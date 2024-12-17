Capital's Jordan North rescued from Thames after trying to save drowning dog

17 December 2024, 14:49 | Updated: 17 December 2024, 14:57

RNLI pull Jordan North from Thames after he rescued a struggling dog
RNLI pull Jordan North from Thames after he rescued a struggling dog. Picture: RNLI

By Emma Soteriou

Capital's Jordan North has praised the RNLI after being rescued from the Thames while trying to save a drowning dog.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

North was on a run in west London when he spotted a Labrador struggling to stay afloat in the water.

He said he saw a "distressed" woman at around 4pm on Monday who said her dog was "drowning".

The radio presenter rushed to help, climbing over a 6ft gate to get to a jetty and grab the dog.

Speaking about the incident on Capital Breakfast on Tuesday, he said: "Every time I try to grab him the currents took him and I thought I can't go in.

"I walked onto the buoyancy pontoon and I manage to grab the dog, he's panting and crying. His legs have gone and he's so tired and been fighting this current for ten minutes.

"We can't get off this thing floating in the Thames, my leg has gone dead with a dog on me. Everyone is watching so I yell 'can you call the coastguard please'.

"But they can't find me so, this was a beautiful sight, everyone put the lights on their phone."

Read more: Major rescue operation underway as cave explorer injured and trapped in Italian cave for two days

Read more: Retired police dog rescues missing man on first walk since major surgery

'You never know who you might rescue': RNLI pull Jordan North from Thames after he rescued a struggling dog

North continued: "A big thank you and a massive shout out to RNLI Chiswick who came and rescued me because I was getting a bit panicky.

"I was getting a bit nervy as well because I thought my legs are going to go, I can't hold on much longer so they got there just in time.

"The real heroes here are the RNLI who came out and got me, put a blanket round me. They're the heroes."

Sharing a clip of the rescue on Facebook, Chiswick RNLI said: "You never know WHO you’ll be called to rescue!

"Crews from Chiswick RNLI were called to help @capitalofficial breakfast DJ Jordan North @jordannorth1 after he stepped in to rescue a dog in the Thames.

"On Monday evening, a member of the public called 999 after Jordan had stepped from a pontoon into the water to help a Labrador struggling to stay afloat.

"Thames Commander Gavin Simmons alongside his crew found Jordan sat on a float lift with the dog on his lap."

Commander Simmons said: "We are on call to help all those who find themselves in difficulty on the water, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, even our beloved pets!

"While we’d always encourage people to call 999 and ask for the Coast Guard to get us tasked to the incident prior to entering the water themselves, we’re happy that in this instance we were able to help and Jordan and the dog safely back to dry land."

You can donate to the RNLI here.

