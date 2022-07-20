Farewell Dame Debs: Lorraine Kelly and Gaby Roslin join mourners at campaigner's funeral

Mourners pay their respects to Deborah James. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Lorraine Kelly, Gaby Roslin and Tom Fletcher were among the mourners who arrived to pay their respects Deborah James's funeral.

The podcaster, known as "Bowelbabe", captured the hearts of millions as she spoke frankly about her bowel cancer diagnosis and how she was living with the disease.

The mother-of-two died aged 40 last month. At the time of her death, she had raised £6 million from over 300,000 supporters for Cancer Research UK. That total is now over £7m.

She brought inspiration and awareness about her terminal diagnosis of stage four bowel cancer through her popular podcast You, Me and the Big C, which she co-hosted with Lauren Mahon and Rachael Bland.

She later earned a damehood, conferred by Prince William at her family's home in Woking.

Tom Fletcher of McFly was among the mourners. Picture: Getty

Deborah James's famous Instagram photo appeared on the funeral's order of service. Picture: Getty

Friends and family arrived at St Mary's Church in Barnes, South London, on Wednesday.

Ms Kelly and Ms Roslin, who were friends of Dame Deborah, carried a wreath of white flowers. An attached note said: "Deborah, thank you to our extraordinary friend. You together with Seb, Eloise and Hugo are such an important part of our family, we will love and miss you forever."

You, Me and the Big C was renowned for the hosts' frank discussions about cancer, and it took on the subject with both humour and a serious fashion.

Mourners said farewell to the beloved podcaster. Picture: Getty

Deborah James was laid to rest on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

Dame Deborah, a former deputy headteacher, accrued more than 900,000 followers on social media. She was beloved for her humour and optimism even in the face of her condition.

Read more: Beloved podcaster Deborah James dies aged 40 after bowel cancer battle

Her family, who asked for space to grieve after her death, said they hoped to keep her legacy going.

Gaby Roslin paid her respects. Picture: Getty

Deborah James died last month aged 40. Picture: Getty

"We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James; the most amazing wife, daughter, sister, mummy. Deborah passed away peacefully today, surrounded by her family," they said last month.

"Deborah, who many of you will know as Bowelbabe, was an inspiration and we are incredibly proud of her and her work and commitment to charitable campaigning, fundraising and her endless efforts to raise awareness of cancer that touched so many lives."