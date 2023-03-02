Rage at drag act for babies, as naked man in thigh-high leather boots performs bondage routine for kids and parents

2 March 2023, 16:15

Performers at the show
Performers at the show. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

Fury has erupted at footage of scantily-clad drag performers acting out a bondage-style routine aimed at children.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The video appears to show performers with CabaBabaRave, a travelling show that sells itself as a "little slice of afternoon delight".

One dancer appears to wear bondage while dangling from straps hanging from the ceiling, with babies and their parents watching on.

Cababarave defended its shows, implying that babies would not be able to understand the content and saying it had been subjected to "pretty horrific" trolling.

The footage, which also shows a performer doing a handstand on a chair while wearing a leopard print thong. has been shared widely on social media, with some people saying they are horrified by the scenes.

One of the performers
One of the performers. Picture: Social media

Actress Amanda Abbington said: "I lost quite a few followers for saying that a semi-naked man in thigh high boots dancing in a highly sexualised way shouldn’t be performing in front of babies and it tells me everything I need to know about where society is heading. How do you not agree with me on this?"

Another person added: "Absolutely sickening. What kind of parent would take their child to that?'A second added: 'Why would anyone think it appropriate to take their kids to one of these events?"

A third said: "More concerned that the parents think that sort of thing is appropriate and took their babies there in the first place."

An advert for an upcoming show describes Cababarave's concept: "We wanted to create the type of event we ourselves as Mums would want to go to. There’s only so many times you can listen to the f****** Wheels on the Bus.

Another of the performers
Another of the performers. Picture: Social media

"We wanted to give parents the experience of a "big London night out".. cabaret, drinks and dancing.. but one you can bring your baby to and still be home for bedtime."

Cababarave later defended itself further, saying: "Just to let our followers know - we have turned our profile to private for a while. We have been subject to a pretty horrific trolling attack.. and it just keeps coming.

Read more: 'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board

"As mothers with young toddlers and one of us heavily pregnant this has become more stress than we are able to deal with right now.

"These trolls specifically have a problem with drag artists and non binary performers performing for children.. which is exceptionally sad, as those who have been to our event will know how much joy, love and happiness our shows bring.

"As cabaret professionals each of our shows are specifically curated to the audiences advertised. Shows for the very young babies - are more aimed at the parents - new mums on maternity leave - providing a much needed 'night out during the day'.

"Shows for the slightly older children (0-5yrs) feature performers who are carefully selected with family friendly performances and costumes in mind.

"It's come to our attention that people are sharing particular images and videos of one of our events that was specifically curated for the very young babies and parents.. not for "children of all ages" as implied.

Read more: Drag queen escorted to safety after ‘anti-woke’ protesters storm children’s story hour

Read more: Clashes outside a Bristol library due to host a drag queen story time show

"Cinemas all over the country have 'parent and baby showings' on a weekly basis of movies of all ratings.. there are many other 'adult led events' designed to simply bring your baby along to - as.. it should go without saying babies of a young age aren't able to grasp the plot of an intricate thought provoking movie.. or comment on the latest exhibition at the national portrait gallery.

"Cabaret is a fantastic medium to showcase a diverse and inclusive array of performance talent - a cabaret without drag, trans and non binary performers is not a true portrayal of the art form and it's incredible history."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Norway Protest Wind Farm

Norway’s government apologises to Sami reindeer herders after protest

Argentina Messi Violence

Gunmen leave Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi menacing message

Sue Gray was the senior civil servant that led the investigation into partygate

Partygate investigator Sue Gray quits civil service to 'join Labour Party as Starmer's chief of staff'

Egypt Antiquities

Egypt unveils newly discovered chamber inside Great Pyramid

Breaking
Mackey has died aged 56

'Shocked and devastated': Pulp bassist Steve Mackey dies aged 56 as band pay tribute to 'beloved friend'

Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon dodged police for 54 days

Constance Marten's baby may have 'died some time ago' as police unable to confirm gender

Germany Ice Cream Insects

German ice cream parlour sells cricket-flavoured ice cream with insects on top

Police missed a significant opportunity to stop terrorist Salman Abedi

MI5 chief 'profoundly sorry' over missed intelligence opportunities to prevent Manchester Arena bombing

Saffie-Rose Roussos's father said MI5 had 'blood on their hands'

'Blood on their hands': father of youngest Manchester Arena victim slams MI5 for letting terrorist 'slip through the cracks'
Andrew is said to be resisting a move to Frogmore Cottage

Prince Andrew 'does not want' to downsize to Frogmore Cottage after King throws out Harry and Meghan

Russia Putin

Russia’s false claims of cross-border attacks ‘classic provocation’ – Ukraine

Denmark Little Mermaid Vandalism

Vandals paint Copenhagen’s Little Mermaid statue in colours of Russian flag

India G20

G20 meeting ends without consensus on Ukraine war

India G20

US secretary of state and Russian foreign minister hold 10-minute chat at G20

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are likely to be invited to King Charles's Coronation

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend King Charles's Coronation?

Rolf Harris faces a fresh accusation

Rolf Harris sued by woman 'claiming he sexually assaulted her when she was 10 at holiday camp'

Latest News

See more Latest News

It comes days after Rishi Sunak announced a new deal with the EU - the Windsor Framework

Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal 'does not represent UK taking back control', Boris Johnson says

Moscow has claimed that there was a Ukrainian attack within Russia

'False flag' fears as Putin claims Ukrainian 'terrorists' fired at civilians and 'took hostages in Russian villages'
Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon dodged police for 54 days

Fears Constance Marten and partner's baby 'could have been dead for two weeks'

King Charles waving alongside a picture of him with his medals

Will there be a King Charles coronation medal?

CCTV footage played in court captured the incident when Auriol Grey (L) shouted at cyclist Celia Ward (centre)

Pedestrian who raised her hand to a cyclist on the pavement before she was killed by a car jailed for three years
Jeremy Vine has collided with another cyclist

Jeremy Vine involved in his 'first collision of the year' - and it was caused by fellow cyclist
Frogmore cottage is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK hom

Inside Frogmore Cottage: The house at the centre of royal scandal

George Pattison killed himself with a shotgun, an inquest heard

Epsom College headteacher's daughter shot in the head after pair 'killed by husband'

Aldi is set to open 30 new locations

Aldi reveals 30 new locations where it wants to open stores - is there one near you?

Greece Train Collision

Greek rail workers strike in protest at working conditions after deadly crash

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed

Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed
'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board

'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick likens renting to ‘The Hunger Games’ as landlords face investigation

Shelagh Fogarty hears from Covid intensive care worker

Intensive care doctor reveals horrors of working during Covid, after leaked Matt Hancock texts
James O'Brien rebukes Steve Baker and Sarah Vine for seeking sympathy after Brexit

James O'Brien rebukes the Brexiteers now looking for 'compassion' and 'sympathy'

Nick Ferrari on benefit cuts for school truancy

'Cut the cash!': Nick Ferrari backs proposal to scrap benefits for parents of truanting children
Nick and EU flags

'Nothing about Brexit is normal or fair': James O'Brien brands vote leave advocates as 'liars'
Nick Ferrari slams police involvement in school Quran incident

Nick Ferrari slams West Yorkshire police over Quran School incident

Rachel Hamilton on SNP and Isla Bryson

Conservative MSP Rachael Hamilton says SNP is 'completely out of touch'

Tom Swarbrick

Caller claims it's 'ridiculous' his neighbour Jeremy Clarkson has been denied planning permission

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit