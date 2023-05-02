Six Cadbury chocolate desserts recalled over listeria contamination fear - see the full list

Several Cadbury's products have been recalled. Picture: FSA

By Asher McShane

Six Cadbury chocolate desserts are being recalled over fears the products could be contaminated with listeria.

The products, made by dairy giant Muller, are being pulled from sale immediately as the bug causes food poisoning, with a particular threat to pregnant women and their unborn babies.

The main symptoms of listeria poisoning are similar to the flu - a high temperature, muscle aches or pain, chills, feeling or being sick, and diarrhoea.

In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications such as meningitis.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: “Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

“Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.”

Müller has posted point-of-sale notices in stores to alert customers, explaining why the products are being recalled and telling people what to do if they have bought the products.

Muller said: “If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund (with or without a receipt).”

The product recall covers:

Cadbury Crunchie Chocolate Dessert

Cadbury Flake Chocolate Dessert

Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Dessert

Cadbury Dairy Milk Chunks Chocolate Dessert

Cadbury Heroes Chocolate Dessert (six pack)

Cadbury Daim Chocolate Dessert

