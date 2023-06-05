Four-foot lizard that 'runs like a t-rex' loose in Cumbria as owner says it dug itself out cage

The four-foot lizard escaped its cage on Sunday. Picture: Pet Encounter Cumbria/Facebook

By Jenny Medlicott

A four-foot lizard has escaped its cage in Cumbria and the owner has warned it may lash strangers with its tail if frightened.

The Tegu lizard, named Echo, suddenly vanished from its cage in the Workington area on Sunday by digging itself out.

Its owner Siobhan Harkness, who works for Pet Encounter Cumbria, said that while the reptile is likely to run away if spotted, it might also whip strangers with her tail if it is frightened.

The reptile, which is covered in black and white scales, is said to be one of the most intelligent species of lizard and is probably “hiding in plain sight”, Ms Harkness said.

She also said the “big lizard” escaped in the 20 minutes it was briefly unattended for.

Speaking to BBC Radio, Ms Harkness said: “She's outside in a run with a top. She'd been out for six hours, everything was great.

"I had to pop a meerkat to the vets because he's got a poorly tooth.

"I was gone for 20 minutes and she dug a hole."

Echo dug herself out of her cage on Sunday. Picture: Pet Encounter Cumbria/Facebook

Echo has still not been located in Workington. Picture: Pet Encounter Cumbria/Facebook

Tegu lizards are native to South and Central America, but they are popular as pets because of their calm and easy-going nature.

She said Echo is “very good at hiding” but “won’t have gone far”.

"I just don't want anyone having a heart attack if she's in their garden sunbathing and they think it's a crocodile,” Ms Harkness added.

"They are rapid. If you approach her and she doesn't know you, she can whip you with her tail.

"It's the last resort they'll do if they're scared. They can bolt. They can run on their back legs like a T. rex.

“She loves to go underneath things and go to sleep, which is what I think she is doing now.”

After hours of searching on Sunday and Monday morning, Echo has still yet to be located.

The public should contact Pet Encounter Cumbria if they spot Echo in Workington.