Captain Tom’s daughter wants unauthorised spa pool to be used for ‘rehab sessions for the elderly’

17 October 2023, 12:13 | Updated: 17 October 2023, 12:49

Captain Sir Tom Moore's family were appealing the demolition notice at a hearing today
Captain Sir Tom Moore's family were appealing the demolition notice at a hearing today. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore wants the unauthorised spa pool built at her home to be used for rehab sessions for elderly people.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin applied in 2021 for permission to build a structure in the grounds of their Bedfordshire home.

The L-shaped building was approached but they built a larger C-shaped building containing a spa pool - and a demolition order was issued.

At a planning hearing today, Chartered surveyor James Paynter, said the scheme had ‘evolved’ to include the spa pool.

“It was felt that a larger building could provide this extra space for this extra facility going forward,” he said.

“The spa pool has the opportunity to offer rehabilitation sessions for elderly people in the area.

“They want to offer one-to-one sessions, only on a once or twice per week basis.

“They felt this extra limb to create a C-shape was needed to create this facility.”

Richard Proctor, planning enforcement team leader for Central Bedfordshire Council, said: "Yes, the tennis court wasn't ideal but it was significantly less harmful than the building.

"The original building that was approved was because of public good outweighing harm."

He added: "There hasn't been any information provided to the council about the use of the spa."

The inspector noted that the built structure includes a spa pool and "the council say if that balancing exercise was carried out again the balance would be different".

A document supporting the initial planning application for an L-shaped building said it was to be used partly "in connection with the Captain Tom Foundation and its charitable objectives".

Around half a dozen neighbours attended the meeting, with one arguing that the building is "49% bigger than what was consented" and is close to his property, adding: "It's very brutal."

In a written appeal statement, Mr Ingram-Moore said the heights of the approved and built buildings "are the same".

The inspector indicated she would make a site visit, accompanied by representatives for the appellants and for the council.

A written decision is to be published at a later date, weeks after the one-day hearing.

Captain Sir Tom’s daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband, Colin, were granted permission to build the Captain Tom Foundation Building on the grounds of their Bedfordshire home in 2021.

However, a retrospective application for a larger building with revisions, including a spa pool, was rejected by the council in November 2022.

Central Bedfordshire Council notified the family to demolish the “now-unauthorised building”.

The family argued that the revised building was “no more overbearing” than the one that was originally granted permission in 2021.

“The subject building is no more overbearing than the consented scheme,” Mr Ingram-Moore’s appeal statement read.

“The view is virtually identical save for a pitch roof being added to the elevational treatment. The heights are the same. As such there cannot be an unacceptable overbearing impact."

Read more: Captain Sir Tom Moore film delayed after daughter admits to pocketing £800,000 raised from his books

Read more: Captain Tom Moore's family says getting rid of their spa pool is not ‘an option’ they’d considered

Captain Tom Moore, with (left to right) grandson Benji, daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and granddaughter Georgia, at his home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, after he achieved his goal of 100 laps of his garden.
Captain Tom Moore, with (left to right) grandson Benji, daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and granddaughter Georgia, at his home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, after he achieved his goal of 100 laps of his garden. Picture: Alamy

The hearing is expected to last one day with a decision published between four to six weeks later.

In the documents submitted for appeal, the family have also said the council had “no grounds supporting the refusal of the retrospective application”.

Sir Tom raised £38.9 million for the NHS at the height of the first national Covid-19 lockdown in April 2020 by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday. He died in February 2021.

The council said its reports "detail harm caused to the setting of the listed building and, in particular, the significant difference between the two schemes that arises from the lack of sufficient public benefit that has been proposed in respect of the unauthorised building".

It also stated that the demolition requirement is not "excessive" and the "size and scale of the unauthorised building" has an adverse impact on the Ingram-Moores' neighbours.

A view of the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, at Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire.
A view of the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, at Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire. Picture: Alamy

It comes after it emerged Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter admitted to pocketing £800,000 from books written by the NHS fundraising war veteran.

Responding to allegations about her late father's charity millions, Hannah Ingram-Moore said her father wanted them to keep the profits from his three books: Captain Tom's Life Lessons, One Hundred Steps and his autobiography Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day.

Ms Ingram-Moore said the money made went into Club Nook Ltd - a firm separate to the charity in his name.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Mother of Israeli woman in Hamas hostage video appeals for her release

Cops have offered a £5,000 reward

Police hunt for BMW driver who smashed into mother pushing pram in west London

Israel Palestinians

Dozens killed in Israeli air strikes on southern Gaza

Almena died after a bus crashed into a shop in Manchester

'Well-loved' aunt, 77, dies after bus crashes into shop in Manchester as man bailed for causing death by dangerous driving
A "highly visible" police presence will descend on Wembley after the Brussels attack

'Highly visible' police presence to swoop on Wembley ahead of England v Italy qualifier after Brussels football attack

The singer could be hit by a £300,000 fine.

Don’t cry for me O2 Arena: Madonna faces £300,000 fine after 'breaching' strict venue rules

Belgium Shooting

Extremist suspected of killing Swedish football fans shot dead by Belgian police

India Same Sex Marriage

India’s supreme court refuses to legalise same-sex marriages

Model Tabby Brown has died aged 38, with tributes pouring in for the model and reality tv star

Playboy model and reality tv star Tabby Brown who dated Raheem Sterling and Mario Balotelli dies aged 38

Russia Ukraine War

Russia sends more units to attack eastern Ukrainian city, analysts say

Israel Palestinians Daily Photo Gallery

Armed groups in Lebanon clash with Israeli forces near border

Shem said she is being taken care of but pleaded to come home

'I want to go home': Israeli woman, 21, kidnapped from festival pleads for release as Hamas posts first hostage video

Eco mob climbs five star London hotel at Greta Thunberg protest

Greta Thunberg joins eco-protest outside energy conference as activists scale five-star London hotel

Israel Palestinians

Israeli air strikes pound Gaza as efforts made to break deadlock on aid

Israeli Ambassador to the United Kingdom Tzipi Hotovely speaks to LBC

Palestinian 'river to the sea' chant is a call for ethnic cleansing, Israeli ambassador says after demonstrations

Exclusive
Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Israel ambassador to UK tells LBC 'Hamas is to blame' for lack of water and power in Gaza

Latest News

See more Latest News

Belgium Road Safety

Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh elected to International Olympic Committee

The Israeli ambassador said the Gaza convoy attack was 'fake news'.

Attack on Gaza convoy that killed 70 'faked by Hamas', Israeli ambassador claims

APTOPIX Poland Elections

Poland’s three opposition parties poised for power, final election results show

Yahel, left, has been killed while her mother died in Hamas's attack and sister Noiya is missing

British girl, 13, who disappeared in Hamas attack has been murdered, family say, while sister, 16, still missing
Captain Sir Tom Moore's family will today appeal the demolition notice.

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s family appeals order to demolish 'unauthorised' spa pool in planning permission row
Iran has warned Israel of 'preemptive action'

Iran warns Israel of 'preemptive action' in chilling threat amid fears war with Hamas could escalate across Middle East
Brazil Record Low Amazon

Major Amazon tributary reaches record low as drought takes hold

The Met police now takes well over 2 hours to respond to certain 999 calls

Met Police blasted for 'slow' response times as force takes two hours to respond to shoplifting and mugging 999 calls
The mayor of Brussels Phillippe Close said "it would appear that the suspect has been neutralised".

Police shoot terror suspect at Brussels cafe in manhunt for 'Isis' gunman who killed two Swedish football fans
Wadea Al-Fayoume was stabbed to death. His mother remains in hospital

'Mom, I'm fine': Last words of Muslim boy, 6, stabbed to death as hundreds of mourners gather for funeral

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate Middleton watched England beat Fiji

Kate cheers on as England beat Fiji at Rugby World Cup, after William and George watched Wales lose
Harry and Meghan have condemned the conflict

'We stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality': Harry and Meghan join royals in condemning Israel-Hamas war
King Charles, Prince William and Kate have put out statements on Hamas' attack

Kate and William join King Charles in expressing 'profound distress' at Hamas' 'terrorist attack' on Israel

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh and caller Simon

LBC caller details 'disgusting anti-Semitic' act he witnessed, as hate crimes rise in fall out of Israel-Hamas war
Andrew Castle caller on the 'difficult position' Israel is in.

'Whatever it does, it's going to be perceived as the aggressor': Israel is in a 'difficult position' says this caller
JOB and Usman

Israel's current response will only 'strengthen' Hamas by rearing Gazans who seek revenge warns this James O'Brien caller
JOB on deaths in conflict

James O'Brien unpacks the 'controversial' feeling of being 'equally devastated' by Palestinian and Israeli deaths
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari urges FA to 'show leadership' after apparent reluctance to illuminate Wembley Arch in Israeli colours
Tom and caller

'Our family is there': Mother shares heartbreaking experience of being a British Jew during Israel-Hamas conflict
Distraught caller on Israel-Gaza conflict.

'This is a war against Hamas!': Distraught caller wants Israel and Palestine to take down the 'enemy' together
JOB on starmer speech

Keir Starmer is using 'working class as the opposite of having a sense of entitlement', notes James O'Brien
JOB on HS2 promises

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's watering down of 'illustrative' Network North projects funded by HS2 cut
'This is not a good time for antisemitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by antisemitism across the UK after Hamas attack

'This is not a good time for anti-Semitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by Jewish discrimination after Hamas attack

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit