Polls close in Wellingborough and Kingswood by-elections as Rishi Sunak faces double defeat

Voting has finished in two by-elections. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Polls have closed in the Wellingborough and Kingswood by-elections as Rishi Sunak faces a double defeat.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Tories are defending their seats in South Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire after both Chris Skidmore and Peter Bone left their roles.

The elections follow a week of difficult headlines for both the Conservatives and Labour.

The Tories have faced questions over their economic record after it emerged on Thursday that the UK had entered a recession at the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, Labour has been mired in an antisemitism row and criticism of its decision to withdraw a pledge to spend £28 billion on green projects.

Both contests are seen largely as two-horse races between Labour and the Conservatives, but could also provide an indication of the strength of Reform UK, which has seen its polling numbers surge as it targets voters on the right.

Read more: Rishi Sunak contemplates defence budget boost amid warship concerns and foreign threats

Read more: London Overground strikes by RMT workers called off for next week following improved pay offer

Votes are counted for the Kingswood by-election. Picture: Alamy

The Kingswood by-election was triggered by Chris Skidmore's resignation as an MP over legislation being introduced to boost North Sea oil and gas drilling.

Labour needs a much smaller swing to overturn the Conservative majority of 11,220 than those it recently secured in Tamworth, Selby and Ainsty and Mid Bedfordshire.

Meanwhile, the Wellingborough by-election was triggered after Peter Bone received a six-week suspension from the Common, following an inquiry which found he had subjected a staff member to bullying and sexual misconduct.

His majority in 2019 was 18,540, leaving Labour with a tougher task than in Kingswood.

His partner, Helen Harrison, was selected as the Tory candidate in his former seat, with the PM last month declining to say whether he would be campaigning for her following the controversial move.

Ballot boxes arrive as polls close and counting begins for the Wellingborough by-election. Picture: Alamy

A defeat for Mr Sunak in either or both Wellingborough and Kingswood would mean the Tories have lost more by-elections in a parliament than any government since the 1966-70 Labour administration of Harold Wilson.

It could also raise concerns among Conservative MPs that Mr Sunak will not be able to lead them to victory at the next general election.