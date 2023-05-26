Farmer, 72, 'pounced' on by forty crocodiles after falling into their enclosure in Cambodia

The farmer was 'ripped apart' by 40 crocodiles after one of them pulled him into their enclosure. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

A Cambodian farmer was killed ‘by about 40 crocodiles’ after falling into their enclosure on the family’s reptile farm.

Luan Nam was trying to move one of the animals out of its cage when it grabbed the stick he was using and pulled him in.

He was swamped by crocs, who tore his body to pieces in horrific scenes.

His remains were eventually retrieved but one of his arms could not be found.

Mey Savry, police chief of Siem Reap commune, told AFP: “While he was chasing a crocodile out of an egg-laying cage, the crocodile attacked the stick, causing him to fall into the enclosure.

“Then other crocodiles pounced, attacking him until he was dead,” he said.

He added that the remains of the man's body were covered with bite marks.

The victim was from Po Banteay Chey village outside Cambodia’s second largest city Siem Reap.