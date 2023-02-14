Candlelit vigils held for trans teenager Brianna Ghey following fatal park stabbing

Candlelit vigils are being held for Brianna Grey, who was found stabbed to death in a park on Saturday, with further events in tribute to teenager planned across the country. Picture: Alamy / Getty / Twitter/@WasARiot

By Chris Samuel

Candlelit vigils have been held for trans girl Brianna Grey, who was stabbed to death in a Warrington park.

Dozens of events in tribute to Brianna are taking place between tonight and Sunday, including gatherings in Liverpool, Manchester, and Bristol on Tuesday, with others taking place in cities and towns across the UK in the coming days.

The vigils for Brianna, who was transgender, are being organised by action groups and members and allies of LGBTQIA communities.

A map created by Stonewall Was A Riot shows where they're happening, including London, Birmingham, Reading, Brighton, Belfast, and York.

Sharing information about their vigil, Norwich Trans Pride tweeted: "We are angry and we are heartbroken. For the loss of a sweet girl, for the media stripping her of her dignity.

"For all the trans youth across the world struggling with the same fears and violence, fighting for their dreams and futures."

Pride in Surrey said: "Please join one of our candlelit vigils on Wednesday 15th February in #Woking and #Guildford, in memory of Brianna Ghey.

Placards from the vigil at College Green in Bristol city centre. Picture: Alamy

"Vigils will both take place from 7pm. Candles will be supplied, but feel free to bring your own."

Notts LGBT Network wrote: "Join the Nottingham LGBT+ community in mourning the loss of Brianna Ghey, one of our own taken too soon.

"We will be meeting at the Brian Clough Statue at 7pm on Friday 17th February for a moment of silence and solidarity."

A map created by Stonewall Was a Riot shows where all the events in remembrance of Brianna are happening. Picture: Twitter / @WasARiot

On Tuesday officers investigating the Brianna's death were given more time to question two teenage suspects arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Cheshire Police also said it was keeping all lines of enquiry open, including whether or not Brianna was the victim of a hate crime.

Brianna, from Warrington, Cheshire, was found wounded on a path in Linear Park in Culcheth, Cheshire, on Saturday at around 3pm on Saturday.

Emergency services were called but she died at the scene.

A boy and girl, both of whom are 15 years old and from the local area, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in police custody.

Detectives have been granted an extension of 30 hours to further question the two suspects.

People attend a candlelit vigil in in Liverpool. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for the force said: "All lines of enquiry are being explored, including whether this was a hate crime."

"Please continue to avoid speculation online and be wary of sharing misinformation relating to this case."

Police had previously said that there was "no evidence" to suggest that the circumstances surrounding the teenager's death were hate-related.

In a tribute on Monday, Brianna's family said she was "a much loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister. She was a larger than life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her.

Candlelit vigils are being held across the UK this week for the teenager. Picture: Getty

"Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

"The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.

"We would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support during this extremely difficult time. We would like to thank the police for their support, and witnesses for helping with the investigation.

A candle-lit vigil at College Green in Bristol city centre. Picture: Alamy

"The continuation of respect for privacy is greatly appreciated."

Emma Mills, headteacher at Brianna's school Birchwood Community High School, said: "We are shocked and truly devastated to hear of the death of Brianna.

"This is understandably a very difficult and distressing time for many, and we will do our utmost to support our pupils and wider school community."