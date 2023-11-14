Inside the fight for Captain Tom's legacy: 'The hero, his daughter and the illegally built home-spa'

14 November 2023, 15:46

Captain Tom Moore (main) his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore (top r) and the Ingram-Moore family home including spa (bottom right)
Captain Tom Moore (main) his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore (top r) and the Ingram-Moore family home including spa (bottom right). Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Captain Tom Moore became the hero of nation during the pandemic and was knighted by the Queen after raising £39million for the NHS.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

But his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore has since been engulfed in a fight over an illegally built spa and pool complex as well as facing fury for pocketing £800k in cash from the sale of his books.

It was only following his death – seven months after his hundredth birthday – his legacy began to become interwoven with the actions of his own family.

So, as Tom’s daughter is ordered to pull down the Captain Tom Foundation spa, here’s a look back at Sir Tom’s family drama – from the gin and tea towel merchandise to the council-ordered demolition:

Captain Tom Moore
Captain Tom Moore. Picture: Alamy

The nation needed a hero, the long walk and the Captain Tom mini skirt

Captain Tom was about to turn 100 when the Covid lockdown scuppered his birthday plans.

He had recently fallen while unloading the dishwasher and was using a walking frame to take rehabilitative loops of his garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire.

As the NHS struggled under the pressure of the pandemic, he decided to complete 100 laps of his patio before his 100th birthday to raise money for NHS Charities Together. His initial goal was £1,000. His final fundraising total was £38million.

He became the oldest person to record a number one single when his version of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' with Michael Ball sold 822,000 units.

His 100th birthday on April 30 was celebrated with an RAF flypast and well wishes from The Queen and the Prime Minister.

He was on the cover of GQ and clothes brands printed mini skirts with his face on.

A dream holiday, Cliff Richard, and the start of the Captain Tom Foundation

In September 2020, him and his family decided to set up the Captain Tom Foundation charity to support causes close to his heart: combatting loneliness, supporting bereavement, championing education and equality, and overseas aid.

By December, they were ready for a break and took Tom on what was described as his “dream holiday” to Barbados. He spent the afternoon hanging out with Cliff Richard and Russ Abbot. British Airways paid for his flights.

Shortly afterwards, Captain Tom got pneumonia and subsequently Covid, which he died from.

Captain Tom receiving his knighthood from The Queen
Captain Tom receiving his knighthood from The Queen. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Captain Tom Foundation slammed for 'damaging' NHS hero's brand, amid questions over book profits

Read More: 'It's tarnished their reputation': Neighbours of Captain Tom’s family's relief as Ingram-Moores told to bulldoze spa

Investigations into the Captain Tom Foundation begin due to management costs

In 2022, the Charity Commission announced it was reviewing the accounts of the Captain Tom Foundation. They found £160,000 was given to charities in the Foundation’s first year. But more than £162,000 had been paid in management costs over the same 12 months.

The investigation was launched after the charity paid more than £50,000 to companies run by Captain Tom’s youngest daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin, who were both trustees of the charity. Hannah resigned six weeks after the investigation.

Donations end but a row erupts over Hannah’s at-home spa

After the Charity Commission investigation began, the Captain Tom Foundation stopped accepting donations.

Hannah and her husband had plans approved to construct a Captain Tom Foundation Building in the garden of their £1.2milllion Bedfordshire home for “charitable objectives.” What actually appeared was a much larger structure than was authorised – and this included a kitchen and spa pool.

It was ordered to be demolished. But Hannah campaigned against this. Last week she lost her appeal and planning inspectors ordered her to tear it it down.

£800,000 worth of book profits and the end of the Foundation

Hannah admitted she had kept the profits from the three books Captain Tom had written, estimated to be £800,000.

 “These were my father’s books, and it was honestly such a joy for him to write them, but they were his books,” she said.

Hannah claimed Sir Tom had “specifically” said that the profits should go to her business Club Nook and there was no suggestion any money from the sales would go to charity.

The same week, Hannah’s lawyer told reporters the Captain Tom Foundation was “it seems, is to be closed down following an investigation by the Charity Commission”.

Hannah Ingram-Moore with husband Colin (left) and son Benjie (right), at Central Bedfordshire Council for a hearing to appeal against an order to demolish the unauthorised spa pool
Hannah Ingram-Moore with husband Colin (left) and son Benjie (right), at Central Bedfordshire Council for a hearing to appeal against an order to demolish the unauthorised spa pool. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Captain Tom Moore's family lose planning appeal over unauthorised spa

Read More: Woman who helped launch the Captain Sir Tom Moore charity appeal says she was silenced by Hannah Ingram-Moore

Captain Tom’s legacy, the mastermind behind his brand and accusations of ‘silencing’

Last month, a PR guru called Daisy Souster claimed she was enlisted by the Moore family to write up a press release and send it out to her media contacts.

She says she set up Captain Tom’s JustGiving page and managed his Twitter account, only to be suddenly cut out and silenced by his family.

“I was told by Hannah Ingram-Moore that I had no right to talk about my work/involvement with the PR,” she revealed on LinkedIn. “The change in attitude towards me caused me untold distress as I started to see my work accreditation taken away from me.”

Hannah has yet to comment on the allegations

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Two Siemens Gamesa offshore wind turbines stand off the coast of Virginia Beach, Virginia

German government grants loan guarantee to Siemens Energy

Dani Alves

Brazilian footballer Dani Alves to face trial on sexual assault charge in Spain

Luis Diaz has been reunited with his family after they were kidnapped

Luis Diaz tearful as he is reunited with his parents after kidnapping ordeal

Man admits spray painting the ulez camera near to his home in Bromley

Ulez camera vandal admits criminal damage with spray paint in first successful prosecution

Rita Roberts was 31 when she moved to Antwerp from Cardiff in February 1992

How the British ‘woman with flower tattoo’ was identified: Name of Belgium murder victim revealed as police hunt killer

Liberian President George Weah

Liberia’s leader faces tight run-off vote for second term against challenger

The daughter of the Hotel Rwanda hero has called for the UK to drop its migrant deportation scheme

'Don't send them to a dictatorship': Daughter of tortured Hotel Rwanda hero demands end to 'unconscionable' migrant plan

The group will be sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on 4 January

‘The depths of human depravity’: Seven members of Glasgow paedophile gang found guilty

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius (right)

EU struggles to produce and send promised ammunition to Ukraine

Alistair Macrow was questioned by MPs from the business and trade select committee in the Palace of Westminster today after an investigation uncovered hundreds of allegations of harassment at its restaurants.

McDonald's receives 'one or two' sexual harassment claims from staff every week, UK boss admits

A wounded Palestinian boy in the emergency room of the Shifa Hospital

Palestinians call for evacuation of hundreds of patients from Gaza hospital

The armed robbers

Moment armed robber threatens shop workers with gun in north London Tesco

Kate and William posted this photo on Instagram

Kate and William lead royal well-wishes to King Charles as they share photos to mark his 75th birthday

French visa rules for second homeowners could be changed

France looks to relax 90-day stay limit for Brits with holiday homes, who have been 'punished by Brexit'

Weekly Cabinet Meeting in Downing Street

'The grown-ups are back in the building' - why Rishi Sunak has brought David Cameron back

Iceland is braced for a volcanic eruption

Iceland braced for volcanic eruption as river of magma flows under town and huge cracks open up in the ground

Latest News

See more Latest News

Palestinians wounded in Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip

Thousands flee Gaza’s main hospital but hundreds still trapped by fighting

Flea Market Shooting Texas

Shooting at Texas flea market kills a child and wounds four other people

Emirates plane

Emirates opens Dubai Air Show with £42bn aircraft purchase from Boeing

Russia Ukraine War

Germany’s support for Ukraine ‘will be massively expanded’

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell

EU nations condemn Hamas for ‘using hospitals and civilians as human shields’

Trump Fraud Lawsuit

Donald Trump Jr gives evidence again in New York civil fraud trial

Trump Fraud Lawsuit

Donald Trump Jr praises father’s property exploits in civil fraud trial

Maryanne Trump Barry Obit

Maryanne Trump Barry, former president’s older sister, dies aged 86

Israel Palestinians

Patients, including babies, stranded as battles rage around Gaza hospitals

Prince

Prince’s Purple Rain shirt and other clothes go up for auction

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles and Prince Harry

Prince Harry to give King a birthday call in fresh olive branch as Charles celebrates 75th birthday
Charles has released a new portrait ahead of his 75th birthday

Charles releases new portrait ahead of 75th birthday, with King still 'in great pain' over rift with Harry
Prince Harry has been given the legal green light to sue the Daily Mail's publisher

Prince Harry gets legal green light to sue Daily Mail publisher

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/11 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit