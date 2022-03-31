Moment suspected killer laughs at cops and says 'I warned them I was going to murder him'

31 March 2022, 11:43 | Updated: 31 March 2022, 13:11

By Asher McShane

This is the moment a man accused of knifing to death his neighbour in a parking row laughed while he was being arrested and asked officers if the victim had died.

Police body-camera footage captured the moment Can Arslan, 52, was pinned down in the street and bundled into the officers' van.

Arslan is accused of attacking father-of-three Matthew Boorman in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, on October 5 last year.

He denies murder on mental health grounds but admits attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent and affray.

In bodycam footage shown to the jury Arslan can be heard asking his arresting officer: "He is dead, isn't he? I warned you, the police.

Can Arslan, 52, attacked father-of-three Matthew Boorman
Can Arslan, 52, attacked father-of-three Matthew Boorman. Picture: Gloucestershire Police

"One year. Look, it happened.

"I warned them I was going to murder him.

"He was against my son, my wife. Hahaha."

He goes on to complain his handcuffs are uncomfortable, blaming his arthritis before being put in a police van.

He also told the officer pinning him down on in the street he was a "mother f***er" with a bounty on his head, saying: "You are next - more people are going to die tonight".

Read more: Beckhams' horror as masked raider breaks into £40m mansion while family were at home

Read more: Putin’s advisers ‘too scared’ to tell him truth about disastrous Ukraine invasion

Father-of-three Matthew Boorman died after the attack last year
Father-of-three Matthew Boorman died after the attack last year. Picture: Supplied

Bodycam footage shown to a jury also revealed that after laughing about stabbing Matthew Boorman, the alleged murderer complained his handcuffs were too uncomfortable, blaming his arthritis.

Arslan had subjected Mr Boorman, 43, and other residents of the new-build development, to years of threats and abuse, and had been charged with harassment just a week before the killing.

Jurors at Arslan's murder trial at Bristol Crown Court yesterday saw a compilation of video clips taken on the day of Mr Boorman's killing.

Further footage was released by Gloucestershire Police yesterday after it was played in court.

It starts with off-duty police officer Stephen Wilkinson, who was carrying a piece of wood, following Arslan as he walks towards the rear entrance of neighbour Peter Marsden's home.

Minutes earlier, Arslan had fatally stabbed Mr Boorman on his front lawn and was heading to confront Mr Marsden.

Mr Wilkinson is trying to make him drop the knife, telling him, 'You stand still, now. Don't you f****** go down there. Put the f****** knife down now. Put it down'.

Arslan forces the gate into Mr Marsden's garden and the CCTV then shows Mr Marsden wrestling him out of his home - having been stabbed eight times - while Mr Wilkinson hits him with the wood.

Mr Wilkinson can be heard telling Mr Marsden to lock his door, and he leaves the garden and goes back into the street.

Arslan then lights a cigarette and leaves, where he is again confronted by Mr Wilkinson and other neighbours, who are now armed with golf clubs.

The footage ends with Mr Wilkinson again telling Arslan to put the knife down, and the attacker then walks back towards the Boormans' home.

In the footage taken from body-worn cameras of the officers who arrested Arslan he can be seen lying on the road with his hands cuffed around his back, swearing at police and saying, "You're next mother******, you're next."

Arslan adds: "He's dead, isn't he? I warn you, the police, one year. Look it happened.

"I was special forces, I warned them I was going to murder him, ha, ha, ha."

As he is placed in a police van, Arslan says: "I told the police one year because he was against my son, my wife, ha, ha, ha."

He then says there is a bounty on the police officers and calls them "mother*******".

The court heard the day before the attack, Arslan warned a police officer that he would 'murder' Mr Boorman during a telephone conversation.

Prosecutor Kate Brunner QC said: "The prosecution say this was a premeditated killing carried out in retribution and anger and this defendant is guilty of murder."

Arslan has admitted attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent and affray, but denies murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility. The trial continues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

E.ON has blamed Martin Lewis for its website crashing.

Martin Lewis blamed for 'bringing down Britain' as energy sites crash before price hike

Parminder Hunjan (R) and Maninder Hunjan (L) have been found guilty on wounding with intent.

Shocking moment two brothers knifed cops during shopping centre knife rampage

Energy websites appeared to falter today as customers rushed to submit meter readings.

Energy websites crash as people rush to give meter readings ahead of price hike

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey Hardwick has shared a tribute to her late husband.

'Tom Parker I f***ing love you': Moving tribute from The Wanted singer's wife Kelsey

Brits set for -5C freeze as snow falls in London

Snow hits London as Arctic blast arrives with temperatures set to plummet to -7C

Footage has emerged of Ukrainian drivers negotiating a heavily mined road. Right, a Ukrainian soldier in a bombed-out building in Kyiv

Nerve shattering moment Ukrainian motorists negotiate heavily mined stretch of road

Technical issues with British Airways have caused chaos in Heathrow.

Passengers say they've been 'stranded' at Heathrow after BA IT glitch grounded flights

Anne-Marie Trevelyan said her difficult birth left her "damaged"

Minister reveals three-day ordeal of son's birth after she was denied C-section

David and Victoria Beckham's home was raided while they were at home with their daughter Harper

Beckhams' horror as masked raider breaks into £40m mansion while family were at home

Chris Rock arrives at he Wilbur Theater in Boston for the first of his two sold-out performances, three days after he was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.

Chris Rock breaks silence on Will Smith slap at first show since Oscars spat

Cerebral Palsy Scotland.

Global’s Make Some Noise grants £2.5million to small charities across the UK

The maternity scandal saw 201 avoidable infant deaths

'Justice is coming for every baby' in maternity scandal of 200 deaths, families vow

Will Smith was told to leave but refused, the Academy said

Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after slapping Chris Rock, organisers say

Putin's forces have devastated Ukraine but it appears morale is running out for some

Putin’s advisers ‘too scared’ to tell him truth about disastrous Ukraine invasion

Bruce Willis is stepping back from acting

Bruce Willis steps back from acting after brain condition 'affects abilities'

Emily Bridges had competed in men's events but would have been allowed in women's races under British guidelines

Female riders 'threatened boycott' if trans cyclist Emily Bridges was allowed to race

Latest News

See more Latest News

A security personnel stands next to the wreckage at the site of a deadly car bomb attack in the port city of Aden, Yemen

Saudi-led Yemen ceasefire begins despite rejection of Houthi rebels
Manson Follower Parole

California governor rejects parole for Manson family member Leslie Van Houten
Zelensky gestures

Zelensky expresses scepticism at Russia’s vow to scale back activity near Kyiv
Koreas Tensions

South Korea in ‘key rocket launch’ – days after North’s ICBM test
Mourners attend the funeral of Avishai Yehezkel, 29, in Bnei Brak, Israel, om Wednesday March 30 2022. Yehezkel was killed by a gunman in a crowded city in central Israel late on Tuesday

Israelis say gunman who killed five was West Bank Palestinian
Oil terminal

Poland to end Russian oil imports as Germany warns over gas supplies
Israel Shooting

Israeli forces arrest five in West Bank over deadly shooting

Poland Russia Ukraine War

Four million refugees have fled Ukraine, says UN agency

Russia Ukraine War

Russia pounds areas near Kyiv and Chernihiv, despite vow to scale back
Kazakhstan Russia Space Station

US astronaut returns in Russian capsule to end record space mission

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Outrage after woman gives birth in corridor

Outrage as woman left ‘traumatised’ after having hospital birth ‘in the corridor’
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 30/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr savaged PMQs

Marr: We're supposed to take PMQs seriously but they might as well just hurl custard tarts
Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the Ukraine war is dominating headlines everywhere

The idea Boris will go over partygate is quaint during Ukraine war, says Andrew Marr
Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial

Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial
Lib Dem leader Ed Davey says Boris Johnson must resign after partygate fines announced

Sir Ed Davey: Boris Johnson must resign after partygate fines announced
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/03 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr asked if Joe Biden is 'losing it'

Andrew Marr: Is Joe Biden losing it - and how does the West want this war to end?

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police