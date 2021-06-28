Camera that caught Matt Hancock kissing aide has been disabled

28 June 2021, 12:02 | Updated: 28 June 2021, 12:07

Matt Hancock resigned when the CCTV footage emerged on Friday
Matt Hancock resigned when the CCTV footage emerged on Friday. Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

The camera that captured former Health Secretary Matt Hancock kissing his aide has been disabled, Sajid Javid has confirmed.

During a visit to St Thomas' Hospital in London, Mr Hancock's successor Mr Javid told broadcasters: "I haven't disabled the camera that you are talking about but it has been disabled by the department.

"For security it's just common sense.

"I don't think as a general rule there should be cameras in the secretary of state's office.

"I've never known that in the other five departments that I've run and I'm not really sure why there was one here but I'm sure there will be more to this as the whole incident is investigated."

Read more: More questions to answer over Hancock resignation, says Keir Starmer

Read more: Labour calls for release of documents over Gina Coladangelo's appointment

Mr Hancock resigned after footage emerged on Friday morning showing him kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo, despite Covid regulations.

But alongside the difficulties the footage created for Mr Hancock, it has also raised a number of questions about how it came into the hands of the press and why it was recorded in the first place.

A number of politicians have raised concerns about the fact there was a camera in Mr Hancock's office that he was apparently not aware of.

On Sunday, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told LBC that the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) will be looking into how the CCTV footage made its way to the press and why there were cameras in the former Health Secretary's office.

Read more: 'Children are being blamed': Calls for change to Covid isolation rules in schools

Read more: Primary school boy referred to Prevent programme after teacher mishears 'alms' as 'arms'

Mr Lewis told LBC: "I know the department will be investigating this - what I've seen on this is what you and others will have seen in some of the press coverage this morning.

"There's some views about how this got out.

"I do think it is important we understand exactly how this coverage got out."

Mr Lewis continued: "There is an issue around ministers being able to have the confidence to have discussions and debate, as well as security discussions and debate, and that they can do that openly and freely without it in the public domain."

Latest News

See more Latest News

New research suggests a third Oxford/AstraZeneca booster jab could boost immunity

Third Oxford/AstraZeneca jab 'could be effective booster' to tackle Covid variants
Hong Kong (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Hong Kong to ban all passenger flights from UK

Employees of the Federal State Centre for Special Risk Rescue Operations of Russia Emergency Situations, disinfect a platform of Savyolovsky railway station in Moscow, Russia (Alexander Zemilanichenko/AP)

Restaurants tighten rules as Moscow faces surge of new infections
West Midlands Police posted a photo of the damage (@ResponseWMP)

Officer taken to hospital after 'mindless thugs' hurl brick at police car
Pope Francis talks with US secretary ofsState Antony Blinken, (Vatican Media/PA)

Pope in ‘cordial’ meeting with Antony Blinken amid US bishops’ row over abortion
Terrible weather and Covid-19 have made for a bumpy start to Wimbledon 2021

Wimbledon: Thunderstorms and Covid-19 dampens tournament as Johanna Konta withdraws

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Enough is enough' caller tells James O'Brien on Hancock resignation

'Enough is enough': James O'Brien caller reacts to Hancock resignation
Nick Ferrari hit out at the plans which see hundreds of students forced to isolate

'Three hundred children forced to stay at home due to one case? Absurd!'
Nick Ferrari hit out at the former Health Secretary and the PM

Nick Ferrari's furious and direct message to Boris Johnson over Matt Hancock
Hancock scandal not 'number one issue worrying people,' claims Labour MP

Hancock scandal not 'number one issue worrying people,' claims Labour MP
David Lammy's merciless reaction to Matt Hancock's resignation

David Lammy's merciless reaction to Matt Hancock's resignation
Matt Hancock fiasco pushed me to resign, NHS worker tells LBC

Matt Hancock fiasco pushed me to resign, NHS worker tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London