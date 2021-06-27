More questions to answer over Hancock resignation, says Keir Starmer

27 June 2021, 18:32 | Updated: 27 June 2021, 18:36

Keir Starmer has said Matt Hancock's resignation is "far from the end of the matter"
Keir Starmer has said Matt Hancock's resignation is "far from the end of the matter". Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

Sir Keir Starmer has said there are “huge questions still to answer” in the aftermath of the resignation of Matt Hancock.

Speaking to the media in north London, the Labour leader was asked if Sajid Javid is a good replacement health secretary.

"We need a strong health secretary as we come through the pandemic,” said Sir Keir.

"But obviously there's huge questions still to answer.

“If anybody thinks that the resignation of Matt Hancock is the end of the issue, I think they're wrong and I think the incoming health secretary and the Prime Minister now have serious questions to answer about the CCTV, about the access, the passes, the contracts, etc.

"So the resignation is far from the end of the matter."

Read more: Labour calls for release of documents over Gina Coladangelo's appointment

Read more: Milton Keynes: Police shoot man dead after finding seriously injured child

When asked whether Labour will support the direction indicated by the new health secretary, who has said he wants a "return to normal as soon and as quickly as possible", Sir Keir said: "What we've seen today already I'm afraid is confusion, because the incoming health secretary said he wants to open up as quickly as possible.

“The Government's now rowed back on that.

"I don't think it's inspired confidence that already in day one, there's been the health secretary saying his position this morning and then the Government rowing back on it."

Read more: 'Gutless PM should have sacked him': MPs' anger after Hancock quits over kiss with aide

Read more: 'He has a huge task ahead': Health leaders react to Sajid Javid appointment

Sir Keir also said there should be an investigation into how the footage of Mr Hancock and his aide Gina Coladangelo was released in the first place.

“There's going to have to be an investigation into how that footage got leaked,” he said.

“It's obviously a breach of security… there is seriously an issue about how that got leaked and the Prime Minister and the incoming health secretary are now going to have to get to grips with that."

Sir Keir had previously criticised Boris Johnson for not firing Matt Hancock after the footage emerged, that showed Mr Hancock kissing Ms Coladangelo at a time when close contact outside of your household was banned.

"Matt Hancock was right to resign because he broke the rules - he had to go,” said Sir Keir.

"But the Prime Minister should have sacked him.

“Yet again, Boris Johnson was too slow, too weak and didn't show the leadership that was needed.

"And when the many people who've made huge sacrifices during this pandemic see this, what they see is one rule for them and another rule for those close to Government and there is a lack of integrity at the heart of Government, and it starts with Boris Johnson I'm afraid."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen leaves a voting booth in Henin-Beaumont, northern France

French far-right beaten in regional elections – exit polls

Rescue workers in the rubble of the collapsed Champlain Towers South apartment building

Florida building collapse death toll rises to nine

Michelle Obama, left, and Hillary Clinton, right, present the 2012 International Women of Courage Award to Samar Badawi at the State Department in Washington

Two Saudi women’s rights activists released from prison

A bouquet of flowers placed near the basket of a hot air balloon which crashed in Albuquerque on Saturday

Victims of New Mexico hot air balloon crash identified

The search for survivors at the partially-collapsed Champlain Towers South in Miami is ongoing

Miami building collapse: Search continues as death toll rises to nine
Germany Attack

Memorial held for victims of knife attack in Germany

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Hancock scandal not 'number one issue worrying people,' claims Labour MP

Hancock scandal not 'number one issue worrying people,' claims Labour MP
David Lammy's merciless reaction to Matt Hancock's resignation

David Lammy's merciless reaction to Matt Hancock's resignation
Matt Hancock fiasco pushed me to resign, NHS worker tells LBC

Matt Hancock fiasco pushed me to resign, NHS worker tells LBC
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson: PM hasn't delivered Brexit promises to Northern Ireland

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson: PM hasn't delivered Brexit promises to Northern Ireland
Edwina Currie: Hancock is a 'superb' Health Secretary and shouldn't resign

Edwina Currie: Hancock is a 'superb' Health Secretary and shouldn't resign
Lord Lloyd-Webber exclusively speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Lord Lloyd Webber: Chinese companies could buy West End theatres to 'control content'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London