Busted star warns parents over secondary drowning after son diagnosed with condition

20 July 2022, 15:03 | Updated: 20 July 2022, 15:19

Busted star Charlie Simpson has warned parents over secondary drowning after his son was rushed to hospital with the condition.
Busted star Charlie Simpson has warned parents over secondary drowning after his son was rushed to hospital with the condition. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Lauren Lewis

Busted star Charlie Simpson has warned parents over secondary drowning after his son was rushed to hospital with the condition.

Simpson took to Instagram to share the terrifying ordeal with his youngest son Jago "in the hope that if it helps just one person avoid a similar situation, it will be worth it."

He said Jago was swimming underwater while the family was on holiday and came up spluttering and coughing.

The youngster initially appeared to recover and "was completely normal for the rest of the day", Mr Simpson said, but he later became lethargic and fell asleep before waking up and projectile vomiting.

A doctor told the couple Jago likely had food poisoning and told them to take him home, but Mr Simpson asked if it could possibly be a case of secondary drowning.

"After hearing this, his demeanour changed and he told us to go to A&E straight away," Mr Simpson said.

At hospital, doctors found Jago had water in his lungs and diagnosed him with secondary drowning - a condition caused when a person inhales water that ends up in their lungs causing irritation and fluid buildup.

It can lead to a potentially fatal condition called pulmonary edema, which causes heart problems and makes it difficult to breathe.

Jago spent three days in hospital following the diagnosis, Mr Simpson said, without giving details on his current condition.

Read more: Wennington blaze firefighter: 'We had no chance, we were completely understaffed'

Mr Simpson said: "It was the worst thing we have ever experienced. The scariest thing of all, is that had we not taken him to hospital when we did, the outcome could have been very different.

"After doing a lot of research, secondary drowning is seemingly quite rare but even so, not talked about. It takes less than half a glass of inhaled water to drown.

"Symptoms can start as long as 72 hours after the event which can make them hard to diagnose. These include vomiting, fever, laboured breathing and lethargy.

"I truly hope no one ever has to experience this but I hope to be able to raise some awareness of this frightening condition in case they do."

Read more: Is there another heatwave coming? Latest Met Office weather forecast

Mr Simpson wrote: "We were on holiday enjoying a morning in the pool. Jago is a strong for his age and he was swimming under water but suddenly came up spluttering and coughing.

"At no point was he left unattended, It was momentary, nothing seemingly unusual for kids to experience. We got him out and he seemed fine and happy and was completely normal for the rest of the day.

"At dinner he became very lethargic and went to sleep in my wife’s arms. After dinner he suddenly woke up and started projectile vomiting. We called a doctor immediately who initially diagnosed it as as food poisoning and advised that we put Jago to bed in our hotel room and keep an eye on him.

"Before the doctor left, I suddenly remembered Jago coughing in the pool that morning and I remembered reading about a condition called secondary drowning, so I relayed it to the doctor. After hearing this, his demeanour changed and he told us to go to A&E straight away.

"During the hour long journey to hospital, Jago’s condition deteriorated and he seemed to be drifting in and out of consciousness. He was rushed through to have CT scans and X-Rays and to our absolute horror, we were told that he had water in his lungs and was minutes away from pneumonia.

"Jago was diagnosed with secondary drowning. He spent the next three days in hospital and I’m so thankful for the amazing care he received."

Read more: Farewell Dame Debs: Lorraine Kelly and Gaby Roslin join mourners at campaigner's funeral

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jamie Allen has left Halifax for a time to join Love Island's cast

Footballer Jamie Allen faces 'review' by Halifax Town after announcing Love Island appearance
Exclusive
LBC spoke to a firefighter who said the service is 'dangerously under-resourced'

Wennington blaze firefighter: 'We had no chance, we were completely understaffed'

A fire has broken out at the top of a block of flats in North Woolwich.

Flat fire breaks out in North Woolwich with 125 firefighters tackling blaze

Keir Starmer slated the remaining candidates in the Conservative leadership race

'Hasta la vista, baby': Boris leaves final PMQs to tears, cheers and jeers

Royal Mail post man walking

Postal strike 2022: When is it and why are Royal Mail workers striking?

Mourners pay their respects to Deborah James

Farewell Dame Debs: Lorraine Kelly and Gaby Roslin join mourners at campaigner's funeral

Woman sunbathing on the beach

Is there another heatwave coming? Latest Met Office weather forecast

Neculai Paizan, 64, murdered Agnes Akom, 20, by beating her more than 20 times over the head

Chilling CCTV captured moment murderer drags wheelie bin with woman's body inside

Firefighters battled a "significant grassfire" in Dagenham as temperatures soared

Street like a 'warzone': Shocking clip shows aftermath of wildfire in London

Japanese macaque monkey

Rampaging monkey hunted in Japan for up to 18 violent attacks

Putin had a noticeable facial tic in a clip released ahead of his meeting with the President of Turkey

Shaky Putin twitches as he greets Turkish President amid ongoing rumours of ill health

Council stops schools excluding pupils for bad behaviour

Labour council becomes first in UK to stop school excluding pupils for bad behaviour

Firefighters battled a blaze in Brancaster Staithe as Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service declared a major incident

'Devastation' as huge fire rips through Norfolk as major incident declared

Passengers stuck on a train outside Birmingham New Street station

Passengers evacuated from 'sweltering' trains as UK temperatures hit record levels

Alfie Stock's home was completely destroyed by the fire

'Our house isn't there any more': Son's failed battle to save burning home with a hosepipe

Protesters scaled a gantry over the M25 and blocked traffic

Protesters block M25 and warn that climate change ‘will cause society to collapse’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tourists watch hot air balloons prepare to take off at dawn on the west bank of the Nile River in Luxor, Egypt

Egypt resumes hot air ballooning over Luxor after minor crash
Ukrainian servicemen during training in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine

Ukrainian forces strike key bridge in Russia-occupied south

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen

EU draws up energy plan in case of Russian gas cut-off

Hebrew University archaeologists Dr Oren Gutfeld, left, and Michal Haber, pose at the site of a Jewish ritual bath near the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem

Lift project in Old Jerusalem leads to surprising finds

Italian Premier Mario Draghi, centre, delivers a speech at the Senate in Rome

Italian PM Draghi sets conditions to remain in office

Fire burns next to houses in the area of Drafi east of Athens

Fires threaten Athens’ hillside suburbs for second day

Army soldiers patrol outside the parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Six-time PM Ranil Wickremesinghe elected president in crisis-hit Sri Lanka
Lady Gaga at British Academy Film Awards 2022 – Press Room – London

US authorities offer £4,100 for man accused of shooting Lady Gaga’s dogwalker
Congress Marriage Rights

Republicans and Democrats pass same-sex marriage bill in retort to Supreme Court
Fires broke out across the UK after unprecedented temperatures on Monday and Tuesday

Tears and devastation as scores of homes destroyed in heatwave as UK braces for storms

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Chris Bryant's unequivocal message to Tory MPs obsessed with 'wokeness'

Chris Bryant's unequivocal message to Tory MPs obsessed with 'wokeness'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

I left profession due to patients' 'post-Brexit racism', says former NHS doctor

I left profession due to patients' 'post-Brexit racism', says former NHS doctor
'I couldn't afford my bills': Caller 'had to leave' NHS nurse job

'I couldn't afford my bills': Caller 'had to leave' NHS nurse job
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/07 | Watch again

Andrew Marr reckons Kemi Badenoch's votes could be a game changer

Marr: Kemi Badenoch's votes could change everything in this gripping Tory leadership race
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/07 | Watch again

Matt Hancock explains why he's backing Rishi Sunak to be Tory leader

Matt Hancock explains why he's backing Rishi Sunak to be Tory leader
Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry after UN speech

Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry after UN speech - 'Buy the bloke a Peroni!'
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/07 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London