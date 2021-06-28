Camera that caught Matt Hancock kissing aide has been disabled

Matt Hancock resigned when the CCTV footage emerged on Friday. Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

The camera that captured former Health Secretary Matt Hancock kissing his aide has been disabled, Sajid Javid has confirmed.

During a visit to St Thomas' Hospital in London, Mr Hancock's successor Mr Javid told broadcasters: "I haven't disabled the camera that you are talking about but it has been disabled by the department.

"For security it's just common sense.

"I don't think as a general rule there should be cameras in the secretary of state's office.

"I've never known that in the other five departments that I've run and I'm not really sure why there was one here but I'm sure there will be more to this as the whole incident is investigated."

Mr Hancock resigned after footage emerged on Friday morning showing him kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo, despite Covid regulations.

But alongside the difficulties the footage created for Mr Hancock, it has also raised a number of questions about how it came into the hands of the press and why it was recorded in the first place.

A number of politicians have raised concerns about the fact there was a camera in Mr Hancock's office that he was apparently not aware of.

On Sunday, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told LBC that the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) will be looking into how the CCTV footage made its way to the press and why there were cameras in the former Health Secretary's office.

Mr Lewis told LBC: "I know the department will be investigating this - what I've seen on this is what you and others will have seen in some of the press coverage this morning.

"There's some views about how this got out.

"I do think it is important we understand exactly how this coverage got out."

Mr Lewis continued: "There is an issue around ministers being able to have the confidence to have discussions and debate, as well as security discussions and debate, and that they can do that openly and freely without it in the public domain."