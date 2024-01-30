Demolition experts arrive at Captain Tom's daughter's home to start knocking down illegal spa

30 January 2024, 10:59 | Updated: 30 January 2024, 11:59

Captain Tom spa pool demolition expected to begin as scaffolding goes up

By Emma Soteriou

Demolition experts have arrived at Captain Tom's daughter's home to start knocking down the family's illegal spa.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A flatbed truck arrived at the property in Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire on Tuesday morning and drove into the grounds through a gate at the rear of the plot.

Workers in orange hi-vis jackets were seen removing poles and slabs of concrete as work began on the site.

Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin lost an appeal against an order to remove the spa building in the grounds of their £1.2m home after a hearing in October.

They were given three months to demolish the building, with the deadline being February 7.

Central Bedfordshire Council said it would be "reviewing the onsite position" the following day, on February 8.

Read more: Captain Tom's daughter has turned our village into a laughing stock, say neighbours in the picturesque countryside

Read more: Captain Tom's prized award and Guinness Book of Records plaque cleared as spa demolished by daughter

Workers from a scaffolding company removing poles at the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore
Workers from a scaffolding company removing poles at the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore. Picture: Alamy
A van from a demolition and dismantling contractor drives into the grounds
A van from a demolition and dismantling contractor drives into the grounds. Picture: Alamy

Boxes of equipment were last week seen being removed from the property, ahead of its demolition.

Some of Captain Tom's prized possessions, including his Guinness Book of Records certificate, some paintings, and a model aircraft were also removed.

Ms Ingram-Moore and her husband originally got the spa built after getting permission for an L-shaped charity office for the Captain Tom Foundation.

A year later, in 2022, a retrospective planning application for a C-shaped building containing a spa pool was turned down by Central Bedfordshire Council.

Ms Ingram-Moore argued it was not for the family's benefit because it would also be used to hold cards and gifts from Captain Tom's fans.

A vehicle from Apex scaffolding and roofing company drives into the rear of the grounds and home of Hannah Ingram-Moore
A vehicle from Apex scaffolding and roofing company drives into the rear of the grounds and home of Hannah Ingram-Moore. Picture: Alamy

It comes after neighbours accused the family of turning the village into a laughing stock.

Frustrated local Ian Knight told the Independent he felt "embarrassed" when people asked about the controversial spa.

“We were proud of what he’s done but now we’re the laughing stock," he said.

“They’ve spoilt everything. It was a good thing what he’s done, and now it’s embarrassing.”

Workers from a scaffolding company at the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore
Workers from a scaffolding company at the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore. Picture: Alamy

Captain Tom raised nearly £40m for NHS charities during the coronavirus pandemic as he walked laps of his garden.

He went on to be knighted by Queen Elizabeth and died in 2021 aged 100.

His family set up the Captain Tom Foundation, but it is due to close after a Charity Commission probe is concluded.

It launched a statutory inquiry into the charity last year over decisions that "may have generated a significant profit" for a company run by the couple.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Urgent review ordered into Nottingham attacker's manslaughter pleas after families hit out at failings to stop killer

Ethiopians queuing for food aid

Millions still needing food as UN resumes aid following plot to steal grain

The officer stuck her tongue out at the gospel singer

Met launches investigation into volunteer officer who told Christian busker 'you're not allowed to sing outside of church'
Two women died in the fire in the block of flats

Two dead and baby rushed to hospital after fire in Aberdeen flats as woman heard 'screaming for help'

Venice carnival

Venice marks 700th anniversary of Marco Polo’s death with year of events

Imran Khan

Imran Khan sentenced to 10 years in jail on official secrets charges

A micro pig being petted

Customers at Tokyo cafe enjoy new treat – cuddling a micro pig

Imran Khan

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan jailed for ten years for 'leaking state secrets'

William Hague has argued for a 21st century National Service

Britain must create a 21st century National Service Lord Hague says after top general sparked conscription fears

French pro-abortion protesters

Government seeks to enshrine a woman’s right to abortion within constitution

Beach near Cattania in Sicily

Temperature of 48.8C recorded in Sicily confirmed as Europe’s highest

Protesting French farmers

Government makes concessions in bid to placate protesting farmers

Council tax is expected to go up from April.

Millions of Brits face £100 council tax hikes in further cost of living blow to households

A man armed with a crossbow was shot dead by police

'Crossbow-wielding' man shot dead by armed police after forcing his way into south London house

Manchester United said 'this has been dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter'

Marcus Rashford 'fined £650,000' after ‘going for night out in Belfast before calling in sick for training’

Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin

Israeli forces dressed as staff raid hospital and kill three militants

Latest News

See more Latest News

The troops storming the hospital

Undercover Israeli special forces team disguised as women storm hospital to kill Palestinian 'terrorists'
Saudi Arabia oil storage tanks

Aramco says it will not increase oil production beyond 12m barrels per day

Mick Whelan told LBC the government 'created a problem on the railways they didn’t need to create'

'I don’t believe they want to resolve this,' union boss tells government as strike cripples trains and sparks travel chaos
Space Shuttle Endeavour

Retired shuttle Endeavour is hoisted into launch position at new museum

Officials raid Toyota factory

Toyota plant raided as part of probe into cheating over engine tests

Kyle Walker's sister in law has broken her silence

Kyle Walker's sister-in-law accuses Man City star's 'evil' mistress Lauryn Goodman of 'tormenting' wife Annie Kilner
'Fairer' social housing reforms will ensure system used 'in the right way' by those who 'play by the rules', the Housing Minister told LBC

'Fairer' social housing reforms will ensure system used 'in the right way' by those who 'play by the rules'
Giant snowman in Anchorage

Roofs on three buildings collapse as Alaska is hit by record snowfall

Kanye West confronted a woman questioning the "free will" of his wife

Kanye West confronts woman questioning wife Bianca Censori's 'free will' ahead of Charlie Wilson's Walk of Fame ceremony
HSBC has been fined £57.4 million

HSBC fined £57m over 'serious failings' to protect customer deposits

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry

Harry wants second trial with Mirror publisher over phone-hacking claims despite winning £140k in December
King Charles has left the London Clinic hours after Kate went home

King Charles leaves hospital three days after undergoing prostate treatment hours after Kate released
Charles has extended his hospital stay

Camilla returns to Charles' bedside as he 'extends hospital stay following prostate surgery'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit