Canadian police hunt final mass stabbing suspect as his brother is found dead 'with injuries not self inflicted'

6 September 2022, 05:50

Canadian police are hunting the final suspect
Canadian police are hunting the final suspect. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Police in Canada are hunting the remaining suspect over a horrific mass stabbing that left 10 people dead, after one of the brothers they are searching for was found dead.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The body of Damien Sanderson, 31, was found on Monday close to where the stabbings happened in the James Smith Cree Nation, in the remote prairie province of Saskatchewan.

His injuries were not self-inflicted but the cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

His brother, Myles Sanderson, 30, remains on the run and is thought to be in the Saskatchewan capital Regina.

Damien Sanderson's body was "located outdoors in a heavily grassed area in proximity to a house that was being examined", Rhonda Blackmore, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's Commanding Officer Assistant Commissioner said.

"We can confirm he has visible injuries."

Police are investigating if Damien Sanderson was responsible for the death.

He is thought to be in Regina, more than a three hour drive away from the James Smith Cree Nation, but alerts have been issued across Alberta and Manitoba provinces and US authorities have also been spoken to.

Read more: Mother-of-two named as first victim of Canadian massacre that left 10 dead and 15 injured as police hunt two suspects

The stabbings have shocked Canada, with 18 people also suffering injuries during the rampage on September 4.

As police race to piece together what happened and track down the last brother, locals in the James Smith Cree Nation have pinned the killings on drug and alcohol abuse, a social issue that has been pinned on the impact of the colonisation of North American indigenous peoples.

Darryl Burns, whose sister Gloria, a member of a crisis response team who went to the stabbings to help, was killed, told the Associated Press news agency: "We had a murder suicide here three years ago. My granddaughter and her boyfriend.

"Last year we had a double homicide. Now this year we have 10 more that have passed away and all because of drugs and alcohol."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Johnson makes final PM speech

This is it folks: Boris jibes that Tories changed the rules in final speech as Prime Minister

Vladimir Putin is looking to buy missiles from North Korea

Putin turns to North Korea in humiliating search for new weapons to use against Ukraine

Breaking
Police stopped the car in Kirkstall Gardens

Man in his 20s dies after being shot by police following chase in south London

The pair were killed during separate incidents over the weekend

Pictured: 'Extremely talented' rapper and boy, 17, killed during bloodbath weekend in London

Liz Truss will be the next PM

Truss set to freeze energy prices until next election as she outlines vision as PM

Nadine Dorries and Priti Patel are both believed to be stepping down on Tuesday

Nadine Dorries quits hours after Priti Patel as she rules out role under Truss

Lisa Nandy gave her thoughts on the new PM

Tories can't label Labour 'extremists' and then adopt our policies, Shadow Levelling Up Sec insists

Meghan paid tribute to her family in her keynote address in Manchester

'They changed my life': Meghan pays tribute to Harry and son Archie in first UK speech since 'Megxit'

'Unite or it's over': Iain Duncan-Smith says Tories are 'staring into the grave' and must now support Truss

'Unite or it's over': Iain Duncan-Smith says Tories are 'staring into the grave' and must now support Truss

Priti Patel has said she will officially step down once Liz Truss is formally appointed on Tuesday

Priti Patel to quit as Home Secretary saying it has been 'the honour of my life'

Liz Truss is set to reshuffle her top team

Who's in and who's out of Cabinet: What Liz Truss' top team could look like

ITV's Peter Sutcliffe drama 'banned' from filming in Bradford

Bradford Council bans filming for new Yorkshire Ripper drama

Russia has said it will not restore gas supplies to Europe until Western sanctions are lifted.

No more gas: Russia tries to force EU to lift sanctions by withholding gas supplies

Royal Mail post man walking

When is the next postal strike 2022 and why are Royal Mail workers striking?

Shamima Begum fled to Syria as a teenager, now 23-years-old she was found in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019.

Shamima Begum 'not sad' over her children's deaths and fears Ukraine war stops her bid to return to Britain

A professor at the University of Glasgow showed students a 'joke diagram' of the female brain

Top prof apologises for showing class cartoon of female brain with 'headache generator' and 'I told you so gland'

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Lufthansa plane at Frankfurt Airport

Lufthansa pilots plan two-day strike over pay

The damaged house of Palestinian gunman Raed Hazem

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank firefight

Rescuers transfer survivors across a river following an earthquake in Moxi Town of Luding County

Death toll from south-western China earthquake rises to 65

Russian President Vladimir Putin reaches down to a table with his right hand

US: Russia is buying millions of rockets from North Korea to use in Ukraine

Canada Stabbings

One suspect being sought over 10 stabbings in Canada found dead

Plane Crash

US Coast Guard ends search for nine missing in seaplane crash

France Germany Energy

Macron urges French to save energy and seeks 10% drop in use

President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown on July 10, 2019, in Palm Beach, Fla

Judge grants Trump bid for special master in Mar-a-Lago case

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 Don’t Worry Darling Photo Call

Harry Styles admits he has ‘no idea what I’m doing’ when acting

Russia Ukraine Developments

Ukraine says nuclear plant offline after Russian shelling

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Liz Truss faces 'an ugly, gruesome intray'

Andrew Marr: Liz Truss faces an 'ugly, gruesome intray of inter-connected nightmares'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James analysis of Liz Truss speech

James O'Brien gives tongue in cheek analysis of Liz Truss' acceptance speech

Donald Trump

A few vodkas could have prevented war against Ukraine, caller insists

Ben on Sunday

Ben Kentish 04/09 | Watch again

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has told ‘uncomfortable truths’ but Liz Truss has told ‘comforting lies,’ says caller
James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

Rapper

Rapper tells LBC the full story behind 'Wagwan' greeting to Boris Johnson

Nurse: I was not trained to deal with mass death

Nurse: I was not trained to deal with mass death

Sangita and Andrew

Andrew Marr on why he thinks Liz Truss will be the return of the radical right

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London