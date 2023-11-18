Business run by Captain Tom's daughter loses thousands of pounds as she's embroiled in controversy over spa complex

By Will Taylor

Captain Tom's daughter has lost thousands of pounds at one of her businesses amid controversy over her spa building.

Hannah Ingram-Moore saw total assets at her consultancy group Whitaker Global fall from £54,591 to £16,460 between 2022 and 2023.

It is one of five businesses run by Ingram-Moore, who has been embroiled in a dispute over a luxury spa she and husband Colin built at their £1m Bedfordshire home.

She became a director there in 2016, replacing her father, who went on to become famous and beloved during the Covid pandemic as he raised £38m for NHS charities.

Whitaker Global tried to dissolve in 2019, when it was called Ibrutum, but Companies House rejected this and it was renamed in 2016.

Ingram-Moore has most recently been caught up in controversy surrounding the Captain Tom Foundation spa, which infuriated neighbours as a much larger building was built than the family had permission to build.

She has now lost an appeal against an order to tear it down as it emerged the Captain Tom Foundation will close after the Charity Commission opened an investigation into its finances.

It found £160,000 was given to charities in the foundation's first year but more than £162,000 had been paid in management costs over the same 12 months.

The investigation was launched after the charity paid more than £50,000 to companies run by Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin, who were both trustees of the charity. Hannah resigned six weeks after the investigation.

And she has been forced to defend pocketing an estimated £800,000 of profits from the sales of Captain Tom's books.

She said the Second World War veteran has "specifically" said the money should go to her business Club Nook, and there was never a suggestion it should go to charity.