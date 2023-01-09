Business' support with energy bills to be slashed from April, government confirms

9 January 2023, 19:19

Businesses will get reduced support, the government has confirmed
Businesses will get reduced support, the government has confirmed. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Businesses will get less support from the government to cope with skyrocketing energy bills from April, ministers have said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Companies and organisations like schools, charities and churches, will get a discount on their energy bills under the new scheme - rather than having costs capped, as under the current plan.

They will get up to £6.97 taken off their energy bills for every megawatt hour (MWh) of gas they use. Electricity bills will also be discounted by up to £19.61 per MWh.

The scheme, which will run for the financial year to the end of March 2024, will cost £5.5 billion, compared to the current plan, which was predicted to cost more than £18 billion over just six months.

Companies like factories that burn a lot of gas will get extra support from the government.

Energy-intensive businesses will get extra support
Energy-intensive businesses will get extra support. Picture: Getty

The plan was welcomed by the Confederation of British Industry, which said it would "provide respite for many firms".

"It's unrealistic to think the scheme could stay affordable in its current form, but some firms will undoubtedly still find the going hard," said CBI director for decarbonisation policy Tom Thackray.

"The Government has done much to protect businesses through the energy crisis. It must remain open, flexible and pragmatic in its approach to volatile wholesale energy markets as the year unfolds."

Jeremy Hunt said he was committed to supporting people with the cost of living crisis
Jeremy Hunt said he was committed to supporting people with the cost of living crisis. Picture: Getty

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “My top priority is tackling the rising cost of living – something that both families and businesses are struggling with. That means taking difficult decisions to bring down inflation while giving as much support to families and business as we are able.

“Wholesale energy prices are falling and have now gone back to levels just before Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. But to provide reassurance against the risk of prices rising again we are launching the new Energy Bills Discount Scheme, giving businesses the certainty they need to plan ahead.

“Even though prices are falling, I am concerned this is not being passed on to businesses, so I’ve written to Ofgem asking for an update on whether further action is needed to make sure the market is working for businesses.”

The original energy support package for businesses was first announced in September under then prime minister Liz Truss.

But while the Government promised to support households for two years, non-domestic customers were told their support would run out in just half a year.

At the time then business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said there would be more support for companies after that six-month period, but only after a review to see which organisations truly needed the help.

Read more: Cost of taking a hot bath to rise by 90% this year

Read more: Ambulance strike to go ahead as union boss says talks with government were 'an insult'

Mr Rees-Mogg said at the time that the Government had to apply a "broad brush" to the problem because urgent action was needed.

In the longer term officials would be able to figure out a more targeted - and therefore cheaper - plan.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Harvey Weinstein

Disgraced movie magnate Harvey Weinstein’s latest sentencing is delayed

PC James Pentland has been dismissed without notice

Policeman who 'motorboated' woman dancing in nightclub dismissed

Minories, where Mr Evans died

Government scientist jailed after killing 'remarkable' artist in the City of London while speeding to a nightclub

Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner

Vigil planned for teacher ‘shot by six-year-old pupil’ during classroom row

Crunch talks with the government to end NHS pay disputes have made little progress, unions have said with scheduled strikes set to go ahead.

'Bitterly disappointing': NHS strikes set to go ahead after unions lament little progress in crunch talks

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington

US says Iran may be ‘contributing’ to war crimes in Ukraine

Two British volunteers have gone missing on the frontline of the Ukraine war

Missing British man in Ukraine 'had only just celebrated his birthday'

A view of the St Peter’s Basilica at The Vatican and Rome’s skyline

Vatican reopens probe into teenager’s disappearance after Netflix documentary

Andrew Marr has questioned whether the NHS can survive in its current form

Andrew Marr: 'Can the NHS model, the pride of Britain, survive much longer?'

The snowboarder lost his grip going up the slip and slid back down

Watch moment teenage snowboarder wipes out seven skiers, putting four in hospital after losing grip of Austrian tow lift

Thousands of patients are set to be moved

Plan to fix NHS bed-blocking crisis by shifting 3,000 patients to care homes branded a 'sticking plaster'

US military personnel work near F-35 fighter jet of the Vermont Air National Guard, parked in the military base at Skopje Airport, North Macedonia, on June 17 2022

Canada finalises agreement to buy 88 US F-35 fighter jets

Symon Hill

Charges dropped against man who shouted ‘Who elected him?’ at King Charles proclamation - and he says he plans to sue the police
Harry and Meghan at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York in December

Harry and Meghan have made life in the UK 'just that little bit grimmer', writes Andrew Marr

Gareth Bale won five Champions Leagues at Real Madrid

Emotional Gareth Bale unexpectedly retires from club and international football

Two British volunteers have gone missing on the frontline of the Ukraine war while helping evacuate citizens, according to local police.

Urgent hunt for two Brits who disappeared while bringing aid to desperate civilians on frontline in war-torn Ukraine

Latest News

See more Latest News

Riverside car parks and sports pitches flooded in Herefordshire yesterday

More than 100 flood alerts and warnings in place across UK with more heavy rain on the way

Harry claimed his decision to leave was "not a surprise" to the Queen

Prince Harry says the Queen 'wasn't angry' with him for quitting Royal Family as she 'knew what was going on'
A teachers' union chief has said there is ‘no sense of progress’ after talks with the education secretary, ahead of crunch strike ballot results this week.

‘No sense of progress’ after talks says teachers' union chief ahead of crunch strike ballot results this week
Bath and sink filling with sewage

Social tenant's bath and sink filling up with raw sewage for past six months

Harry ruled out moving back to the UK with Meghan - as a poll shows his popularity plummeting

Harry and Meghan ‘will not move back to Britain’ and won’t give up titles as popularity plummets to record low
Taylor Lewis, 29, (right) from reality series Teen Mom 2, has died aged 29

Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis dies aged 29 as police investigate ‘potential homicide’

Brazilian protesters

Brazilian authorities seek to punish pro-Bolsonaro rioters

Wreckage at the school

College dismisses Russian claims hundreds of Ukrainian troops were killed there

Strikes by Ambulance workers in England and Wales will go ahead later this month after talks between union bosses and the health secretary collapsed.

Ambulance strike to go ahead as union boss says talks with government were 'an insult'

The Queen 'would be turning in her grave'

Queen would be 'turning in her grave', says ex-comms secretary to the King, Kristina Kyriacou

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Prince Harry 'unconscious bias'

Caller hits out at Prince Harry's use of 'unconscious bias' to 'defend racist, ingrained views'
Richard Branson: I hate the world billionaire

Sir Richard Branson tells Tom Swarbrick he hates the word billionaire

The People Who Will Change The World: A new series with Tom Swarbrick

The People Who Will Change The World: A new series with Tom Swarbrick

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/01

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/01 | Watch live

James O'Brien struggles to suppress laughter at Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on NHS

James O'Brien makes mockery of Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on private healthcare
‘It’s the intent that makes it racist’: James O’Brien caller says racism and unconscious bias are not the same

‘It’s the intent that makes it racist’: James O’Brien caller insists racism and unconscious bias aren't the same
‘We can’t treat everyone exactly how they want to be treated’: Caller justifies private healthcare

'We can’t treat everyone exactly how they want to be treated': Caller justifies private healthcare
Generation Vegan offering £1million to Rishi Sunak to go vegan for a month

Why Generation Vegan is offering Rishi Sunak £1m to go vegan for a month

Assistant Headteacher tells Ben Kentish about equality sessions offered in school

Assistant Headteacher tells LBC about equality sessions in school to tackle sexism among young people
'Prince Harry should've married an English Rose', says racist caller

'Prince Harry should've married an English Rose', says caller accusing Meghan of 'destroying the monarchy'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit