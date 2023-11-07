'It's tarnished their reputation': Neighbours of Captain Tom’s family's relief as Ingram-Moores told to bulldoze spa

7 November 2023, 17:29 | Updated: 7 November 2023, 17:42

Hannah Ingram-Moore has been ordered to tear down a spa complex
Hannah Ingram-Moore has been ordered to tear down a spa complex. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

The neighbours of Captain Tom Moore's family are relieved that his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore has been ordered to demolish the controversial luxury spa complex built in his name.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A woman living next to the spa, which was built without permission, said the family had been "deceitful", while another neighbour agreed that it was good that the complex had to be bulldozed.

The planning inspectorate ruled on Tuesday that the complex will have to be demolished within three months, and the family will need to remove all building materials and restore the land to its "former condition". They now have six weeks to appeal the decision.

The celebrated fundraiser's daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, and her husband had appealed against a demolition order by Central Bedfordshire Council.

Jilly Bozdogan, a neighbour whose garden backs onto the family's unauthorised spa complex, said the affair had "tarnished their reputation".

She added: "If they had applied for that in their own names, I don't think they'd have got permission. In my opinion, it was deceitful and I think they knew exactly what they were doing."

Neighbour Jilly Bozdogan
Neighbour Jilly Bozdogan. Picture: Alamy

Ms Bozdogan told the Mail: "I'd like to think it hasn't had any effect on Captain Tom or what he did for the NHS but this whole fiasco is another matter."

"The sooner they tear it down the better. It doesn't blend in with the two original buildings. For me it was something you can see from all my back windows - upstairs and downstairs. Every time I went into the garden it makes me so cross."

Ms Bozdogan added: "It does nothing for the surroundings here. My mum is 99 and lives with me. She liked to go and sit in the garden, but she rarely does now because of that building."

Jean Harrison, a second neighbour, said the building looked "dreadful" from her house.

"It's made of breeze block," she said. "It is good it has to come down."

The spa with Captain Tom's family home in the background
The spa with Captain Tom's family home in the background. Picture: Alamy

The family had applied for permission to build the spa in the grounds of their home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire.

They had been given the green light for a L-shaped building but the planning authority refused a retrospective application in 2022 for a larger C-shaped building containing the spa.

Read More: Captain Tom Moore's son-in-law's companies 'go bust owing £3.7 million in taxes and to small businesses'

Read More: Woman who helped launch the Captain Sir Tom Moore charity appeal says she was silenced by Hannah Ingram-Moore

Central Bedfordshire Council said in July that an enforcement notice requiring the demolition of the 'now-unauthorised building' was issued.

The Planning Inspectorate of Central Bedfordshire Council have now dismissed the appeal after a hearing last month. 

Inspector Diane Fleming said the 'scale and massing' of the new building - which has not been finished - 'resulted in harm' to The Old Rectory, the Grade II-listed family home.

Captain Tom Moore, with (left to right) grandson Benji, daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and granddaughter Georgia
Captain Tom Moore, with (left to right) grandson Benji, daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and granddaughter Georgia. Picture: Alamy

Richard Procter, the principal planning enforcement officer for the council, said the building had been approved approved because the public benefit outweighed the harm on balance.

He said that there had been "no information given to the council about the use of the spa."

Captain Tom became a national treasure during the first Covid lockdown when he vowed to walk 100 laps of his garden, raising more than £38million for NHS charities.

He later went on to release three books and was knighted by the late-Queen, but passed away in early 2021 of pneumonia and Covid.

During last month's appeal hearing, it was heard how plans for the building in its current state would have never been approved.

Planning Inspector Diane Fleming views the unauthorised spa pool block at the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore
Planning Inspector Diane Fleming views the unauthorised spa pool block at the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore. Picture: Alamy

Read More: 'Monstrosity' and an 'eyesore': Neighbours views of Captain Tom's daughter's controversial spa block

Read More: Captain Tom’s daughter wants unauthorised spa pool to be used for ‘rehab sessions for the elderly’

Neighbours described it as a "monstrosity" and an "eyesore", although these claims, according to the family's lawyer, were an exaggeration.

Around half a dozen neighbours attended the meeting, with one arguing that the building is "49% bigger than what was consented" and is close to his property, adding: "It's very brutal."

The family argued the spa could be used by the elderly as part of its charitable purpose to "tackle loneliness".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pamela Dungy, from The Knap in the Vale of Glamorgan, said she tried to do CPR on her green budgie, named Mr Tom, after he collapsed on Saturday evening

Woman calls for people to stop buying fireworks after budgie drops dead on her shoulder after bang outside her home

Ales Bialiatski

Nobel peace laureate Ales Bialiatski ‘put in solitary confinement in Belarus’

150,000 adults and children are expected to benefit

'This will save lives and heartbreak': NHS to offer 150,000 type 1 diabetes patients 'life-changing' device

Portugal Corruption

Portuguese prime minister resigns after being caught up in corruption probe

Bobby, the yoghurt-eating grandpa, became a much-loved meme sensation

Grandad who became internet sensation after eating 'paint he thought was yoghurt' dies

Four wards in the Women and Children’s Unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital were affected by the power outage

‘Major incident’ declared as hospital maternity ward closes after serious flooding

Starmer says Britain sees '13 years of broken promises'

Tories 'not even pretending to govern anymore', Starmer says, as he labels King's Speech a 'new low'

Hadrian's Wall damaged by felled Sycamore Gap tree, says Historic England

Hadrian's Wall was damaged when iconic Sycamore Gap tree was felled, experts say

Buildings in Rafah destroyed by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip

Netanyahu says Israel will have ‘overall security’ role in Gaza indefinitely

Italy Milan PSG Stabbings

Fan and police officer stabbed in clashes before Champions League match in Milan

Wayne Rooney has revealed his struggles with alcohol during his early 20s

Wayne Rooney used to drink alcohol 'until almost passing out' during early Manchester United years

Bangladesh garment workers block traffic in a protest over pay

Bangladesh raises minimum wage for garment workers following weeks of protests

Space telescope Euclid's panoramic view of the Horsehead Nebula

Shimmering galaxies revealed in new photos taken by European space telescope

Man vaping - smoking an electronic cigarette / e-cigarette

Vape tax for next generation confirmed in King's Speech, as Government plans to create 'smoke-free generation'

Captain Tom Moore's family loose appeal against unauthorised spa

Captain Tom’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore ordered to demolish controversial spa within three months

Adam Johnson with his fiancée Ryan Wolfe pictured earlier this year.

'To me you were everything': Adam Johnson's fiancée pays emotional tribute as ice hockey star laid to rest

Latest News

See more Latest News

Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor and state governors agree new measures to curb migration

Freddie Coleman, 15, was fatally injured by a car crash on Stock Road on November 3.

Parents pay tribute to ‘kind, happy, funny boy’ killed in Essex school run car crash

A football regulator will be implemented in 2024

Super League banned and new owners' test: 'Historic moment for football' as Independent Regulator planned for 2024
King Charles confirmed the plans to ban smoking for the next generation.

King Charles announces tobacco ban in plans to create 'smoke-free generation'

Around 100 people were injured due to the impact of the storm.

Saga cruise ship forced to return to UK after 100 passengers injured amid ‘horrendous’ storm
Britain's King Charles III, wearing the Imperial State Crown and the Robe of State, reads the King's speech from The Sovereign's Throne in the House of Lords chamber, during the State Opening of Parliament

Read it in full: Charles' first King's speech as Monarch

The King called London pedicabs 'a scourge' on the capital

Charles announces crackdown on 'the scourge of unlicensed pedicabs in London' during King's speech
The Nato flag

Nato announces formal suspension of Cold War-era treaty after Russia withdrawal

USB offices in the City of London

UBS reports pre-tax loss but benefits of Credit Suisse merger gathering steam

The King's Speech at a glance

Rishi's re-election vision: Crime crackdown, North Sea oil drilling and smoking ban plans unveiled in King's Speech

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess Royal arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey

King Charles gives Princess Anne prestigious role as 'Gold-Stick-in-Waiting' for the King's Speech
A spokesperson for the Sussexes has said the royal pair did not receive an invite.

Harry and Meghan hit back at claims of King Charles birthday snub, insisting they ‘never received an invite’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle flew in a private jet

Prince Harry labelled 'eco-hypocrite' after flying in private jet with Meghan to Katy Perry concert

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

Suella Braverman's hardline crime bill seems like she's ‘interviewing' for career at ‘pathetic’ news channels, says caller
James O'Brien

'Suella Braverman succeeded - she's caused hate', claims caller after Home Secretary criticises pro-Palestine marches
Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on Just Stop Oil, says ex-Met commander

Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on Just Stop Oil, says ex-Met commander

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/11 | Watch again

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry
'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic

'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/11 | Watch again

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named
Shelagh and caller Sam

Anti-Semitic chants and actions 'delegitimize' pro-Palestinian cause asserts this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien on Dagestan

'It's a hatred as old as religion itself': James O'Brien analyses escalating anti-Semitism after Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit