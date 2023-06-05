Four-foot lizard that 'runs like a t-rex' loose in Cumbria as owner says it dug itself out cage

5 June 2023, 17:52 | Updated: 5 June 2023, 17:54

The four-foot lizard escaped its cage on Sunday.
The four-foot lizard escaped its cage on Sunday. Picture: Pet Encounter Cumbria/Facebook

By Jenny Medlicott

A four-foot lizard has escaped its cage in Cumbria and the owner has warned it may lash strangers with its tail if frightened.

The Tegu lizard, named Echo, suddenly vanished from its cage in the Workington area on Sunday by digging itself out.

Its owner Siobhan Harkness, who works for Pet Encounter Cumbria, said that while the reptile is likely to run away if spotted, it might also whip strangers with her tail if it is frightened.

The reptile, which is covered in black and white scales, is said to be one of the most intelligent species of lizard and is probably “hiding in plain sight”, Ms Harkness said.

She also said the “big lizard” escaped in the 20 minutes it was briefly unattended for.

Speaking to BBC Radio, Ms Harkness said: “She's outside in a run with a top. She'd been out for six hours, everything was great.

"I had to pop a meerkat to the vets because he's got a poorly tooth.

"I was gone for 20 minutes and she dug a hole."

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Echo dug herself out of her cage on Sunday.
Echo dug herself out of her cage on Sunday. Picture: Pet Encounter Cumbria/Facebook
Echo has still not been located in Workington.
Echo has still not been located in Workington. Picture: Pet Encounter Cumbria/Facebook

Read more: British backpacker, 23, loses arm in farm accident during gap year in Australia

Read more: Katie Price's guard dog Blade dies after being hit by car, leaving model 'shocked and numb' at latest pet death

Tegu lizards are native to South and Central America, but they are popular as pets because of their calm and easy-going nature.

She said Echo is “very good at hiding” but “won’t have gone far”.

"I just don't want anyone having a heart attack if she's in their garden sunbathing and they think it's a crocodile,” Ms Harkness added.

"They are rapid. If you approach her and she doesn't know you, she can whip you with her tail.

"It's the last resort they'll do if they're scared. They can bolt. They can run on their back legs like a T. rex.

“She loves to go underneath things and go to sleep, which is what I think she is doing now.”

After hours of searching on Sunday and Monday morning, Echo has still yet to be located.

The public should contact Pet Encounter Cumbria if they spot Echo in Workington.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kyiv remains tight-lipped about a much awaited counter offensive

'We are moving forward, destroying the enemy': Ukraine adviser admits attacks as Kyiv tight-lipped on counter-offensive

The groom can be seen scrolling on his phone

Phoning it in? Outrage as groom caught scrolling on his mobile at wedding while walking down the aisle with his wife

Flooded Port-au-Prince

Death toll from floods caused by heavy rain hits 42, officials say

Jessica Whalley is thought to have died of a cardiac arrest

Sister of beauty queen who collapsed at Michael Owen's stables breaks her silence on Jessica Whalley's tragic death

Peter Doskozil

Political party overturns leadership vote after wrong person is declared winner

Donald Trump

Trump lawyers meet with justice officials as decision on document charges nears

Mike Pence

Former vice president Mike Pence to launch campaign for presidency in 2024

Princess Eugenie has announced the birth of her second son

Princess Eugenie announces birth of second son and pays tribute to three of his ancestors as she reveals name

Police have not solved a burglary in three years in nearly half of neighbourhoods in England and Wales

Police fail to solve burglary in half of neighbourhoods in last three years, as offence effectively 'decriminalised'

Supreme Court

Supreme Court to decide whether man can trademark phase ‘Trump too small’

Bob Stewart is facing public order offence charges

Tory MP Bob Stewart charged with racially aggravated public order offence

Saudi Arabia Venezuela

Saudi Arabia welcomes Venezuelan president on official visit

A barge that will house migrants off the Dorset coast has already sparked protests

'It’s a Quasi Prison': Tory MP blasts PMs migrant plan

Poland Democracy March

EU court rules Poland has refused to comply with judicial independence rules

British Airways and the BBC are both understood to have been caught in the hack

British Airways, BBC and Boots staff hit in major payroll cyber attack 'linked to Russia'

Katie Price's dog Blade has died

Katie Price's guard dog Blade dies after being hit by car, leaving model 'shocked and numb' at latest pet death

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak has again flown to the south coast

Rishi Sunak takes helicopter for short trip to south coast in journey that takes just an hour by train
Temperatures are set to soar to 27C

Brits set to bask in sizzling 27C heat as UK to see 'hottest day of the year'

Polly Lindop died at St Mary's Hospital in Manchester on March 13

'We will never give up fight for truth': parents' vow after baby dies at 24 hours old, as police launch manslaughter probe
Israel AI Altman

OpenAI boss ‘heartened’ by desire of world leaders to contain risks

Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian forces ‘trying to punch through Russian defensive lines’

Ms Andoh called the Buckingham Palace balcony "terribly white"

Ofcom takes no further action over Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh's 'terribly white' comment on Buckingham Palace balcony
Hong Kong Children Killed

Mother arrested over killing of three young girls in Hong Kong

Joe Abbess and Sunnah Khan

Bournemouth beach deaths of girl, 12, and boy, 17, were due to drowning, inquest hears

A group of migrants slept in the street in a row over their hotel accommodation last week

‘More than fair’ for migrants to share hotel rooms says Rishi Sunak - as he confirms two more barges
A schoolboy has been injured in a dog attack in Manchester

Schoolboy, 11, mauled by 'out of control' dog as woman, 35, arrested and police seize animal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry set for London court appearance

'No part of Prince Harry's life was safe': Press intrusion led to split with Chelsy Davy, hacking trial hears
King Charles is set to move out of his Welsh home

King Charles set to leave Wales as he gives up £1.2 million country home after 16 years

Prince Harry released his tell-all autobiography in January, while the couple's Netflix documentary aired in December

Harry and Meghan 'to stop making royal-bashing Netflix shows and tell-all books'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

University failed to contact mother of struggling student ‘until after she’d taken her life’
Andrew Marr said there is an energy revolution coming

The new energy revolution is coming - whether you like it or not, says Andrew Marr

James O'Brien

Legal consultant working on Prince Harry phone-hacking trial speaks to James O'Brien

Nick and Refugee Council

Sunak needs to adopt some 'common sense' over 'misery causing migration bill, refugee charity boss claims
comfort inn

Asylum seekers can 'jog on' if they dislike temporary accommodation, angry caller declares

Caller Karen told David Lammy that the quality of food offered at the Manston immigration centre was 'terrible'.

County Council member says 'serious questions' must be asked about food resources at immigration centres
Lammy covers Covid Inquiry government intervention

‘This is a sorry state of affairs’: David Lammy lambasts the government for withholding Covid enquiry evidence
Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick told Andrew Castle that universities need to be 'in the education business not the migration business'.

Immigration Minister says we must 'tackle' student dependant immigration

Caller says the Covid inquiry is a waste of time

'This report is not going to bring my brother back': Caller brands Covid inquiry a waste of money
'It's gone way too far with Phillip Schofield': Andrew Castle reacts to fallout from ex-presenter's affair

'It's gone way too far with Phillip Schofield': Andrew Castle reacts to fallout from ex-presenter's affair

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit