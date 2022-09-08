Final suspect in mass stabbings in Canada dies after being caught by police

Myles Sanderson died after being caught by police. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The last suspect in the mass stabbing in Canada has died after being caught, police have said.

Myles Sanderson, one of two brothers thought to have been responsible for the attack that killed 10 and injured 18 people, was stopped after a high-speed chase in the province of Saskatchewan on Wednesday.

He experienced "medical distress" after police captured him.

"This evening our province is breathing a collective sigh of relief," Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said.

Sanderson, 32, was tracked down to the town of Rosthern, a drive of some 82 miles from James Smith Cree Nation where the stabbings were carried out, after police were told a stolen vehicle was being driven by a man armed with a knife.

Officers rammed his vehicle off the road, an official who asked to remain anonymous said.

They said the fugitive’s injuries were self-inflicted but did not have more details on when he received the injuries or when he died. Previously, police said the suspect had been arrested.

A white SUV with its air bags deployed was seen at the side of the road surrounded by police cars.

Sanderson’s brother, Damien Sanderson, 30, was the other suspect in the stabbings. He was found dead on Monday near the crime scene and police are investigating if Myles Sanderson killed him.

Myles Sanderson had 59 convictions and a long history of violence, which led to clues as to why he was out on the streets.

A parole board had released him in February as he served a sentence of more than four years for charges including assault and robbery.

It is believed he has been wanted since May for violating the terms of his release.

The public safety minister of Canada, Marco Mendicino, said he wanted to understand why he had been released and the parole board’s assessment would be reviewed.

"I'm extremely concerned with what occurred here. A community has been left reeling," he said.

A motive has not been given by detectives.

