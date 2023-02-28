School suspends sex education as independent review launched after drag queen 'told 11-year-olds there are 73 genders'

28 February 2023, 12:32

Children were left 'traumatised' from their sex ed lessons
Children were left 'traumatised' from their sex ed lessons. Picture: Alamy/Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A school has suspended its sex education curriculum after a drag queen guest speaker was believed to have told 11-year-olds there are 73 genders.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An independent review was launched into Queen Elizabeth II High School in Peel, Isle of Man, after Year 7 students were left "traumatised" over the guest speaker's comments.

One “upset” child responded saying “there’s only two”, to which the drag queen allegedly responded “you’ve upset me” and made the pupil leave the class.

The review of the school's personal, social, health and economic (PSHE) curriculum comes after parents raised concerns over the curriculum.

Some students were taught about oral and anal sex while others learned about sex change operations, according to the Telegraph.

Concerns centred around the "graphic, disproportionate, indecent presentation" of sexual acts and gender identities being taught.

Read more: Protests erupt at schools over ban on using toilets during class and ‘red card’ period pass for girls

Read more: Schoolgirls left tearful after 'male teachers line them up to measure their skirts with a ruler' to make sure they're not too short

Queen Elizabeth II High School
Queen Elizabeth II High School. Picture: Google Maps

“A lot of children are just too traumatised to even talk to their parents," Eliza Cox, vice-chairman of Marown Commissioners, told Energy FM Isle of Man.

Parents at the school launched a petition calling for an “immediate investigation into the alleged actions of teachers delivering the age-inappropriate material to children”.

The petition, addressed to the school’s headteacher and signed by more than 500 people, stated: “We consider the attendance of a ‘drag queen’ in class and alienating students clearly confused about the information discussed during this session wholly inappropriate.  

“How, who and why was this guest speaker permitted to discuss gender issues to an inappropriate child audience by an inexperienced and untrained adult?”

A teacher at the school was said to be so uncomfortable with the content of the PSHE curriculum that they told pupils: “Please don’t listen to me."

Read more: School dinner staff 'humiliated students, removing pizzas, cookies and water from their plates with tongs over debts'

Head teacher of the school Charlotte Clarke said: "Having viewed a video which is currently circulating on social media relating to the school’s RSE curriculum and its delivery, we are concerned that there could be a number of inaccuracies with the information being shared.

"Given the concerns being raised, and in order to be open and transparent, we requested an independent review into the situation. 

"As such I am happy to take part in the independent review which is being deployed by the Department of Education, Sport and Culture and would encourage our community to avoid speculation at this time."

A spokesperson for the Department for Education added: "Schools must make sure all content they use is factual and age-appropriate, and engage with parents so they are aware of what their children are being taught.

"We will write to all schools this term to emphasise the rights of parents to see teaching materials being taught to their children in schools."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

People shared footage of the rare heavy snowfall on Mallorca

Red alert issued as Mallorca hit by 20 inches of snow as Storm Juliette reaches Balearic Islands

Constance Marten's father says he is "immensely relieved" she has been found

'I love her dearly': Father of Constance Marten 'immensely relieved' she's been found but fears grow for missing baby

Migration Italy

‘Smugglers’ identified as death toll from Italian migrant boat tragedy rises

Meghan Markle has appeared in a video promoting a coffee brand she invested in

Meghan Markle appears for first time since Harry released Spare as she promotes vegan coffee brand

NATO's Secretary General said he believes Ukraine will join NATO and the European Union in the future

Ukraine will join NATO in the 'long-term', alliance's secretary general confirms

China Tibetan New Year

China ‘open and transparent’ in search for origins of Covid-19 pandemic

Woman in supermarket as food inflation hits record high

Annual grocery bills rise £811 as food inflation soars to record 17.1 per cent

The actor suffered a brain aneurysm at his LA home

Actor Tom Sizemore’s family told 'no further hope' remains as doctors recommend end-of-life decision after aneurysm

Hong Kong Mask Mandate

Hong Kong to lift mask-wearing rule as Covid restrictions end

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session with local business leaders during a visit to Co Antrim in Northern Ireland

Rishi Sunak prepared to go ahead with ‘Windsor Framework’ even if DUP rejects it

China US TikTok Ban

China accuses US of ‘abusing state power’ with TikTok bans

Isla Bryson was convicted of raping two women last month

Transgender rapist Isla Bryson jailed for eight years for attacking two women while a man

Jimmy Savile (l) and Steve Coogan playing Savile (r)

Big money Jimmy Savile tv drama halted amid fears of a backlash by victims

Israel Politics

Ultranationalist ally of Netanyahu resigns from government

Yorkshire Ripper, who terrorised women in the 1970s and 1980s, was convicted of 13 murders

Yorkshire Ripper's niece reveals seaside beauty spot where the killer's ashes were scattered

Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter

Alec Baldwin sued by three Rust crew members over death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Latest News

See more Latest News

All flights were halted over St Petersburg

Russia closes airspace after an ‘unknown’ object spotted floating over St Petersburg

Zhuo Kangluo was found 'dead' on a roadside in China

Man who was found 'dead' by roadside after fleeing China care home turns up alive and well nine years later
Three teenage boys were taken to hospital after the triple stabbing

Three teenage boys stabbed after 'chicken shop fight' near station in east London

Israel Palestinians

Israeli-American motorist shot dead in West Bank

Voting Machines Defamation Suit

Rupert Murdoch: Fox News hosts endorsed Trump’s false election fraud claims

Diego Alejandro Barría

Missing father-of-three discovered in stomach of shark after family identify his tattoo

Police were searching woodland and allotments in Brighton for the baby of aristocrat Constance Marten

Police scour woods and allotments for aristocrat's baby as arrested couple refuse to reveal location of child
Andrew Tate (L) will remain in prison after a Romanian court rejected his appeal against a further extension to his detention.

Andrew Tate to remain in detention after losing appeal against 30-day extension

Migration Italy Shipwreck

Death toll in Italy migrant tragedy rises to 63, with dozens missing

A man, 57, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for the attempted murder of his partner in Swansea.

Man, 57, sentenced to 14 years for attempted murder of partner in Swansea

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

boss to run

'Westminster needs people who know what it's like to pay wages': Iceland boss to run for Tory MP
James O'Brien and Rishi Sunak

James O'Brien calls Rishi Sunak 'remarkable' after Brexit deal announcement

Tom Swarbrick caller reacts to NI protocol

'Five years wasted': Caller furious after Rishi Sunak announces Brexit deal

The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Foreign Secretary denies government is politicising the King after criticism over meeting with EU boss
Andrew Marr said today is a big day for the UK - and Mr Sunak's time as prime minister

Andrew Marr: This Brexit deal is a big moment for the UK - and Rishi Sunak's premiership

Paloma Faith

Paloma Faith says the Ukrainian mothers facing 'crisis' inspired her to visit refugees in Poland
Nick Ferrari and the NI Protocol

Nick Ferrari says 'radically incompetent' MP's shouldn't be let near a new Brexit deal

Sangita Myska talks to ISIS victim's daughter

Shamima Begum is 'a risk', daughter of ISIS victim tells LBC after jihadi bride's failed citizenship appeal
David Lammy Ukraine

There are ‘no downsides’ to hosting Ukrainian refugees, this caller insists

Paul Brand and Boris Johnson

‘He needs to pipe down’: caller criticises Boris Johnson for being an ‘embarrassment’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit