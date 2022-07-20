Farewell Dame Debs: Lorraine Kelly and Gaby Roslin join mourners at campaigner's funeral

20 July 2022, 13:00 | Updated: 20 July 2022, 13:31

Mourners pay their respects to Deborah James
Mourners pay their respects to Deborah James. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Lorraine Kelly, Gaby Roslin and Tom Fletcher were among the mourners who arrived to pay their respects Deborah James's funeral.

The podcaster, known as "Bowelbabe", captured the hearts of millions as she spoke frankly about her bowel cancer diagnosis and how she was living with the disease.

The mother-of-two died aged 40 last month. At the time of her death, she had raised £6 million from over 300,000 supporters for Cancer Research UK. That total is now over £7m.

She brought inspiration and awareness about her terminal diagnosis of stage four bowel cancer through her popular podcast You, Me and the Big C, which she co-hosted with Lauren Mahon and Rachael Bland.

She later earned a damehood, conferred by Prince William at her family's home in Woking.

Tom Fletcher of McFly was among the mourners
Tom Fletcher of McFly was among the mourners. Picture: Getty
Deborah James's famous Instagram photo appeared on the funeral's order of service
Deborah James's famous Instagram photo appeared on the funeral's order of service. Picture: Getty

Friends and family arrived at St Mary's Church in Barnes, South London, on Wednesday.

Ms Kelly and Ms Roslin, who were friends of Dame Deborah, carried a wreath of white flowers. An attached note said: "Deborah, thank you to our extraordinary friend. You together with Seb, Eloise and Hugo are such an important part of our family, we will love and miss you forever."

You, Me and the Big C was renowned for the hosts' frank discussions about cancer, and it took on the subject with both humour and a serious fashion.

Mourners said farewell to the beloved podcaster
Mourners said farewell to the beloved podcaster. Picture: Getty
Deborah James was laid to rest on Wednesday
Deborah James was laid to rest on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

Dame Deborah, a former deputy headteacher, accrued more than 900,000 followers on social media. She was beloved for her humour and optimism even in the face of her condition.

Read more: Beloved podcaster Deborah James dies aged 40 after bowel cancer battle

Her family, who asked for space to grieve after her death, said they hoped to keep her legacy going.

Gaby Roslin paid her respects
Gaby Roslin paid her respects. Picture: Getty
Deborah James died last month aged 40
Deborah James died last month aged 40. Picture: Getty

"We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James; the most amazing wife, daughter, sister, mummy. Deborah passed away peacefully today, surrounded by her family," they said last month.

"Deborah, who many of you will know as Bowelbabe, was an inspiration and we are incredibly proud of her and her work and commitment to charitable campaigning, fundraising and her endless efforts to raise awareness of cancer that touched so many lives."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
LBC spoke to a firefighter who said the service is 'dangerously under-resourced'

Firefighter who battled Wennington inferno: 'We had no chance, we were completely understaffed'
A fire has broken out at the top of a block of flats in North Woolwich.

Flat fire breaks out in North Woolwich with 125 firefighters tackling blaze

Keir Starmer slated the remaining candidates in the Conservative leadership race

'Hasta la vista, baby': Boris leaves final PMQs to tears, cheers and jeers

Royal Mail post man walking

Postal strike 2022: When is it and why are Royal Mail workers striking?

Woman sunbathing on the beach

Is there another heatwave coming? Latest Met Office weather forecast

Neculai Paizan, 64, murdered Agnes Akom, 20, by beating her more than 20 times over the head

Chilling CCTV captured moment murderer drags wheelie bin with woman's body inside

Firefighters battled a "significant grassfire" in Dagenham as temperatures soared

Street like a 'warzone': Shocking clip shows aftermath of wildfire in London

Japanese macaque monkey

Rampaging monkey hunted in Japan for up to 18 violent attacks

Putin had a noticeable facial tic in a clip released ahead of his meeting with the President of Turkey

Shaky Putin twitches as he greets Turkish President amid ongoing rumours of ill health

Council stops schools excluding pupils for bad behaviour

Labour council becomes first in UK to stop school excluding pupils for bad behaviour

Firefighters battled a blaze in Brancaster Staithe as Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service declared a major incident

'Devastation' as huge fire rips through Norfolk as major incident declared

Passengers stuck on a train outside Birmingham New Street station

Passengers evacuated from 'sweltering' trains as UK temperatures hit record levels

Alfie Stock's home was completely destroyed by the fire

'Our house isn't there any more': Son's failed battle to save burning home with a hosepipe

Protesters scaled a gantry over the M25 and blocked traffic

Protesters block M25 and warn that climate change ‘will cause society to collapse’

Inflation soars to 40 year high

Inflation rises to fresh 40-year high of 9.4% as cost of living crisis bites

London's oldest bus route, the number 24, also faces the axe

Full list of London bus routes facing the axe in TfL cuts

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen during training in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine

Ukrainian forces strike key bridge in Russia-occupied south

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen

EU draws up energy plan in case of Russian gas cut-off

Hebrew University archaeologists Dr Oren Gutfeld, left, and Michal Haber, pose at the site of a Jewish ritual bath near the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem

Lift project in Old Jerusalem leads to surprising finds

Italian Premier Mario Draghi, centre, delivers a speech at the Senate in Rome

Italian PM Draghi sets conditions to remain in office

Fire burns next to houses in the area of Drafi east of Athens

Fires threaten Athens’ hillside suburbs for second day

Army soldiers patrol outside the parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Six-time PM Ranil Wickremesinghe elected president in crisis-hit Sri Lanka
Lady Gaga at British Academy Film Awards 2022 – Press Room – London

US authorities offer £4,100 for man accused of shooting Lady Gaga’s dogwalker
Congress Marriage Rights

Republicans and Democrats pass same-sex marriage bill in retort to Supreme Court
Fires broke out across the UK after unprecedented temperatures on Monday and Tuesday

Tears and devastation as scores of homes destroyed in heatwave as UK braces for storms
The EuroMillions winner is now richer than Adele

Lucky winner richer than Adele after scooping record £195m EuroMillions jackpot

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

I left profession due to patients' 'post-Brexit racism', says former NHS doctor

I left profession due to patients' 'post-Brexit racism', says former NHS doctor
'I couldn't afford my bills': Caller 'had to leave' NHS nurse job

'I couldn't afford my bills': Caller 'had to leave' NHS nurse job
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/07 | Watch again

Andrew Marr reckons Kemi Badenoch's votes could be a game changer

Marr: Kemi Badenoch's votes could change everything in this gripping Tory leadership race
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/07 | Watch again

Matt Hancock explains why he's backing Rishi Sunak to be Tory leader

Matt Hancock explains why he's backing Rishi Sunak to be Tory leader
Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry after UN speech

Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry after UN speech - 'Buy the bloke a Peroni!'
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/07 | Watch again

Welder fears that extreme heatwave will kill his colleagues

Welder fears that extreme heatwave will kill his colleagues

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/07 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London