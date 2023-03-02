'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board

2 March 2023, 11:55

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

A concerned parent has expressed his disapproval of young children being exposed to explicit language for genitalia at school, after a teacher wrote the word "c*nt" on the board.

Matthew Cheetham, whose daughter is a Year 7 student at the Queen Elizabeth II High School in Peel in the Isle of Man, was worried after her teacher wrote the profane word on the board.

He told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC: "They might hear it in school but we wouldn't accept that language in our home."

Mr Cheetham said the children were being "encouraged in school" and were "coming home speaking to six, seven, eight year olds saying 'oh we learnt about anal' and 'we swore at the teachers today'".

This is the same school which came under fire this week for having a drag queen tell pupils that there are 73 genders during sex education class. Some children were taught about oral and anal sex while others were taught about sex change surgeries.

Pupils were reportedly "traumatised" by the "graphic, disproportionate, indecent presentation" of the "inappropriate" content being taught according to the Telegraph, and a petition has been launched by parents against it.

READ MORE: School suspends sex education as independent review launched after drag queen 'told 11-year-olds there are 73 genders'

Nick said: "Just to clarify this was a science class. This wouldn't justify it by it by the way - but not even a sex education class, this was a science class."

The worried parent replied that the the PSHE curriculum - Personal, Social, Health Education - "has been paused" but that the lessons are "now apparently being done in the name of science under some sort of physical education".

After pupils reportedly refused to call out the words for genitalia that they knew, they were asked to write them on post-it notes which were given to the teacher.

READ MORE: Drag queen escorted to safety after ‘anti-woke’ protesters storm children’s story hour

"The argument from the school is it was designed to teach them...do not say this", Mr Cheetham said.

"All they've actually done now is filled their heads with more swear words and made a barrier from parents to teachers where we say 'don't say this' and then essentially they're encouraged in school", he continued, highlighting the contradiction.

Nick sighed, and the troubled parent added that his daughter has repeated some of the words to her younger siblings.

"Obviously she's thinking 'well now the teachers are saying I can swear, you're telling me I can't swear", Mr Cheetham went on.

Nick sighed deeply once again, evidently perplexed at the challenge parents are facing.

"Parents again - they don't want it. We're lost - we can't do any more than were doing", the parent added.

People also took to the streets to protest against a drag queen reading to children at a library in Bristol in July last year.

A spokesperson for the school told LBC: "Concerns have been brought to the attention of the school and will be dealt with in line with Department policy."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari on benefit cuts for school truancy

'Cut the cash!': Nick Ferrari backs proposal to scrap benefits for parents of truanting children

Nick Ferrari slams police involvement in school Quran incident

Nick Ferrari slams West Yorkshire police over Quran School incident

Rachel Hamilton on SNP and Isla Bryson

Conservative MSP Rachael Hamilton says SNP is 'completely out of touch'

boss to run

'Westminster needs people who know what it's like to pay wages': Iceland boss to run for Tory MP

The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Foreign Secretary denies government is politicising the King after criticism over meeting with EU boss

Nick Ferrari and the NI Protocol

Nick Ferrari says 'radically incompetent' MP's shouldn't be let near a new Brexit deal

Anna Taylor sheds light on UK food insecurity

UK must be serious about securing food resilience, says Food Foundation director

Nick Ferrari's Five Pledges

From banning regional mayors to taxing the Welsh Nick Ferrari's five pledges if he were PM

Nick Ferarri bans listener who defends Putin

'You're banned, stop listening now!': Nick Ferrari bans Putin supporting caller from his show

Exclusive
The row started after the Defence Secretary spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Defence Secretary accused of 'disdain' after war of words with Johnny Mercer on defence spending

Exclusive
Ben Wallace has said we would still be talking about the war in Ukraine in twelve months

War in Ukraine 'will still be going in a year's time but Putin has already failed', says defence secretary Ben Wallace

MP calls for age limit on family event hosted by trans artist with 'nappy fetish'

'It's not okay to play out sexual fetish': MP calls for age limit on family event hosted by trans artist with 'nappy fetish'
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'You can hold me to it!': Minister pledges to end homelessness among armed forces veterans this year

Citizens Advice boss says 'something needs to change'

Citizens Advice boss says 'something needs to change' in private rental sector

Caller said woman was 'absolutely right' to ask child to move on plane

'This is a rules based society': Caller slams 'entitled parent' who asked passenger to swap seats with her kid

Mark and Nick

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley slams Nick Ferrari after being quizzed on Met logic

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Brits go to A&E when bored

For some Brits, going to the hospital is 'something to do' claims LBC caller

Nick Ferrari

Sadiq Khan is a 'total disaster', Political columnist slams London Mayor over Brexit stance
NHS cried wolf

NHS 'crisis' is just another 'boy who cried wolf', LBC caller says

Caller brands Boris Johnson ‘biggest skidmark on underpants of British politics in decades’ following partygate revelations

Caller brands Boris Johnson ‘biggest skidmark on underpants of British politics' following partygate revelations
Maternity care

Nick Ferrari slams PM for refusal to recognise NHS in 'crisis' after report of inadequate maternity care
Lord Pickles was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Lord Pickles brands Andrew Bridgen's comments 'beyond the pale' which 'trivialise' the Holocaust

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question

Cross Question 22/02 | Watch Again

7 days ago

Cross Question

Cross Question 21/02 | Watch Again

8 days ago

CQ

Cross Question 20/02 | Watch Again

9 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

CCTV footage played in court captured the incident when Auriol Grey (L) shouted at cyclist Celia Ward (centre)

Pedestrian who raised her hand to a cyclist on the pavement before she was killed by a car jailed for three years
Jeremy Vine has collided with another cyclist

Jeremy Vine involved in his 'first collision of the year' - and it was caused by fellow cyclist
Frogmore cottage is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK hom

Inside Frogmore Cottage: The house at the centre of royal scandal

George Pattison killed himself with a shotgun, an inquest heard

Epsom College headteacher's daughter shot in the head after pair 'killed by husband'

Aldi is set to open 30 new locations

Aldi reveals 30 new locations where it wants to open stores - is there one near you?

WH Smith hit by cyber attack

WH Smith hit by cyber attack with hackers accessing data on current and former staff

Secretary of State for the Home Department Suella Braverman

Political correctness has created 'blind spot' for Islamic terrorism to flourish, warns Suella Braverman
The eviction has sparked a civil war between the royals

Harry and Meghan's eviction from Frogmore Cottage sparks war between royal 'workers and shirkers'
Thousands of messages have been leaked revealing the government's Covid policy during the pandemic

'A massive betrayal and breach of trust': Matt Hancock apologises to colleagues over private messages leak
Ministers briefly considered ordering all domestic cats in Britain to be killed

Govt considered culling all pet cats at the start of the pandemic in bid to prevent spreading, says ex-health minister