 per cent in the last three months, while searches for 'temporary dog hair dye' have increased by 100 per cent.

The practice could put dogs at risk of toxicity, skin irritation and serious infections.

Read More: Phoning it in? Outrage as groom caught scrolling on his mobile at wedding while walking down the aisle with his wife

Read More: Four-foot lizard that 'runs like a t-rex' loose in Cumbria as owner says it dug itself out cage

Dr Anna continued: "The only situation where fur dyeing is remotely acceptable (and even so there are other methods to discourage thieves) is when an animal’s tail is dyed a bright, garish colour as a way of preventing them from being stolen.

"This method is sometimes used in the UK, however mainly in foreign countries where microchipping is less common. 

"As well as being a deterrent, as dogs with a brightly dyed tail are easily identifiable, it also discourages thieves as a dog with a dyed tail is less desirable to potential buyers" 

In the rare situation where a dog's tail may need dying, owners are encouraged to seek out an experienced groomer with proper equipment.

She added: "If an owner does want to dye its dog’s tail then food colouring is the safest agent to use as it is made from natural ingredients. It is therefore edible if the dog does lick at it and is unlikely to cause a skin reaction."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Full Monty writers picket at Sheffield premiere of Disney+ reboot

The Full Monty writers picket Sheffield premiere as stars gather to celebrate Disney+ reboot amid ongoing WGA strike

Prince Harry appeared in court and alleged further acts of phone hacking

Prince Harry claims ‘new voicemails vanished before he had a chance to listen’ as he gives evidence at hacking trial

Breaking
Prince Harry arrives at the High Court to give evidence in his phone hacking trial

'I believe our Government is at rock bottom': Prince Harry launches unprecedented political attack during hacking trial

Water runs through a breakthrough in the Kakhovka dam

Ukraine accuses Russia of destroying major dam and warns of widespread flooding

Women look at the Fattah missile at a ceremony in Tehran, Iran

Iran unveils ‘hypersonic missile able to beat air defences’

Demonstrators sing Glory To Hong Kong at the Times Square shopping centre in Hong Kong in 2019

Hong Kong government wants injunction to ban Glory To Hong Kong protest song

Prince Harry pictured arriving at the High Court today

Prince Harry turns up at High Court phone hacking trial in rare royal appearance in witness box

AI systems could ‘kill many humans’ within just two years’ time, Rishi Sunak’s tech adviser has warned

AI could become powerful enough to create weapons and ‘kill many humans’ in as little as two years, warns No10 adviser

Anna Shay

Anna Shay of reality show Bling Empire dies of stroke aged 62

Steve Johnson, the brother of Scott Johnson, speaks to the media outside the New South Wales Supreme Court in Sydney

Australian who punched gay American from clifftop ‘deserves no leniency’

Hanssen died of natural causes

Convicted FBI double agent Robert Hanssen, who spied for Russia, found dead in prison cell

Holly Willoughby has 'vowed to never publicly address the Phillip Schofield scandal again'

Holly Willoughby 'vows to never publicly address Phillip Schofield scandal again' after backlash from This Morning statement
The UK's cheapest supermarket has been revealed

Britain’s cheapest and most expensive supermarkets ranked - with Aldi coming out on top

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr appears in court in New York in 2020

Jerry Maguire star Cuba Gooding Jr faces start of civil trial in rape case

The Duke of Sussex is expected to give his first day of evidence.

Harry set to give evidence in hacking trial as judge rebukes him for first day no-show

Spotify had invested heavily in podcasting deals with celebrities, including Megan Markle

Spotify slashes 200 more jobs after Harry and Meghan Archetypes podcast deal fails to pay off

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian forces blew up a key piece of infrastructure near Kherson

Major dam near Kherson blown up ‘by Russia’ sparking floods and putting nuclear power plant at risk
Ukrainian soldiers fire at the Russian air target

Ukraine accuses Russian forces of blowing up dam

President Joe Biden meets with Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen

President Biden praises Denmark for ‘standing up’ to help Ukraine

Former President Donald Trump (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Donald Trump’s lawyers call for defamation lawsuit to be rejected

The Prime Minister announced the new plans in Dover on Monday.

Rishi Sunak defends new barges as he says migrants will ‘stop coming’ if they know ‘they won’t get to stay’
The phone hackings sowed mistrust between the brothers, Prince Harry's lawyer has claimed.

Prince Harry and William’s relationship started to ‘erode’ during phone hackings as it ‘sowed mistrust between them’
Mont-Saint-Michel

Landmark abbey Mont-Saint-Michel celebrates 1,000th birthday with Macron visit

Cheers bar at auction

Wooden bar from classic comedy Cheers sells for £500,000 at auction

Graham Head posed as a taxi driver to sexually assault women

'Fake taxi driver' tried to rape two women and stalked the streets at night armed with Viagra and latex gloves
David Sam Jones sent his victim laughing emojis

Sick predator sent victim laughing emojis after raping her, as jail sentence is extended

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Eugenie has announced the birth of her second son

Princess Eugenie announces birth of second son and pays tribute to three of his ancestors as she reveals name
Ms Andoh called the Buckingham Palace balcony "terribly white"

Ofcom takes no further action over Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh's 'terribly white' comment on Buckingham Palace balcony
Prince Harry set for London court appearance

'No part of Prince Harry's life was safe': Press intrusion led to split with Chelsy Davy, hacking trial hears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick and callers on migrant housing

Nick Ferrari callers voice their solutions to mounting migrant crisis

Will Guyatt shares his reaction to the new Apple product.

Only can Apple make you believe in a £3000+ Headset, Will Guyatt writes

Shelagh Fogarty

University failed to contact mother of struggling student ‘until after she’d taken her life’
Andrew Marr said there is an energy revolution coming

The new energy revolution is coming - whether you like it or not, says Andrew Marr

James O'Brien

Legal consultant working on Prince Harry phone-hacking trial speaks to James O'Brien

Nick and Refugee Council

Sunak needs to adopt some 'common sense' over 'misery causing migration bill, refugee charity boss claims
comfort inn

Asylum seekers can 'jog on' if they dislike temporary accommodation, angry caller declares

Caller Karen told David Lammy that the quality of food offered at the Manston immigration centre was 'terrible'.

County Council member says 'serious questions' must be asked about food resources at immigration centres
Lammy covers Covid Inquiry government intervention

‘This is a sorry state of affairs’: David Lammy lambasts the government for withholding Covid enquiry evidence
Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick told Andrew Castle that universities need to be 'in the education business not the migration business'.

Immigration Minister says we must 'tackle' student dependant immigration

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit