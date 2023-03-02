'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

A concerned parent has expressed his disapproval of young children being exposed to explicit language for genitalia at school, after a teacher wrote the word "c*nt" on the board.

Matthew Cheetham, whose daughter is a Year 7 student at the Queen Elizabeth II High School in Peel in the Isle of Man, was worried after her teacher wrote the profane word on the board.

He told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC: "They might hear it in school but we wouldn't accept that language in our home."

Mr Cheetham said the children were being "encouraged in school" and were "coming home speaking to six, seven, eight year olds saying 'oh we learnt about anal' and 'we swore at the teachers today'".

This is the same school which came under fire this week for having a drag queen tell pupils that there are 73 genders during sex education class. Some children were taught about oral and anal sex while others were taught about sex change surgeries.

Pupils were reportedly "traumatised" by the "graphic, disproportionate, indecent presentation" of the "inappropriate" content being taught according to the Telegraph, and a petition has been launched by parents against it.

READ MORE: School suspends sex education as independent review launched after drag queen 'told 11-year-olds there are 73 genders'

Nick said: "Just to clarify this was a science class. This wouldn't justify it by it by the way - but not even a sex education class, this was a science class."

The worried parent replied that the the PSHE curriculum - Personal, Social, Health Education - "has been paused" but that the lessons are "now apparently being done in the name of science under some sort of physical education".

After pupils reportedly refused to call out the words for genitalia that they knew, they were asked to write them on post-it notes which were given to the teacher.

READ MORE: Drag queen escorted to safety after ‘anti-woke’ protesters storm children’s story hour

"The argument from the school is it was designed to teach them...do not say this", Mr Cheetham said.

"All they've actually done now is filled their heads with more swear words and made a barrier from parents to teachers where we say 'don't say this' and then essentially they're encouraged in school", he continued, highlighting the contradiction.

Nick sighed, and the troubled parent added that his daughter has repeated some of the words to her younger siblings.

"Obviously she's thinking 'well now the teachers are saying I can swear, you're telling me I can't swear", Mr Cheetham went on.

Nick sighed deeply once again, evidently perplexed at the challenge parents are facing.

"Parents again - they don't want it. We're lost - we can't do any more than were doing", the parent added.

People also took to the streets to protest against a drag queen reading to children at a library in Bristol in July last year.

A spokesperson for the school told LBC: "Concerns have been brought to the attention of the school and will be dealt with in line with Department policy."